Thomas wants DougCo to keep $4M in federal money to help families pay rent

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 23, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas wants county residents to help convince her fellow Republican commissioners to keep some $4 million in federal money for rent assistance rather than return it.

In her latest weekly newsletter, Thomas explained the federal government offered emergency rent assistance money in 2021 for pandemic relief. While most Colorado counties let the state send the money directly to county residents, Douglas County chose to handle its $8 million.

Thomas wrote that about half of the money was divided among four nonprofits: The Rock Church, Manna Connect, Catholic Charities and The Hope and Help Center. Each agency helps people pay their rent and try to become self-sufficient.

'Housing first' approach not supported

Thomas noted commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal disagreed with the program's "housing first" approach over more self-sufficiency efforts. She stated they added an employment requirement for those receiving the money that the U.S. Treasury Department said was not allowed.

In response, Laydon and Teal — on a 2-1 vote with Thomas opposed — directed county staff to end the program at the end of 2022 and send approximately $4 million back to the federal government.

Thomas noted the state had distributed all its emergency rent assistance money on behalf of the other Colorado counties. Douglas County would be the only Colorado county that returned its cash.

Most recipients were working

Thomas said she spoke to the local nonprofits that handled the rent assistance distributions and learned most of those who sought help were employed but unable to make ends meet.

Thomas added The Rock Church in Castle Rock told her that over 45 days, from Oct. 1 through Nov. 15, the rent money helped 62 families and:

• 50 of those 62, or 80%, had children (seven with disabilities);

• 50% had only one parent;

• 90% were working but were underemployed or dealing with medical debt, were fixed-income seniors, needed help with childcare expenses, or were not receiving child support.

The Rock also told Thomas that 10% to 15% of their recipients were not accepting a hand up while they worked to improve their situation.

The average payment per family was $4,000. The program has a $12,000 maximum payment per recipient.

Help prevent homelessness

Thomas noted that families are referred to the program by the county human services department, and there is a waiting list. She added her statistics are from one of the four nonprofits in the program, so more families need help.

"If we truly want to reduce homelessness, I believe the first step is helping folks stay in their homes in the first place," Thomas wrote. "Refusing about $4 million in federal assistance sure doesn't help keep as many folks in their homes as possible."

Thomas also noted the money has no strings attached and no obligations to the federal government for oversight or control of other county programs or policies.

"If these funds are returned to the federal government, families needing assistance will then have to come to Douglas County Human Services," Thomas added, "which has much less (county taxpayer money) available to distribute and does not have the requirement to be employed."

She noted human services staff work with people to help maintain their economic stability.

Thomas asked newsletter readers to email the commissioners to keep the federal money and help families in need "at this critical time of year."