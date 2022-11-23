Thomas wants DougCo to keep $4M in federal money to help families pay rent

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04E703_0jLbzQCV00
Photo byNaoram Sea on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 23, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas wants county residents to help convince her fellow Republican commissioners to keep some $4 million in federal money for rent assistance rather than return it.

In her latest weekly newsletter, Thomas explained the federal government offered emergency rent assistance money in 2021 for pandemic relief. While most Colorado counties let the state send the money directly to county residents, Douglas County chose to handle its $8 million.

Thomas wrote that about half of the money was divided among four nonprofits: The Rock Church, Manna Connect, Catholic Charities and The Hope and Help Center. Each agency helps people pay their rent and try to become self-sufficient.

'Housing first' approach not supported

Thomas noted commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal disagreed with the program's "housing first" approach over more self-sufficiency efforts. She stated they added an employment requirement for those receiving the money that the U.S. Treasury Department said was not allowed.

In response, Laydon and Teal — on a 2-1 vote with Thomas opposed — directed county staff to end the program at the end of 2022 and send approximately $4 million back to the federal government.

Thomas noted the state had distributed all its emergency rent assistance money on behalf of the other Colorado counties. Douglas County would be the only Colorado county that returned its cash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcAOI_0jLbzQCV00
Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas.|Photo byDouglas County

Most recipients were working

Thomas said she spoke to the local nonprofits that handled the rent assistance distributions and learned most of those who sought help were employed but unable to make ends meet.

Thomas added The Rock Church in Castle Rock told her that over 45 days, from Oct. 1 through Nov. 15, the rent money helped 62 families and:

• 50 of those 62, or 80%, had children (seven with disabilities);

• 50% had only one parent;

• 90% were working but were underemployed or dealing with medical debt, were fixed-income seniors, needed help with childcare expenses, or were not receiving child support.

The Rock also told Thomas that 10% to 15% of their recipients were not accepting a hand up while they worked to improve their situation.

The average payment per family was $4,000. The program has a $12,000 maximum payment per recipient.

Help prevent homelessness

Thomas noted that families are referred to the program by the county human services department, and there is a waiting list. She added her statistics are from one of the four nonprofits in the program, so more families need help.

"If we truly want to reduce homelessness, I believe the first step is helping folks stay in their homes in the first place," Thomas wrote. "Refusing about $4 million in federal assistance sure doesn't help keep as many folks in their homes as possible."

Thomas also noted the money has no strings attached and no obligations to the federal government for oversight or control of other county programs or policies.

"If these funds are returned to the federal government, families needing assistance will then have to come to Douglas County Human Services," Thomas added, "which has much less (county taxpayer money) available to distribute and does not have the requirement to be employed."

She noted human services staff work with people to help maintain their economic stability.

Thomas asked newsletter readers to email the commissioners to keep the federal money and help families in need "at this critical time of year."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County# commissioners# rent assistance# lora thomas# pandemic relief

Comments / 2

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
432 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Castle Pines, CO

Growing need pushes Castle Pines toward new city hall

Castle Pines city government operates partially out of the Douglas County branch library.Photo byCity of Castle Pines. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 22, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Colorado's youngest city may be ready to grow into its first city hall.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo State of the County address highlights COVID-19 relief money

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 21, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners highlighted some of the specific areas and recipients of the county's share of COVID-19 relief money in last week's 2022 State of the County address.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock to spend $3.5 million to save historic school

The Town of Castle Rock will buy the historic Cantril School and property for more than $3.5 million. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 18, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — A decision by Castle Rock’s town council will prevent a historic 125-year-old school building called a "significant icon" from being converted into apartments.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock councilmember's husband criticizes council, successor

A screenshot of Bruce Johnson, husband of Castle Rock Town Councilmember Caryn Johnson, criticizing the council and her successor. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 16, 2022.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

Salary hikes, new positions favored by DougCo commissioners

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 15, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County employees would get an average 6% salary increase in the 2023 county budget if the county commissioners include recommendations in the final document.

Read full story

Property tax revenue uncertain in DougCo 2023 budget

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 14, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A mostly flat 2023 budget is expected in Douglas County, although much remains unknown about the county's primary revenue source of property taxes.

Read full story
Sedalia, CO

Sedalia voters OK tax hike for better water service

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 10, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Voters in the small Douglas County enclave of Sedalia agreed to increase their property taxes to improve water service in Tuesday's general election.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo open space tax extended in landslide vote

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 10, 2022. The Dawson Butte Open Space and Trail. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Micki Clark thought the Douglas County open space tax extension ballot question would pass in Tuesday's general election. Still, she didn't expect to see this kind of result.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock voters return one incumbent, defeat the other

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock voters Tuesday opted to give Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Backen another four-year term. And they chose challenger Max Brooks over incumbent Caryn Johnson.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Laydon, Davis win DougCo posts for commissioner, clerk & recorder

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Republicans easily won two of Douglas County's contested races in Tuesday's general election. Unofficial election results posted on the county clerk and recorder's website early Wednesday morning showed Commissioner Abe Laydon in District 1 leading Democratic challenger Kari Solberg by nearly 25,000 votes. Laydon had 99,021 to Solberg's 74,495.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioners Thomas, Laydon argue over newsletter content

A screenshot of a 2021 photo provided by Douglas County resident Sarah Geving led to another argument between two county commissioners. |Sarah Geving. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 8, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Commissioners continue search for new DougCo attorney

Former Douglas County attorney Lance Ingalls. A search for his successor has been continued by the county commissioners. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners decided Monday to continue a search for the next county attorney.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock may condemn land for new interchange

A map shows the parcel of land the Town of Castle Rock may condemn for the Crystal Valley interchange project. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 3, 2022.

Read full story
6 comments
Douglas County, CO

Laydon accused of free speech violations on social media

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 31, 2022. This story was updated to clarify a photo of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, that shows Republican Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas in the background was taken at a 2021 bill signing and not at a reelection event for Polis. Thomas added she has never attended such an event for Polis.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

Commissioners spend $255K to give DougCo fairgrounds a close look

The Douglas County Fairgrounds at night. |Douglas County Fair & Rodeo/Facebook. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Fairgrounds will undergo a thorough review to potentially improve operations and expand after the county commissioners awarded a $255,030 contract for a master plan on Tuesday.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo explores water conservation steps

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 26, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners want to look at water conservation measures similar to — if not as strict as — those recently approved by Castle Rock and Aurora.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Infighting over for DougCo commissioners?

L-R: Douglas County commissioners George Teal, Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 24, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners' days of public infighting and sometimes personal arguments may be behind them after they recently adopted an amended governance policy and code of conduct.

Read full story
3 comments

Growth creates need for more employees in DougCo

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 21, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Community Development Department needs to spend more than $1.3 million to add more than a dozen new employees to meet growth and increasing demands.

Read full story
5 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock moves forward on Brickyard rec center

Castle Rock is moving forward with a third recreation center. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 20, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — A third recreation center in Castle Rock moved a step closer Tuesday night with the town council's approval.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy