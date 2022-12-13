Marshall, Huffman margin the same after DougCo partial recount

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5uaO_0jhR5lbd00
Photo byDouglas County

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 13, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A partial recount of the votes in a Douglas County state representative race did not change the margin between Democrat Bob Marshall and Republican Kurt Huffman.

The two competed for the House District 43 seat centered around Highlands Ranch in the Nov. 8 general election.

Unofficial final results had Marshall edging Huffman by 405 votes. That was not close enough for a mandatory recount. So Huffman paid the Colorado Secretary of State $1,000 last week to cover the estimated $738 cost from the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder's office.

The recount was conducted Monday and found both candidates lost one vote each, according to the Secretary of State's office. That left Marshall with 22,876 or 50.45% of the votes, while Huffman had 22,471 or 49.55%, a 405-vote margin for Marshall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEyVi_0jhR5lbd00
Colorado State Rep. Kurt Huffman, R-Highlands Ranch.Photo byDouglas County GOP

Huffman no comment, Marshall tweets reaction

The recount did not include every ballot cast in the race, as Huffman paid for what is called a "readjudication recount." Those are limited to only the ballots in the race that election judges reviewed to resolve an issue, such as overvotes, undervotes, blank votes, ambiguous marks and write-in votes.

In response to a text message seeking comment on the recount results, Huffman wrote he had no comment "at this time."

Monday night, Marshall tweeted an initial response that the two-vote reduction in total votes cast in the race "VERY slightly" increased his win percentage.

Huffman texted last week to NewsBreak that "My hope is that my voter confidence in Douglas County elections is confirmed next week." Minutes later, he texted again to remove "my" from his message and added "multitasking."

Before this recount, the last recount in Douglas County was the 2020 18th Judicial District district attorney's race between Republican John Kellner and Democrat Amy Padden. That recount included Arapahoe, Lincoln and Elbert counties. It was won by Kellner, who also led after votes were initially counted.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 2022 general election# recount# Douglas County# state representative

Comments / 0

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
452 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Douglas County, CO

DougCo sets 2023 budget, likely to increase by year-end

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas holds a copy of the 2023 county budget. The commissioners adopted the yearly spending plan.Photo byDouglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 16, 2022.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines to sell future city hall site for more than $1M

Castle Pines interim city hall at the Castle Pines branch library.Photo byCity of Castle Pines. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — A first city hall for Castle Pines would be built on a now-unidentified site after the city council decided to sell a lot it had identified as a likely site for the building.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo continues emergency rent help program

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Emergency rent assistance will continue to be available to Douglas County residents. Additional help may arrive next spring in the form of state of Colorado grant money.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Some ballots set for recount in DougCo state House race

Colorado State Rep. Kurt Huffman.Photo byKurthuffman.com. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 8, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A partial recount of the Nov. 8 general election House District 43 race between Republican incumbent Kurt Huffman and Democrat Robert Marshall will take place Monday in the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder's office.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo plans three New Year's Eve fireworks displays

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 8, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Three planned fireworks displays costing more than $200,000 and paid for by Douglas County will help residents welcome the New Year.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock staff gets extra day off, new council members sworn in

Castle Rock Town Manager Dave Corliss reads a proclamation honoring Councilmember Caryn Johnson's four years in office in this screenshot.Photo byTown of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 7, 2022.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioner Thomas won't face misconduct violations

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas.Photo byDouglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 5, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas will not face misconduct charges regarding releasing a private document to a Denver TV station earlier this year.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo new home building slows, reappraisal coming in 2023

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 2, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fewer subdivisions and parcels have been built in Douglas County this year while rising interest rates are pricing more people out of owning a home, according to the county assessor and her successor.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Democratic election wins worry DougCo commissioners

The Colorado State Capital in downtown Denver.Photo byState of Colorado. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 1, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — With Democrats strengthening their hold on state government in the general election, Douglas County's Republican commissioners have a bleak outlook about their legislative priorities.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Requests outpace revenue from DougCo mill levy for disabled

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 29, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Agencies that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities requested more than double the money generated by the Douglas County developmental disabilities mill levy.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Oak Ridge Boys, another artist, may open DougCo fair

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 28, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Next year's Douglas County Fair and Rodeo may feature two well-known artists at its opening night concert.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Thomas wants DougCo to keep $4M in federal money to help families pay rent

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 23, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas wants county residents to help convince her fellow Republican commissioners to keep some $4 million in federal money for rent assistance rather than return it.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Pines, CO

Growing need pushes Castle Pines toward new city hall

Castle Pines city government operates partially out of the Douglas County branch library.Photo byCity of Castle Pines. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 22, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Colorado's youngest city may be ready to grow into its first city hall.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo State of the County address highlights COVID-19 relief money

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 21, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners highlighted some of the specific areas and recipients of the county's share of COVID-19 relief money in last week's 2022 State of the County address.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock to spend $3.5 million to save historic school

The Town of Castle Rock will buy the historic Cantril School and property for more than $3.5 million. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 18, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — A decision by Castle Rock’s town council will prevent a historic 125-year-old school building called a "significant icon" from being converted into apartments.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock councilmember's husband criticizes council, successor

A screenshot of Bruce Johnson, husband of Castle Rock Town Councilmember Caryn Johnson, criticizing the council and her successor. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 16, 2022.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

Salary hikes, new positions favored by DougCo commissioners

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 15, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County employees would get an average 6% salary increase in the 2023 county budget if the county commissioners include recommendations in the final document.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Property tax revenue uncertain in DougCo 2023 budget

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 14, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A mostly flat 2023 budget is expected in Douglas County, although much remains unknown about the county's primary revenue source of property taxes.

Read full story
Sedalia, CO

Sedalia voters OK tax hike for better water service

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 10, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Voters in the small Douglas County enclave of Sedalia agreed to increase their property taxes to improve water service in Tuesday's general election.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy