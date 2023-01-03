More of the same thing for DougCo commissioners in 2023

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zoAR0_0k2LTHCL00
Douglas County Commissioners Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon argue whether Laydon should continue as board chair in 2023.Photo byDouglas County

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 3, 2023

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The New Year sounded like the past year when the Douglas County Commissioners considered their leadership for 2023.

That meant commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal argued with and criticized their fellow Republican Commissioner Lora Thomas — and vice versa — during one of Tuesday's first work sessions of the year.

The commission spent much of the past year having public spats and calling for investigations of Thomas' actions. Thomas was found not to have violated any laws, which Laydon criticized Tuesday.

Chair position choice spurs conflict

The commissioners are supposed to rotate, serving as chair and vice chair each year. But on Tuesday, Teal said he would rather be the chair in 2024 when he faces reelection.

Teal nominated Laydon to continue as chair for 2023, a position Laydon held since April of last year when he and Teal removed Thomas as chair and triggered a year-long dispute.

"So you two have decided there's no chance I can be chair again," Thomas said. "After a year of investigations where I wasn't guilty of anything, I think it's inappropriate for you two to block me from being chair ever again."

Teal responded that he wanted a "partner" to work with as chair and praised Laydon for his actions as chair over the last year.

"We are a board of three, and we're all equals, so I should have the opportunity as chair just like you," Thomas said.

Actions, lack of confidence argued

Laydon said there "was no ego in this title for me."

"What means the most is the reputation of Douglas County," he added. "Lora, I would love to hear positive communications from you, but your actions at the end of last year need improvement. They don't inspire my confidence in you. Until you establish some trust and confidence, I'm not interested in you serving in a leadership role. You're not entitled to this."

When Thomas asked for specific actions she had taken, Laydon pointed to Thomas' weekly email newsletter, which often criticizes Laydon and Teal's actions. Laydon said such communications violate the commissioner's policy that calls on each member to notify the others when a single commissioner releases information.

Laydon added Thomas held a weekend news conference to tout an investigation finding that she had not violated any laws without informing him or Teal. Laydon also criticized the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department findings as a misinterpretation of the law.

"I'm highly disappointed in your behavior. You have a lot of work to do," he said. "You can't use your gender as a crutch to articulate yourself as a victim."

Thomas quickly denied ever using her gender in such a manner.

Thomas and Laydon claimed senior county staff members had complained to each other about how they had been treated by the other commissioner.

The two also argued about another past issue: Thomas circulated a letter about employment issues within the sheriff's department at last year's Republican county assembly. Thomas ran unsuccessfully for sheriff last year.

At one point, Thomas told Laydon, "You're not my boss."

The commissioners eventually voted 2-1, with Thomas opposed to naming Laydon chair for 2023.

"Just like everything else, I was hoping this year would be different," Thomas said of the split vote.

Teal was named vice-chair on another 2-1 vote marked by Thomas' refusal to second Laydon's motion. Teal seconded the motion.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County# commissioners# board chair# leadership# arguments

Comments / 5

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
467 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock manager, attorney get raises for 2023

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 6, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The Castle Rock town attorney and town manager received 4.5% and 5% retroactive salary hikes and another $3,000 increase as of the first of the year.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

New Year's Eve Parker drone show was a no go

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 5, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A New Year's Eve drone light show in Parker canceled due to technical issues will likely be reset for this summer.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo may allow short-term rentals in 2023

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver/ Dec. 29, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Short-term rentals may be an option for Douglas County residents in the New Year if the county commissioners proceed with plans begun in 2022.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock rebate helps improve local cancer treatment

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 28, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Local cancer treatment for the estimated 600 Castle Rock residents diagnosed with the deadly disease each year could be available next year.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Signs on public property debated by DougCo commissioners

Motorists pass campaign signs outside the "No Electioneering" boundary in DuPage County, IL, outside Chicago in November of 2020.Photo byMichael Carruth on Unsplash. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 27, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Lone Tree, CO

Planned Lone Tree grocery store could get DougCo tax break

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 22, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A planned King Soopers Marketplace in Lone Tree is expected to get a $35,000-a-year break on some of its Douglas County property taxes.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Adding two commissioners plan criticized by DougCo, other counties

The Colorado State Capitol building.Photo byEric Muhr on Unsplash. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 21, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — County officials, including the Douglas County Commissioners, took issue Tuesday with a proposal to require five county commissioners.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo New Year's Eve fireworks shows still on

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fire risks are low right now for the three Douglas County New Year's Eve fireworks shows, but they could still be canceled until their scheduled start if conditions change.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo sets 2023 budget, likely to increase by year-end

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas holds a copy of the 2023 county budget. The commissioners adopted the yearly spending plan.Photo byDouglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 16, 2022.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines to sell future city hall site for more than $1M

Castle Pines interim city hall at the Castle Pines branch library.Photo byCity of Castle Pines. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — A first city hall for Castle Pines would be built on a now-unidentified site after the city council decided to sell a lot it had identified as a likely site for the building.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo continues emergency rent help program

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Emergency rent assistance will continue to be available to Douglas County residents. Additional help may arrive next spring in the form of state of Colorado grant money.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Marshall, Huffman margin the same after DougCo partial recount

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 13, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A partial recount of the votes in a Douglas County state representative race did not change the margin between Democrat Bob Marshall and Republican Kurt Huffman.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Some ballots set for recount in DougCo state House race

Colorado State Rep. Kurt Huffman.Photo byKurthuffman.com. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 8, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A partial recount of the Nov. 8 general election House District 43 race between Republican incumbent Kurt Huffman and Democrat Robert Marshall will take place Monday in the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder's office.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo plans three New Year's Eve fireworks displays

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 8, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Three planned fireworks displays costing more than $200,000 and paid for by Douglas County will help residents welcome the New Year.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock staff gets extra day off, new council members sworn in

Castle Rock Town Manager Dave Corliss reads a proclamation honoring Councilmember Caryn Johnson's four years in office in this screenshot.Photo byTown of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 7, 2022.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioner Thomas won't face misconduct violations

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas.Photo byDouglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 5, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas will not face misconduct charges regarding releasing a private document to a Denver TV station earlier this year.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo new home building slows, reappraisal coming in 2023

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 2, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fewer subdivisions and parcels have been built in Douglas County this year while rising interest rates are pricing more people out of owning a home, according to the county assessor and her successor.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Democratic election wins worry DougCo commissioners

The Colorado State Capital in downtown Denver.Photo byState of Colorado. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 1, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — With Democrats strengthening their hold on state government in the general election, Douglas County's Republican commissioners have a bleak outlook about their legislative priorities.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Requests outpace revenue from DougCo mill levy for disabled

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 29, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Agencies that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities requested more than double the money generated by the Douglas County developmental disabilities mill levy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy