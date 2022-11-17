Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock councilmember's husband criticizes council, successor

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHksc_0jDh8xUA00
A screenshot of Bruce Johnson, husband of Castle Rock Town Councilmember Caryn Johnson, criticizing the council and her successor. |Town of Castle Rock

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 16, 2022

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The husband of Castle Rock Town Councilmember Caryn Johnson took her colleagues and successor to task after his wife lost her reelection bid in the Nov. 8 general election.

Reading a lengthy prepared statement during the public comment portion of Tuesday's council meeting, Bruce Johnson cited "many half-truths, mischaracterizations, and lies" told about his wife during her four years as the District 5 councilmember and leading up to the election.

According to unofficial Douglas County election results, Caryn Johnson lost by a 2,434-1,620 tally to challenger Max Brooks. She sat silently as her husband spoke.

Bruce Johnson said his wife received little recognition from fellow councilmembers for the 40-hour work weeks and lengthy research she put into her duties.

"No other councilmember put in near that level of effort for our community," he also claimed.

"Only a couple of you took advantage of all this knowledge and understanding she had, while others often ridiculed and disrespected the work she did," he stated. "You missed out on an opportunity to be better councilmembers in favor of a tunnel vision view of what is right."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtiEZ_0jDh8xUA00
Castle Rock Town Councilmember Caryn Johnson. |Caryn Johnson for Council-ReElect Caryn Johnson District 5

Johnson said his wife's efforts aimed to move the council toward citizens "and not all about developer profit."

While thanking Brooks for "adopting" his wife's original campaign slogan of "responsible growth," Johnson claimed Brooks' last campaign mailer included "a number of lies and misrepresentations of the truth."

Among those was a claim that Caryn Johnson voted to raise town taxes four times, "as did almost all of you on the council," Bruce Johnson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJw6a_0jDh8xUA00
Castle Rock Town Councilmember-elect Max Brooks. |Douglas County Republican Party

"It's easy to use 'dog whistle' politics; it's much harder to make budgets balance when the majority of council won't support making developers pay their fair share," he added.

Bruce Johnson called another claim that Caryn Johnson made decisions that would have created a "desolate downtown" a "total fabrication."

"Councilmember Johnson was the only councilmember that donated her salary to downtown small businesses during COVID," he said. "My wife voted for the citizens of the entire town, not just for business people."

"I'm incredibly proud of what my wife and councilmember accomplished in four years and what she did and how she grew as a person during that period," he added.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# castle rock# town council# 2022 general election# criticism

Comments / 3

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
428 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock to spend $3.5 million to save historic school

The Town of Castle Rock will buy the historic Cantril School and property for more than $3.5 million. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 18, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — A decision by Castle Rock’s town council will prevent a historic 125-year-old school building called a "significant icon" from being converted into apartments.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Salary hikes, new positions favored by DougCo commissioners

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 15, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County employees would get an average 6% salary increase in the 2023 county budget if the county commissioners include recommendations in the final document.

Read full story

Property tax revenue uncertain in DougCo 2023 budget

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 14, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A mostly flat 2023 budget is expected in Douglas County, although much remains unknown about the county's primary revenue source of property taxes.

Read full story
Sedalia, CO

Sedalia voters OK tax hike for better water service

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 10, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Voters in the small Douglas County enclave of Sedalia agreed to increase their property taxes to improve water service in Tuesday's general election.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo open space tax extended in landslide vote

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 10, 2022. The Dawson Butte Open Space and Trail. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Micki Clark thought the Douglas County open space tax extension ballot question would pass in Tuesday's general election. Still, she didn't expect to see this kind of result.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock voters return one incumbent, defeat the other

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock voters Tuesday opted to give Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Backen another four-year term. And they chose challenger Max Brooks over incumbent Caryn Johnson.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Laydon, Davis win DougCo posts for commissioner, clerk & recorder

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Republicans easily won two of Douglas County's contested races in Tuesday's general election. Unofficial election results posted on the county clerk and recorder's website early Wednesday morning showed Commissioner Abe Laydon in District 1 leading Democratic challenger Kari Solberg by nearly 25,000 votes. Laydon had 99,021 to Solberg's 74,495.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioners Thomas, Laydon argue over newsletter content

A screenshot of a 2021 photo provided by Douglas County resident Sarah Geving led to another argument between two county commissioners. |Sarah Geving. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 8, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Commissioners continue search for new DougCo attorney

Former Douglas County attorney Lance Ingalls. A search for his successor has been continued by the county commissioners. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners decided Monday to continue a search for the next county attorney.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock may condemn land for new interchange

A map shows the parcel of land the Town of Castle Rock may condemn for the Crystal Valley interchange project. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 3, 2022.

Read full story
6 comments
Douglas County, CO

Laydon accused of free speech violations on social media

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 31, 2022. This story was updated to clarify a photo of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, that shows Republican Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas in the background was taken at a 2021 bill signing and not at a reelection event for Polis. Thomas added she has never attended such an event for Polis.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

Commissioners spend $255K to give DougCo fairgrounds a close look

The Douglas County Fairgrounds at night. |Douglas County Fair & Rodeo/Facebook. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Fairgrounds will undergo a thorough review to potentially improve operations and expand after the county commissioners awarded a $255,030 contract for a master plan on Tuesday.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo explores water conservation steps

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 26, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners want to look at water conservation measures similar to — if not as strict as — those recently approved by Castle Rock and Aurora.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Infighting over for DougCo commissioners?

L-R: Douglas County commissioners George Teal, Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 24, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners' days of public infighting and sometimes personal arguments may be behind them after they recently adopted an amended governance policy and code of conduct.

Read full story
3 comments

Growth creates need for more employees in DougCo

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 21, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Community Development Department needs to spend more than $1.3 million to add more than a dozen new employees to meet growth and increasing demands.

Read full story
5 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock moves forward on Brickyard rec center

Castle Rock is moving forward with a third recreation center. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 20, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — A third recreation center in Castle Rock moved a step closer Tuesday night with the town council's approval.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo health board rescinds COVID-19 order

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 19, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Board of Health last week rescinded the only public health order it has issued.

Read full story
6 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock council candidates ID top issues

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Five candidates are seeking two Castle Rock Town Council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. Mayor Jason Gray is unopposed for reelection.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Broadband issues before voters in DougCo, Castle Pines, Lone Tree

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 17, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Voters in Douglas County, Castle Pines and Lone Tree will decide identical ballot questions in the Nov. 8 general election that could improve local high-speed internet, or broadband, service.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy