Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock rebate helps improve local cancer treatment

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEycW_0jwqebul00
Photo byCastle Rock Adventist Hospital

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 28, 2022

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Local cancer treatment for the estimated 600 Castle Rock residents diagnosed with the deadly disease each year could be available next year.

The town council last week approved an economic development assistance agreement with Centura Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.

Centura requested a permit and fee rebate of $367,182 in already-paid town use taxes. The money will help Centura secure $14 million from Centura and private donors.

Centura is building a new 70,000-square-foot, three-story medical facility at 2360 Meadows Blvd. The first floor would have an ambulatory surgery center, the second floor an orthopedics and therapy center. The basement and third floor would feature medical oncology services.

Frank Gray, CEO of the Castle Rock Economic Development Council, told the town council the project would help the town's largest private employer add more well-paying jobs and help lure other development projects. Centura employs over 600 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r93OK_0jwqebul00
Photo byTown of Castle Rock

Centura growing in Castle Rock

The current medical campus was built in 2013 and included a 90-bed acute care hospital and level three trauma center. The campus added a 60,000-square-foot medical office building that year and another 60,000-square-foot office building in 2016.

Marcus Notheisen, Castle Rock Economic Development Council vice-president, said the project could provide 200 employees with average annual salaries of $108,000.

Notheisen noted a cancer patient receives four weeks of radiation treatment five days a week, eight weeks of chemotherapy two days a week and makes six months of weekly visits to an oncologist.

"Those patients can expect to spend 50-80 hours of travel time if they have to go outside Castle Rock like they do now," Notheisen said. "Just that alone shows this project will be an asset to the community that is essential."

Town use taxes go into the town's economic development fund. So far, Centura has paid $480,000 in use taxes, and their request is 7% of the medical oncology portion of the project, Notheisen noted. The rebate of the money to Centura is contingent on the completion of the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ip0a_0jwqebul00
A screenshot shows the financial numbers for an expansion project at Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.Photo byTown of Castle Rock

Local cancer care depends on monetary help

"Without support like this, Centura can't build the cancer care, radiation and medical oncology portion of the project," Notheisen said.

Construction of the building is underway, and Gray noted if the cancer care portion is not included, Centura will operate the building as medical office space. The town needs more office space per capita, and the project will provide more room for doctors and other medical providers.

"Existing businesses have to leave town when they need more office space and this could show other developers the need exists and can be met," Gray said.

Town policy allows projects that generate opportunities for economic development and/or provide highly desirable community amenities to seek financial assistance.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# castle rock# Colorado# cancer treatment# use tax rebate# economic development

Comments / 0

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
464 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Douglas County, CO

DougCo may allow short-term rentals in 2023

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver/ Dec. 29, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Short-term rentals may be an option for Douglas County residents in the New Year if the county commissioners proceed with plans begun in 2022.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Signs on public property debated by DougCo commissioners

Motorists pass campaign signs outside the "No Electioneering" boundary in DuPage County, IL, outside Chicago in November of 2020.Photo byMichael Carruth on Unsplash. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 27, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Lone Tree, CO

Planned Lone Tree grocery store could get DougCo tax break

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 22, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A planned King Soopers Marketplace in Lone Tree is expected to get a $35,000-a-year break on some of its Douglas County property taxes.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Adding two commissioners plan criticized by DougCo, other counties

The Colorado State Capitol building.Photo byEric Muhr on Unsplash. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 21, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — County officials, including the Douglas County Commissioners, took issue Tuesday with a proposal to require five county commissioners.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo New Year's Eve fireworks shows still on

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fire risks are low right now for the three Douglas County New Year's Eve fireworks shows, but they could still be canceled until their scheduled start if conditions change.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo sets 2023 budget, likely to increase by year-end

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas holds a copy of the 2023 county budget. The commissioners adopted the yearly spending plan.Photo byDouglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 16, 2022.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines to sell future city hall site for more than $1M

Castle Pines interim city hall at the Castle Pines branch library.Photo byCity of Castle Pines. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — A first city hall for Castle Pines would be built on a now-unidentified site after the city council decided to sell a lot it had identified as a likely site for the building.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo continues emergency rent help program

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Emergency rent assistance will continue to be available to Douglas County residents. Additional help may arrive next spring in the form of state of Colorado grant money.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Marshall, Huffman margin the same after DougCo partial recount

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 13, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A partial recount of the votes in a Douglas County state representative race did not change the margin between Democrat Bob Marshall and Republican Kurt Huffman.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Some ballots set for recount in DougCo state House race

Colorado State Rep. Kurt Huffman.Photo byKurthuffman.com. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 8, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A partial recount of the Nov. 8 general election House District 43 race between Republican incumbent Kurt Huffman and Democrat Robert Marshall will take place Monday in the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder's office.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo plans three New Year's Eve fireworks displays

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 8, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Three planned fireworks displays costing more than $200,000 and paid for by Douglas County will help residents welcome the New Year.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock staff gets extra day off, new council members sworn in

Castle Rock Town Manager Dave Corliss reads a proclamation honoring Councilmember Caryn Johnson's four years in office in this screenshot.Photo byTown of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 7, 2022.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioner Thomas won't face misconduct violations

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas.Photo byDouglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 5, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas will not face misconduct charges regarding releasing a private document to a Denver TV station earlier this year.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo new home building slows, reappraisal coming in 2023

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 2, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fewer subdivisions and parcels have been built in Douglas County this year while rising interest rates are pricing more people out of owning a home, according to the county assessor and her successor.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Democratic election wins worry DougCo commissioners

The Colorado State Capital in downtown Denver.Photo byState of Colorado. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 1, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — With Democrats strengthening their hold on state government in the general election, Douglas County's Republican commissioners have a bleak outlook about their legislative priorities.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Requests outpace revenue from DougCo mill levy for disabled

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 29, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Agencies that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities requested more than double the money generated by the Douglas County developmental disabilities mill levy.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Oak Ridge Boys, another artist, may open DougCo fair

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 28, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Next year's Douglas County Fair and Rodeo may feature two well-known artists at its opening night concert.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Thomas wants DougCo to keep $4M in federal money to help families pay rent

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 23, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas wants county residents to help convince her fellow Republican commissioners to keep some $4 million in federal money for rent assistance rather than return it.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Pines, CO

Growing need pushes Castle Pines toward new city hall

Castle Pines city government operates partially out of the Douglas County branch library.Photo byCity of Castle Pines. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 22, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Colorado's youngest city may be ready to grow into its first city hall.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy