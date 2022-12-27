Signs on public property debated by DougCo commissioners

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9kw2_0jvw4Djv00
Motorists pass campaign signs outside the "No Electioneering" boundary in DuPage County, IL, outside Chicago in November of 2020.Photo byMichael Carruth on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 27, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners might allow signs on county property after one commissioner was criticized for posting a reelection sign in county right-of-way.

The county does not allow temporary signs on its property "so it doesn't appear the county is taking sides," said Steven Koster, assistant director of planning services, last week.

Small yard signs and signs related to events in county parks have been allowed, provided they do not hinder or impede traffic, he added. The county also has size limits and three times of the year when certain signs are allowed, among other requirements.

Private property owners can place signs on their property or allow others to do so if those signs meet county requirements.

Laydon sign leads to issue

The policy discussion followed an incident involving the reelection campaign of Commissioner Abe Laydon this fall. His campaign placed a large sign on county-owned property east of Interstate 25, north of Castle Pines Parkway.

Commissioner Lora Thomas noted in her weekly email newsletter that county policy bars large signs of any nature from being placed on county-owned property. Thomas added Laydon did not remove his campaign sign as requested by the county, so county personnel took it down.

Laydon said he had placed political signs in the right-of-way during his first campaign for commissioner.

"I heard the county was not too concerned about it and others had actively used it for their signs," he stated. "This election season there were complaints."

Thomas said during the meeting that she always asked property owners for permission to post her election signs.

"I did put a sign on county property in 2014 but I took it down the next day," she stated. "I don't think we can pick and choose who puts signs up, either everyone or no one."

Important name recognition

Commissioner George Teal said it gets more difficult for candidates to get their names before the public when their signs cannot be easily seen. Teal suggested such signs be allowed two weeks before ballots are mailed until two weeks after the election.

Thomas also wrote that Laydon wanted a "free speech right" by placing signs on county property to establish that property as a "public square" with free speech welcomed.

Interim County Attorney Chris Pratt told the commissioners that "once you open that door, it's very difficult to close it" regarding signs on public property.

"If you want to turn the public right-of-way into a public forum, the county will have significantly reduced ability to restrict a sign," he said.

Pratt cited a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case that held that any different standard applied to signage must follow a constitutional standard of strict scrutiny. He said that means differing standards have to serve a compelling governmental interest and focus on only that interest.

Pratt added the election season time limitation proposed by Teal would be seen as directed at political topics and exclusive others. That would invite First Amendment challenges from those wishing to post signs on non-political issues at different times during the year.

Thomas wrote in her newsletter that she supported maintaining the current sign code.

"I see no reason to litter county property and county right-of-way with numerous signs pertaining to anything and everything," she added.

County staff will draft a policy that allows signs on county property for review by the commissioners.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County# commissioners# election signs# sign code# 2022 election campaign

Comments / 1

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
464 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Douglas County, CO

DougCo may allow short-term rentals in 2023

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver/ Dec. 29, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Short-term rentals may be an option for Douglas County residents in the New Year if the county commissioners proceed with plans begun in 2022.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock rebate helps improve local cancer treatment

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 28, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Local cancer treatment for the estimated 600 Castle Rock residents diagnosed with the deadly disease each year could be available next year.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Planned Lone Tree grocery store could get DougCo tax break

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 22, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A planned King Soopers Marketplace in Lone Tree is expected to get a $35,000-a-year break on some of its Douglas County property taxes.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Adding two commissioners plan criticized by DougCo, other counties

The Colorado State Capitol building.Photo byEric Muhr on Unsplash. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 21, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — County officials, including the Douglas County Commissioners, took issue Tuesday with a proposal to require five county commissioners.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo New Year's Eve fireworks shows still on

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fire risks are low right now for the three Douglas County New Year's Eve fireworks shows, but they could still be canceled until their scheduled start if conditions change.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo sets 2023 budget, likely to increase by year-end

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas holds a copy of the 2023 county budget. The commissioners adopted the yearly spending plan.Photo byDouglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 16, 2022.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines to sell future city hall site for more than $1M

Castle Pines interim city hall at the Castle Pines branch library.Photo byCity of Castle Pines. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — A first city hall for Castle Pines would be built on a now-unidentified site after the city council decided to sell a lot it had identified as a likely site for the building.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo continues emergency rent help program

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Emergency rent assistance will continue to be available to Douglas County residents. Additional help may arrive next spring in the form of state of Colorado grant money.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Marshall, Huffman margin the same after DougCo partial recount

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 13, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A partial recount of the votes in a Douglas County state representative race did not change the margin between Democrat Bob Marshall and Republican Kurt Huffman.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Some ballots set for recount in DougCo state House race

Colorado State Rep. Kurt Huffman.Photo byKurthuffman.com. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 8, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A partial recount of the Nov. 8 general election House District 43 race between Republican incumbent Kurt Huffman and Democrat Robert Marshall will take place Monday in the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder's office.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo plans three New Year's Eve fireworks displays

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 8, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Three planned fireworks displays costing more than $200,000 and paid for by Douglas County will help residents welcome the New Year.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock staff gets extra day off, new council members sworn in

Castle Rock Town Manager Dave Corliss reads a proclamation honoring Councilmember Caryn Johnson's four years in office in this screenshot.Photo byTown of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 7, 2022.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioner Thomas won't face misconduct violations

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas.Photo byDouglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 5, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas will not face misconduct charges regarding releasing a private document to a Denver TV station earlier this year.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo new home building slows, reappraisal coming in 2023

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 2, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fewer subdivisions and parcels have been built in Douglas County this year while rising interest rates are pricing more people out of owning a home, according to the county assessor and her successor.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Democratic election wins worry DougCo commissioners

The Colorado State Capital in downtown Denver.Photo byState of Colorado. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 1, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — With Democrats strengthening their hold on state government in the general election, Douglas County's Republican commissioners have a bleak outlook about their legislative priorities.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Requests outpace revenue from DougCo mill levy for disabled

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 29, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Agencies that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities requested more than double the money generated by the Douglas County developmental disabilities mill levy.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Oak Ridge Boys, another artist, may open DougCo fair

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 28, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Next year's Douglas County Fair and Rodeo may feature two well-known artists at its opening night concert.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Thomas wants DougCo to keep $4M in federal money to help families pay rent

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 23, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas wants county residents to help convince her fellow Republican commissioners to keep some $4 million in federal money for rent assistance rather than return it.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Pines, CO

Growing need pushes Castle Pines toward new city hall

Castle Pines city government operates partially out of the Douglas County branch library.Photo byCity of Castle Pines. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 22, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Colorado's youngest city may be ready to grow into its first city hall.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy