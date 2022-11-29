Requests outpace revenue from DougCo mill levy for disabled

Photo by Nathan Anderson on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 29, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Agencies that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities requested more than double the money generated by the Douglas County developmental disabilities mill levy.

The county commissioners on Monday unanimously endorsed the recommendations from the county advisory council that reviewed 37 applications from 26 organizations.

The county formed the seven-member council after county voters approved a one-mill property tax in 2001 to help those with disabilities and their families. The county has historically directed 93% of the mill levy money to the nonprofit agency Developmental Pathways, 1.5% for treasurer's fees and the remaining 5.5% to grants.

More than $912,000 was requested in the 37 applications, but the mill levy generated less than half that amount, $444,000. Programs recommended for grants include therapeutic recreation, camp scholarships, financial and daily living skills, employment programs, housing, respite care and transportation.

Steven Dodrill, a grants coordinator, told the commissioners three employment programs, a housing project, a residential housing study and three respite and adult care applications were among those recommended for approval.

"The more Douglas County residents an applicant served, the more points they received in the council's evaluations," he said.

Jennifer Eby, assistant director of community services, added the grant program's qualifications also require county residents to be helped by each agency.

Among those receiving money were the Castle Rock Parks and Trails Foundation's Possibilities Playground; the Lone Tree Arts Center usher training, job fair and sensor-friendly programming; the Easter Seals Discovery Club and Yay! Camp; a 15-passenger bus for Highpointe Services; Praying Hands Ranch's therapeutic horse riding and TACT (Teaching Autism Community Trades) for career, respite and adult day care.

The commissioners will formally consider the recommendations at their next regular business meeting.