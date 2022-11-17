Castle Rock councilmember's husband criticizes council, successor

A screenshot of Bruce Johnson, husband of Castle Rock Town Councilmember Caryn Johnson, criticizing the council and her successor. | Town of Castle Rock

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 16, 2022

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The husband of Castle Rock Town Councilmember Caryn Johnson took her colleagues and successor to task after his wife lost her reelection bid in the Nov. 8 general election.

Reading a lengthy prepared statement during the public comment portion of Tuesday's council meeting, Bruce Johnson cited "many half-truths, mischaracterizations, and lies" told about his wife during her four years as the District 5 councilmember and leading up to the election.

According to unofficial Douglas County election results, Caryn Johnson lost by a 2,434-1,620 tally to challenger Max Brooks. She sat silently as her husband spoke.

Bruce Johnson said his wife received little recognition from fellow councilmembers for the 40-hour work weeks and lengthy research she put into her duties.

"No other councilmember put in near that level of effort for our community," he also claimed.

"Only a couple of you took advantage of all this knowledge and understanding she had, while others often ridiculed and disrespected the work she did," he stated. "You missed out on an opportunity to be better councilmembers in favor of a tunnel vision view of what is right."

Castle Rock Town Councilmember Caryn Johnson. | Caryn Johnson for Council-ReElect Caryn Johnson District 5

Johnson said his wife's efforts aimed to move the council toward citizens "and not all about developer profit."

While thanking Brooks for "adopting" his wife's original campaign slogan of "responsible growth," Johnson claimed Brooks' last campaign mailer included "a number of lies and misrepresentations of the truth."

Among those was a claim that Caryn Johnson voted to raise town taxes four times, "as did almost all of you on the council," Bruce Johnson said.

Castle Rock Town Councilmember-elect Max Brooks. | Douglas County Republican Party

"It's easy to use 'dog whistle' politics; it's much harder to make budgets balance when the majority of council won't support making developers pay their fair share," he added.

Bruce Johnson called another claim that Caryn Johnson made decisions that would have created a "desolate downtown" a "total fabrication."

"Councilmember Johnson was the only councilmember that donated her salary to downtown small businesses during COVID," he said. "My wife voted for the citizens of the entire town, not just for business people."

"I'm incredibly proud of what my wife and councilmember accomplished in four years and what she did and how she grew as a person during that period," he added.