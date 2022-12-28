Castle Rock rebate helps improve local cancer treatment

Photo by Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 28, 2022

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Local cancer treatment for the estimated 600 Castle Rock residents diagnosed with the deadly disease each year could be available next year.

The town council last week approved an economic development assistance agreement with Centura Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.

Centura requested a permit and fee rebate of $367,182 in already-paid town use taxes. The money will help Centura secure $14 million from Centura and private donors.

Centura is building a new 70,000-square-foot, three-story medical facility at 2360 Meadows Blvd. The first floor would have an ambulatory surgery center, the second floor an orthopedics and therapy center. The basement and third floor would feature medical oncology services.

Frank Gray, CEO of the Castle Rock Economic Development Council, told the town council the project would help the town's largest private employer add more well-paying jobs and help lure other development projects. Centura employs over 600 people.

Photo by Town of Castle Rock

Centura growing in Castle Rock

The current medical campus was built in 2013 and included a 90-bed acute care hospital and level three trauma center. The campus added a 60,000-square-foot medical office building that year and another 60,000-square-foot office building in 2016.

Marcus Notheisen, Castle Rock Economic Development Council vice-president, said the project could provide 200 employees with average annual salaries of $108,000.

Notheisen noted a cancer patient receives four weeks of radiation treatment five days a week, eight weeks of chemotherapy two days a week and makes six months of weekly visits to an oncologist.

"Those patients can expect to spend 50-80 hours of travel time if they have to go outside Castle Rock like they do now," Notheisen said. "Just that alone shows this project will be an asset to the community that is essential."

Town use taxes go into the town's economic development fund. So far, Centura has paid $480,000 in use taxes, and their request is 7% of the medical oncology portion of the project, Notheisen noted. The rebate of the money to Centura is contingent on the completion of the project.

A screenshot shows the financial numbers for an expansion project at Castle Rock Adventist Hospital. Photo by Town of Castle Rock

Local cancer care depends on monetary help

"Without support like this, Centura can't build the cancer care, radiation and medical oncology portion of the project," Notheisen said.

Construction of the building is underway, and Gray noted if the cancer care portion is not included, Centura will operate the building as medical office space. The town needs more office space per capita, and the project will provide more room for doctors and other medical providers.

"Existing businesses have to leave town when they need more office space and this could show other developers the need exists and can be met," Gray said.

Town policy allows projects that generate opportunities for economic development and/or provide highly desirable community amenities to seek financial assistance.