Signs on public property debated by DougCo commissioners

Motorists pass campaign signs outside the "No Electioneering" boundary in DuPage County, IL, outside Chicago in November of 2020. Photo by Michael Carruth on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 27, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners might allow signs on county property after one commissioner was criticized for posting a reelection sign in county right-of-way.

The county does not allow temporary signs on its property "so it doesn't appear the county is taking sides," said Steven Koster, assistant director of planning services, last week.

Small yard signs and signs related to events in county parks have been allowed, provided they do not hinder or impede traffic, he added. The county also has size limits and three times of the year when certain signs are allowed, among other requirements.

Private property owners can place signs on their property or allow others to do so if those signs meet county requirements.

Laydon sign leads to issue

The policy discussion followed an incident involving the reelection campaign of Commissioner Abe Laydon this fall. His campaign placed a large sign on county-owned property east of Interstate 25, north of Castle Pines Parkway.

Commissioner Lora Thomas noted in her weekly email newsletter that county policy bars large signs of any nature from being placed on county-owned property. Thomas added Laydon did not remove his campaign sign as requested by the county, so county personnel took it down.

Laydon said he had placed political signs in the right-of-way during his first campaign for commissioner.

"I heard the county was not too concerned about it and others had actively used it for their signs," he stated. "This election season there were complaints."

Thomas said during the meeting that she always asked property owners for permission to post her election signs.

"I did put a sign on county property in 2014 but I took it down the next day," she stated. "I don't think we can pick and choose who puts signs up, either everyone or no one."

Important name recognition

Commissioner George Teal said it gets more difficult for candidates to get their names before the public when their signs cannot be easily seen. Teal suggested such signs be allowed two weeks before ballots are mailed until two weeks after the election.

Thomas also wrote that Laydon wanted a "free speech right" by placing signs on county property to establish that property as a "public square" with free speech welcomed.

Interim County Attorney Chris Pratt told the commissioners that "once you open that door, it's very difficult to close it" regarding signs on public property.

"If you want to turn the public right-of-way into a public forum, the county will have significantly reduced ability to restrict a sign," he said.

Pratt cited a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case that held that any different standard applied to signage must follow a constitutional standard of strict scrutiny. He said that means differing standards have to serve a compelling governmental interest and focus on only that interest.

Pratt added the election season time limitation proposed by Teal would be seen as directed at political topics and exclusive others. That would invite First Amendment challenges from those wishing to post signs on non-political issues at different times during the year.

Thomas wrote in her newsletter that she supported maintaining the current sign code.

"I see no reason to litter county property and county right-of-way with numerous signs pertaining to anything and everything," she added.

County staff will draft a policy that allows signs on county property for review by the commissioners.