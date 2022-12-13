Marshall, Huffman margin the same after DougCo partial recount

Photo by Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 13, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A partial recount of the votes in a Douglas County state representative race did not change the margin between Democrat Bob Marshall and Republican Kurt Huffman.

The two competed for the House District 43 seat centered around Highlands Ranch in the Nov. 8 general election.

Unofficial final results had Marshall edging Huffman by 405 votes. That was not close enough for a mandatory recount. So Huffman paid the Colorado Secretary of State $1,000 last week to cover the estimated $738 cost from the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder's office.

The recount was conducted Monday and found both candidates lost one vote each, according to the Secretary of State's office. That left Marshall with 22,876 or 50.45% of the votes, while Huffman had 22,471 or 49.55%, a 405-vote margin for Marshall.

Colorado State Rep. Kurt Huffman, R-Highlands Ranch. Photo by Douglas County GOP

Huffman no comment, Marshall tweets reaction

The recount did not include every ballot cast in the race, as Huffman paid for what is called a "readjudication recount." Those are limited to only the ballots in the race that election judges reviewed to resolve an issue, such as overvotes, undervotes, blank votes, ambiguous marks and write-in votes.

In response to a text message seeking comment on the recount results, Huffman wrote he had no comment "at this time."

Monday night, Marshall tweeted an initial response that the two-vote reduction in total votes cast in the race "VERY slightly" increased his win percentage.

Huffman texted last week to NewsBreak that "My hope is that my voter confidence in Douglas County elections is confirmed next week." Minutes later, he texted again to remove "my" from his message and added "multitasking."

Before this recount, the last recount in Douglas County was the 2020 18th Judicial District district attorney's race between Republican John Kellner and Democrat Amy Padden. That recount included Arapahoe, Lincoln and Elbert counties. It was won by Kellner, who also led after votes were initially counted.