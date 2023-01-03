More of the same thing for DougCo commissioners in 2023

Douglas County Commissioners Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon argue whether Laydon should continue as board chair in 2023. Photo by Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 3, 2023

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The New Year sounded like the past year when the Douglas County Commissioners considered their leadership for 2023.

That meant commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal argued with and criticized their fellow Republican Commissioner Lora Thomas — and vice versa — during one of Tuesday's first work sessions of the year.

The commission spent much of the past year having public spats and calling for investigations of Thomas' actions. Thomas was found not to have violated any laws, which Laydon criticized Tuesday.

Chair position choice spurs conflict

The commissioners are supposed to rotate, serving as chair and vice chair each year. But on Tuesday, Teal said he would rather be the chair in 2024 when he faces reelection.

Teal nominated Laydon to continue as chair for 2023, a position Laydon held since April of last year when he and Teal removed Thomas as chair and triggered a year-long dispute.

"So you two have decided there's no chance I can be chair again," Thomas said. "After a year of investigations where I wasn't guilty of anything, I think it's inappropriate for you two to block me from being chair ever again."

Teal responded that he wanted a "partner" to work with as chair and praised Laydon for his actions as chair over the last year.

"We are a board of three, and we're all equals, so I should have the opportunity as chair just like you," Thomas said.

Actions, lack of confidence argued

Laydon said there "was no ego in this title for me."

"What means the most is the reputation of Douglas County," he added. "Lora, I would love to hear positive communications from you, but your actions at the end of last year need improvement. They don't inspire my confidence in you. Until you establish some trust and confidence, I'm not interested in you serving in a leadership role. You're not entitled to this."

When Thomas asked for specific actions she had taken, Laydon pointed to Thomas' weekly email newsletter, which often criticizes Laydon and Teal's actions. Laydon said such communications violate the commissioner's policy that calls on each member to notify the others when a single commissioner releases information.

Laydon added Thomas held a weekend news conference to tout an investigation finding that she had not violated any laws without informing him or Teal. Laydon also criticized the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department findings as a misinterpretation of the law.

"I'm highly disappointed in your behavior. You have a lot of work to do," he said. "You can't use your gender as a crutch to articulate yourself as a victim."

Thomas quickly denied ever using her gender in such a manner.

Thomas and Laydon claimed senior county staff members had complained to each other about how they had been treated by the other commissioner.

The two also argued about another past issue: Thomas circulated a letter about employment issues within the sheriff's department at last year's Republican county assembly. Thomas ran unsuccessfully for sheriff last year.

At one point, Thomas told Laydon, "You're not my boss."

The commissioners eventually voted 2-1, with Thomas opposed to naming Laydon chair for 2023.

"Just like everything else, I was hoping this year would be different," Thomas said of the split vote.

Teal was named vice-chair on another 2-1 vote marked by Thomas' refusal to second Laydon's motion. Teal seconded the motion.