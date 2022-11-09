Castle Rock voters return one incumbent, defeat the other

Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock voters Tuesday opted to give Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Backen another four-year term. And they chose challenger Max Brooks over incumbent Caryn Johnson.

Unofficial results show Bracken ahead of challenger Dean Legatski by 443 votes, 2,508-2,065, in District 3.

"The hard work of people getting the truth out about the town and what I have been working on for four years was amazing," Bracken stated in a Facebook post on his campaign page. "This process has connected me with people that have changed my life for the better."

Johnson in District 5 trailed challenger Brooks by 798 votes. Brooks had 2,356 and Johnson 1,558. A third candidate, Caryn Ann Harlos, was far behind with 331 votes.

Bracken and Brooks will serve four-year terms.