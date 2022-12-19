DougCo New Year's Eve fireworks shows still on

Photo by Michael Fousert on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fire risks are low right now for the three Douglas County New Year's Eve fireworks shows, but they could still be canceled until their scheduled start if conditions change.

The county commissioners on Monday discussed what factors they would consider and how they would make those decisions.

Michael Alexander with the county's emergency management office said the sites — Echo Park Stadium in Parker, the county fairgrounds park in Castle Rock and Wildcat Regional Park in Highlands Ranch — were not at high fire risk, and he did not anticipate weather conditions would change that situation.

County shows started during COVID

Commissioner Abe Laydon recalled the county started holding fireworks shows after municipalities in the county canceled shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Some earlier shows set for the Fourth of July were delayed until the holiday season due to high fire danger, he said.

Laydon added that he chose to have drones perform shows in his district at Echo Park Stadium.

"As far as I know, drones don't pose any fire risk," he said. "And they're innovating, they're new, and I think people will enjoy them. That's why I intentionally chose them instead of fireworks."

Each commissioner was involved in choosing the site and details of the shows in their district.

"I hope we continue to work on our plan" for the shows," said Commissioner Lora Thomas.

"And be as proactive as we can. I know at (Wildcat Regional Park) there's a prairie dog colony that's chewed the grass down to the nub, which is good."

Other possible sites ruled out due to risks

While each commissioner can decide to cancel their shows if deemed too risky, agencies, including the sheriff's department and local fire officials, will have input.

The fireworks vendor can also decide to cancel a show if they decide the risk is too significant.

Castle Rock Fire and Rescue Chief Norris Croom said the fairgrounds were chosen for that city's show when two other past and possible sites were deemed unsafe or posed other issues. The owners of a quarry used in the past were reluctant to allow its use due to their operations.

"And that meant our fall-out area was smaller, so we decided against that one," Croom said.

A site in Miller's Landing was ruled out due to tall grass growing on about 60 acres, he added.

The fairgrounds site posed fewer issues and risks since much of it includes asphalt parking lots and irrigated turf, Croon stated.

"We don't see a lot of moisture on the ground now, and it doesn't look like that will change much by that night," he said. "But it still comes down to weather conditions" including high winds.

The devastating Marshall fire in Boulder County last December was spread by high winds and destroyed thousands of homes.

Croom said fire crews and equipment would attend each show and talk to the vendor and others if any risks were present.