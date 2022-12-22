Lone Tree, CO

Planned Lone Tree grocery store could get DougCo tax break

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f984N_0jrwgtUA00
Photo byRalph (Ravi) Kayden on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 22, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A planned King Soopers Marketplace in Lone Tree is expected to get a $35,000-a-year break on some of its Douglas County property taxes.

The county commissioners on Tuesday gave informal support to a request from Kroger, owners of King Soopers, for a 15-year exemption from the county's business personal property taxes. Kati Carter, assistant director of planning resources, told the commissioners that would reduce the county's property tax revenue by $35,000 annually.

Such tax exemptions are allowed under Colorado statutes to help promote local economic development.

Kroger Corporate Development Director Rita Williams wrote in a letter to the county that the company wants to develop a 123,000-square-foot Marketplace store with a gas station in Lone Tree's proposed Ridgegate Parkway east of Interstate 25.

The project is still under consideration by Kroger management, she added. Williams said the store could open in 2024 and create up to 250 jobs if approved. The project would cost the company an estimated $42 million.

"Due to the nature of our proposed project's size, local tax revenue increase and community impact, we would like to be considered for this incentive program ... ," Williams added.

Jill Gilles with Kroger's economic development department told the commissioners the company was "looking for help with the financial challenges this project has. We want to make it work."

Jeff Holwell, director of economic development and public affairs for Lone Tree, wrote in another letter that the city "is in full support of this application as it will contribute positively to the communities of Lone Tree and Douglas County."

At the meeting, Holwell said the store would serve Lone Tree and the surrounding county area.

"We're open for business in Douglas County," said Commissioner Abe Laydon.

The commissioners will finalize the request at a regular business meeting in the New Year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County# commissioners# tax break# kroger# lone tree

Comments / 2

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
460 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Douglas County, CO

Signs on public property debated by DougCo commissioners

Motorists pass campaign signs outside the "No Electioneering" boundary in DuPage County, IL, outside Chicago in November of 2020.Photo byMichael Carruth on Unsplash. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 27, 2022.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Adding two commissioners plan criticized by DougCo, other counties

The Colorado State Capitol building.Photo byEric Muhr on Unsplash. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 21, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — County officials, including the Douglas County Commissioners, took issue Tuesday with a proposal to require five county commissioners.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo New Year's Eve fireworks shows still on

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fire risks are low right now for the three Douglas County New Year's Eve fireworks shows, but they could still be canceled until their scheduled start if conditions change.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo sets 2023 budget, likely to increase by year-end

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas holds a copy of the 2023 county budget. The commissioners adopted the yearly spending plan.Photo byDouglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 16, 2022.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines to sell future city hall site for more than $1M

Castle Pines interim city hall at the Castle Pines branch library.Photo byCity of Castle Pines. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — A first city hall for Castle Pines would be built on a now-unidentified site after the city council decided to sell a lot it had identified as a likely site for the building.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo continues emergency rent help program

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Emergency rent assistance will continue to be available to Douglas County residents. Additional help may arrive next spring in the form of state of Colorado grant money.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Marshall, Huffman margin the same after DougCo partial recount

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 13, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A partial recount of the votes in a Douglas County state representative race did not change the margin between Democrat Bob Marshall and Republican Kurt Huffman.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Some ballots set for recount in DougCo state House race

Colorado State Rep. Kurt Huffman.Photo byKurthuffman.com. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 8, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A partial recount of the Nov. 8 general election House District 43 race between Republican incumbent Kurt Huffman and Democrat Robert Marshall will take place Monday in the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder's office.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo plans three New Year's Eve fireworks displays

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 8, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Three planned fireworks displays costing more than $200,000 and paid for by Douglas County will help residents welcome the New Year.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock staff gets extra day off, new council members sworn in

Castle Rock Town Manager Dave Corliss reads a proclamation honoring Councilmember Caryn Johnson's four years in office in this screenshot.Photo byTown of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 7, 2022.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioner Thomas won't face misconduct violations

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas.Photo byDouglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 5, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas will not face misconduct charges regarding releasing a private document to a Denver TV station earlier this year.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo new home building slows, reappraisal coming in 2023

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 2, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fewer subdivisions and parcels have been built in Douglas County this year while rising interest rates are pricing more people out of owning a home, according to the county assessor and her successor.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Democratic election wins worry DougCo commissioners

The Colorado State Capital in downtown Denver.Photo byState of Colorado. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 1, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — With Democrats strengthening their hold on state government in the general election, Douglas County's Republican commissioners have a bleak outlook about their legislative priorities.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Requests outpace revenue from DougCo mill levy for disabled

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 29, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Agencies that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities requested more than double the money generated by the Douglas County developmental disabilities mill levy.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Oak Ridge Boys, another artist, may open DougCo fair

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 28, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Next year's Douglas County Fair and Rodeo may feature two well-known artists at its opening night concert.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Thomas wants DougCo to keep $4M in federal money to help families pay rent

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 23, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas wants county residents to help convince her fellow Republican commissioners to keep some $4 million in federal money for rent assistance rather than return it.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Pines, CO

Growing need pushes Castle Pines toward new city hall

Castle Pines city government operates partially out of the Douglas County branch library.Photo byCity of Castle Pines. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 22, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Colorado's youngest city may be ready to grow into its first city hall.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo State of the County address highlights COVID-19 relief money

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 21, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners highlighted some of the specific areas and recipients of the county's share of COVID-19 relief money in last week's 2022 State of the County address.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock to spend $3.5 million to save historic school

The Town of Castle Rock will buy the historic Cantril School and property for more than $3.5 million. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 18, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — A decision by Castle Rock’s town council will prevent a historic 125-year-old school building called a "significant icon" from being converted into apartments.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy