DougCo may allow short-term rentals in 2023

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver/ Dec. 29, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Short-term rentals may be an option for Douglas County residents in the New Year if the county commissioners proceed with plans begun in 2022.

At a Dec. 20 workshop meeting, the commissioners directed county staff to refine a draft ordinance to allow residents to apply for licenses to rent their homes to short-term tenants.

They also identified the topic for a live town hall meeting in the first quarter of 2023 to gather more public comments while county staff seeks input from other agencies.

A memo to the commissioners noted county staff in 2022 developed two options to allow private residences to be used as short-term rentals: amending the county zoning resolution and allowing such uses by ordinance.

Officials with Airbnb and Vrbo supported a local approach and added the process could need several attempts.

Ordinance takes broader and more effective approach

The memo stated an ordinance and licensing program could have a broader impact and apply to all residences in the county's unincorporated areas.

Such an ordinance would establish the fees, terms and manner for issuing and revoking licenses for short-term rentals or STRs. It would include clear paths to deny, suspend or revoke a license and issue penalties.

The proposed ordinance specifies that the director of community development or a designee would review each STR license application. The director could approve or deny a license and suspend or revoke a license for ordinance violations. A licensee could appeal those decisions to the commissioners.

Terence Quinn, director of community development, said once a license application is received, the county would notify nearby residents of an upcoming hearing.

Enforcement key to support

From an enforcement perspective, an ordinance allows more flexibility and options, the memo continued. It calls for a warning and voluntary compliance before more severe enforcement steps. Those include suspending or revoking a license and monetary penalties on a graduated scale.

The sheriff's department may also enforce the ordinance concerning quality-of-life issues that county staff may not be able to respond to promptly, such as late-night or weekend noise complaints or a campfire.

"I like the ordinance because it opens up an enforcement approach and we can tailor it to what works in our community," said Commissioner George Teal. "You always hear about the bad apples and this would give us something more effective to change that kind of behavior."

Teal also noted the county "is not Summit County," so program and license fees should only cover costs.

Zoning resolution process limited

The memo noted the county could amend the zoning resolution to allow homeowners in qualifying zone districts to seek permission to operate an STR. Applications would be evaluated and approved by the commissioners. License holders would be subject to annual reviews to ensure continued regulatory compliance.

All owners of residences within the agricultural one, large rural residential, rural residential, estate residential, and suburban residential zone districts could apply for a use by special review.

The draft amendment would not automatically apply to planned developments like Highlands Ranch. That development guide would need to be amended to operate an STR within a planned development.

If an STR were approved, the homeowner and the short-term rental lessee would have to comply with the zoning resolution, site and management plans.

County zoning compliance staff would respond if an STR property did not follow the rules. Addressing zoning violations might not result in an immediate resolution of noncompliance.

The sheriff's department would handle complaints on more urgent issues, such as excessive noise or unlicensed vehicles on county roadways.