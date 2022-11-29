Oak Ridge Boys, another artist, may open DougCo fair

Photo by Nick Moore on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 28, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Next year's Douglas County Fair and Rodeo may feature two well-known artists at its opening night concert.

The county commissioners agreed to allocate up to $200,000 for the 2023 concert, almost double the amount for this year's Josh Turner concert, which produced record ticket sales and a nearly $11,000 profit.

Tim Hallmark, director of facilities, fleet and emergency support services, told the commissioners a short list of 10 available artists included the Oak Ridge Boys.

"They were the ones the entertainment committee (of the fair board) vocally supported the most," Hallmark said. "So if we can get them and pair them with another artist for back-to-back shows, we think it can increase interest and ticket sales."

Hallmark said this year's concert cost the county about $116,000, including production, talent buyers fees and other costs.

He added that having a second act on the fair's July 28, 2023, opening night may mean approximately a $5 increase in ticket prices to an average of $22 per ticket. But if the event reaches the 9,000-seat capacity, the county may earn a higher profit than this year, Hallmark said.

The shortlist of potential artists and their estimated cost:

Randy Houser – $75,000

Chris Janson – $75,000 to $100,000

Scotty McCreery – $75,000 to $100,000

Chris Cagle – $30,000

Granger Smith – $50,000 to $60,000

The Oak Ridge Boys – $40,000

Jackson Dean – $20,000 to $25,000

Lanco – $30,000

Dylan Scott – $50,000 to $75,000

Locash – $50,000 to $60,000

In a memo to the commissioners, Hallmark noted that the cost estimates do not include another 48% for production and talent buyers fees.

The memo added county staff, and Kinnon Entertainment, a fair consultant, believe an earlier release and more promotion the county did not have in 2022 can help make a two-artist concert successful.

Commissioner George Teal said as long as the intent is to earn a higher profit, he would support the extra expense.

"If increased attendance is the goal, we should get the profit up," added Commissioner Abe Laydon.