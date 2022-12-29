DougCo may allow short-term rentals in 2023

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ght0U_0jxznTPS00
Photo byTim Mossholder on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver/ Dec. 29, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Short-term rentals may be an option for Douglas County residents in the New Year if the county commissioners proceed with plans begun in 2022.

At a Dec. 20 workshop meeting, the commissioners directed county staff to refine a draft ordinance to allow residents to apply for licenses to rent their homes to short-term tenants.

They also identified the topic for a live town hall meeting in the first quarter of 2023 to gather more public comments while county staff seeks input from other agencies.

A memo to the commissioners noted county staff in 2022 developed two options to allow private residences to be used as short-term rentals: amending the county zoning resolution and allowing such uses by ordinance.

Officials with Airbnb and Vrbo supported a local approach and added the process could need several attempts.

Ordinance takes broader and more effective approach

The memo stated an ordinance and licensing program could have a broader impact and apply to all residences in the county's unincorporated areas.

Such an ordinance would establish the fees, terms and manner for issuing and revoking licenses for short-term rentals or STRs. It would include clear paths to deny, suspend or revoke a license and issue penalties.

The proposed ordinance specifies that the director of community development or a designee would review each STR license application. The director could approve or deny a license and suspend or revoke a license for ordinance violations. A licensee could appeal those decisions to the commissioners.

Terence Quinn, director of community development, said once a license application is received, the county would notify nearby residents of an upcoming hearing.

Enforcement key to support

From an enforcement perspective, an ordinance allows more flexibility and options, the memo continued. It calls for a warning and voluntary compliance before more severe enforcement steps. Those include suspending or revoking a license and monetary penalties on a graduated scale.

The sheriff's department may also enforce the ordinance concerning quality-of-life issues that county staff may not be able to respond to promptly, such as late-night or weekend noise complaints or a campfire.

"I like the ordinance because it opens up an enforcement approach and we can tailor it to what works in our community," said Commissioner George Teal. "You always hear about the bad apples and this would give us something more effective to change that kind of behavior."

Teal also noted the county "is not Summit County," so program and license fees should only cover costs.

Zoning resolution process limited

The memo noted the county could amend the zoning resolution to allow homeowners in qualifying zone districts to seek permission to operate an STR. Applications would be evaluated and approved by the commissioners. License holders would be subject to annual reviews to ensure continued regulatory compliance.

All owners of residences within the agricultural one, large rural residential, rural residential, estate residential, and suburban residential zone districts could apply for a use by special review.

The draft amendment would not automatically apply to planned developments like Highlands Ranch. That development guide would need to be amended to operate an STR within a planned development.

If an STR were approved, the homeowner and the short-term rental lessee would have to comply with the zoning resolution, site and management plans.

County zoning compliance staff would respond if an STR property did not follow the rules. Addressing zoning violations might not result in an immediate resolution of noncompliance.

The sheriff's department would handle complaints on more urgent issues, such as excessive noise or unlicensed vehicles on county roadways.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County# short term rentals# commissioners# zoning# ordinance

Comments / 0

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
464 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock rebate helps improve local cancer treatment

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 28, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Local cancer treatment for the estimated 600 Castle Rock residents diagnosed with the deadly disease each year could be available next year.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Signs on public property debated by DougCo commissioners

Motorists pass campaign signs outside the "No Electioneering" boundary in DuPage County, IL, outside Chicago in November of 2020.Photo byMichael Carruth on Unsplash. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 27, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Lone Tree, CO

Planned Lone Tree grocery store could get DougCo tax break

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 22, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A planned King Soopers Marketplace in Lone Tree is expected to get a $35,000-a-year break on some of its Douglas County property taxes.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Adding two commissioners plan criticized by DougCo, other counties

The Colorado State Capitol building.Photo byEric Muhr on Unsplash. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 21, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — County officials, including the Douglas County Commissioners, took issue Tuesday with a proposal to require five county commissioners.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo New Year's Eve fireworks shows still on

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fire risks are low right now for the three Douglas County New Year's Eve fireworks shows, but they could still be canceled until their scheduled start if conditions change.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo sets 2023 budget, likely to increase by year-end

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas holds a copy of the 2023 county budget. The commissioners adopted the yearly spending plan.Photo byDouglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 16, 2022.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines to sell future city hall site for more than $1M

Castle Pines interim city hall at the Castle Pines branch library.Photo byCity of Castle Pines. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — A first city hall for Castle Pines would be built on a now-unidentified site after the city council decided to sell a lot it had identified as a likely site for the building.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo continues emergency rent help program

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Emergency rent assistance will continue to be available to Douglas County residents. Additional help may arrive next spring in the form of state of Colorado grant money.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Marshall, Huffman margin the same after DougCo partial recount

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 13, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A partial recount of the votes in a Douglas County state representative race did not change the margin between Democrat Bob Marshall and Republican Kurt Huffman.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Some ballots set for recount in DougCo state House race

Colorado State Rep. Kurt Huffman.Photo byKurthuffman.com. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 8, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A partial recount of the Nov. 8 general election House District 43 race between Republican incumbent Kurt Huffman and Democrat Robert Marshall will take place Monday in the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder's office.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo plans three New Year's Eve fireworks displays

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 8, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Three planned fireworks displays costing more than $200,000 and paid for by Douglas County will help residents welcome the New Year.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock staff gets extra day off, new council members sworn in

Castle Rock Town Manager Dave Corliss reads a proclamation honoring Councilmember Caryn Johnson's four years in office in this screenshot.Photo byTown of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 7, 2022.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioner Thomas won't face misconduct violations

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas.Photo byDouglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 5, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas will not face misconduct charges regarding releasing a private document to a Denver TV station earlier this year.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo new home building slows, reappraisal coming in 2023

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 2, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fewer subdivisions and parcels have been built in Douglas County this year while rising interest rates are pricing more people out of owning a home, according to the county assessor and her successor.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Democratic election wins worry DougCo commissioners

The Colorado State Capital in downtown Denver.Photo byState of Colorado. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 1, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — With Democrats strengthening their hold on state government in the general election, Douglas County's Republican commissioners have a bleak outlook about their legislative priorities.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Requests outpace revenue from DougCo mill levy for disabled

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 29, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Agencies that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities requested more than double the money generated by the Douglas County developmental disabilities mill levy.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Oak Ridge Boys, another artist, may open DougCo fair

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 28, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Next year's Douglas County Fair and Rodeo may feature two well-known artists at its opening night concert.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Thomas wants DougCo to keep $4M in federal money to help families pay rent

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 23, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas wants county residents to help convince her fellow Republican commissioners to keep some $4 million in federal money for rent assistance rather than return it.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Pines, CO

Growing need pushes Castle Pines toward new city hall

Castle Pines city government operates partially out of the Douglas County branch library.Photo byCity of Castle Pines. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 22, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Colorado's youngest city may be ready to grow into its first city hall.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy