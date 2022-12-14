DougCo continues emergency rent help program

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Emergency rent assistance will continue to be available to Douglas County residents. Additional help may arrive next spring in the form of state of Colorado grant money.

Last week, the county commissioners agreed to keep close to $2 million in federal emergency rental assistance money instead of returning it to the U.S. Treasury as earlier proposed.

The money was part of the 2021 pandemic relief efforts by the federal government. While most Colorado counties let the state send the money directly to county residents, Douglas County chose to handle its $8 million.

About half of the money was divided among four nonprofits: The Rock Church, Manna Connect, Catholic Charities, and The Hope and Help Center. Each agency helps people pay their rent and try to become self-sufficient.

Families 'beyond stressed out'

Pastor Mike Polhemus from The Rock Church met with the commissioners and said renters might be heading toward a cliff without continued financial aid. He noted that between Oct. 1-14, The Rock Church helped 62 families from becoming homeless thanks to the money.

"These families could still face homelessness," Polhemus said. "There was a beyond-stressed young couple with two kids under five years of age. Both parents worked, but the husband's hours were cut, so they were just hanging on."

Polhemus added that 80% of the 62 families had kids under 18, and 50% were single-parent homes. All but 10% were working, underemployed, had medical debt, or had seen recent rent increases between 10% to 30%, he said. Others were fixed-income senior citizens, had childcare issues, or had kids with disabilities.

Polhemus stated he handed out some $80,000 in checks over 45 days to families like the ones he described, including the 90% working.

Commissioner Abe Laydon said he was surprised most recipients were working. He also stated that he believed the pandemic had ended.

"I recognize there's an ongoing need," he added. "But I wrestle with the program in general as continuing to foster government dependency."

Demand drops but needs remain

County statistics show 355 households received help with rental payments this year. Qualified recipients must prove they owe rent, receive three-month assistance, and reapply if the need remains.

Between 2019-20, 50-75 homes faced evictions in Douglas County each month.

Polhemus said demand for rental help had dropped since he started with the program, which he credited to help from other services.

"As we get to know these folks, we see other problems that contribute to their situations," he said. "We can't solve all the problems, but in most cases, we get them to sustainable situations."

Polhemus added that 150-160 were on a waiting list for help.

Help if requirements met

In a later meeting last week, Laydon and Commissioner Lora Thomas voted to retain the federal rental assistance money. It was limited to those who owed rent or utilities, received a notice of eviction from their landlords, or needed a deposit for an apartment.

"If someone is in a spiral, this money can help keep people in their homes and pay their utilities," Thomas said. "If this program ends, they'll come to the county for help, and that means our tax dollars. And if it ends, the people we'll hurt are the 90% that are working and the 10% without a job."

The commissioners also learned that $870 million would be available from the state for affordable, transitional, and workforce housing needs. The money would be distributed through a statewide grant process in May.