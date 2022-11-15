Salary hikes, new positions favored by DougCo commissioners

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 15, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County employees would get an average 6% salary increase in the 2023 county budget if the county commissioners include recommendations in the final document.

At an early November work session, Laura Leary, human resources director, proposed:

• a 3.5% merit increase that would cost the county $2.9 million;

• a 1% high-performer increase at $823,000, and

• a 1.5% market adjustment that would total $1.2 million.

Those increases add up to a 6% wage increase, or just under $5 million.

A $200 monthly inflationary stipend approved earlier this year would continue for the first six months of 2023 for $720,000. Leary noted the stipend had been "exceedingly good" for the county.

"It helps us recruit like crazy," she said. "People are staying. Our turnover rate — which was projected to be in the mid- to high-20s after the first quarter because we were losing so many people — now is projected probably in the low teens by the end of the year."

A separate law enforcement tier for the county sheriff's department called for a 6.7% increase at the cost of just over $2 million in 2023.

"Some guys are going to get a big bump," Leary said. "Some guys aren't going to get quite as much because it's in that step program."

County at mid-market salary levels

Leary said the market adjustment would keep Douglas County at the "sweet spot" of the middle range of salaries among other Front Range counties.

"What we've tried to do, at least in the past, is hit this mid-market component where we're able to set a nice pay range," she said. "Yes, we know some organizations pay higher than us. Yes, we know some pay lower than us. El Paso (County) is usually one that pays lower than us."

Leary surveyed nine Front Range counties plus the municipalities of Castle Rock, Castle Pines, Lone Tree and Parker. She found they averaged 13.9% in salary increases this year and what they plan for 2023. With her recommendations, Douglas County would be at 14%.

Commissioner Abe Laydon supported the increases.

"I do think that when we take care of our staff, we take care of our employees, the savings that we get from retention is really significant," he said.

New positions favored

At another budget work session in November, the commissioners discussed adding 14 new positions in community development, parks and historic preservation.

Terence Quinn, director of community development, was hesitant to reduce that number.

"It would not be without pain. I'd prefer not to, but if that's what's hanging in the balance here, I can go and try something," he said. "This gets us up to where we need to be. We'll still be on afterburners after we get these people out there."

Commissioner George Teal was hesitant to add a historic preservation specialist position.

"I think it's too much of a passion and bully pulpit type of position," he said.

Commissioner Lora Thomas wanted to add the position. She noted Teal and Laydon had voted at an earlier meeting to add sheriff's deputy positions.

Earlier this year, 27 new sheriff's department positions were approved at $3.4 million. The county has $11 million in one-time money to cover that cost in 2023, which will be added to the 2024 budget.

Laydon noted that the community development department was operating at almost twice its capacity in some areas. But he agreed with Teal's position. He also noted the commissioners could reconsider the role in mid-2023.

Teal agreed and the commissioners approved 12.5 full-time equivalent department staffing positions.

Leary noted another $2.9 million of added staffing requests are likely to be considered in the first quarter of next year, along with $673,000 of one-time spending requests.

Final approval of the county's 2023 budget is scheduled for Dec. 15.