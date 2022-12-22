Planned Lone Tree grocery store could get DougCo tax break

Photo by Ralph (Ravi) Kayden on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 22, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A planned King Soopers Marketplace in Lone Tree is expected to get a $35,000-a-year break on some of its Douglas County property taxes.

The county commissioners on Tuesday gave informal support to a request from Kroger, owners of King Soopers, for a 15-year exemption from the county's business personal property taxes. Kati Carter, assistant director of planning resources, told the commissioners that would reduce the county's property tax revenue by $35,000 annually.

Such tax exemptions are allowed under Colorado statutes to help promote local economic development.

Kroger Corporate Development Director Rita Williams wrote in a letter to the county that the company wants to develop a 123,000-square-foot Marketplace store with a gas station in Lone Tree's proposed Ridgegate Parkway east of Interstate 25.

The project is still under consideration by Kroger management, she added. Williams said the store could open in 2024 and create up to 250 jobs if approved. The project would cost the company an estimated $42 million.

"Due to the nature of our proposed project's size, local tax revenue increase and community impact, we would like to be considered for this incentive program ... ," Williams added.

Jill Gilles with Kroger's economic development department told the commissioners the company was "looking for help with the financial challenges this project has. We want to make it work."

Jeff Holwell, director of economic development and public affairs for Lone Tree, wrote in another letter that the city "is in full support of this application as it will contribute positively to the communities of Lone Tree and Douglas County."

At the meeting, Holwell said the store would serve Lone Tree and the surrounding county area.

"We're open for business in Douglas County," said Commissioner Abe Laydon.

The commissioners will finalize the request at a regular business meeting in the New Year.