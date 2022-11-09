Laydon, Davis win DougCo posts for commissioner, clerk & recorder

Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Republicans easily won two of Douglas County's contested races in Tuesday's general election.

Unofficial election results posted on the county clerk and recorder's website early Wednesday morning showed Commissioner Abe Laydon in District 1 leading Democratic challenger Kari Solberg by nearly 25,000 votes. Laydon had 99,021 to Solberg's 74,495.

Laydon sought reelection to his second four-year term in office.

On Solberg's Facebook campaign page, she congratulated Laydon on his win.

"My hope is that in this term, he will remain focused on what is best for all of Douglas County, not just now but in the long term. I am humbled and honored to have been on the ballot for Douglas County commissioner, and while I didn't get the ultimate results I had hoped for, I am so encouraged by the results across the county," Solberg wrote. "Our voter registration numbers indicate we are a purple county, and it will not be long before our election results really show that."

Clerk challenger concedes

In the race for clerk and recorder, Republican Sheri Davis had 101,715 votes to Democrat Karen Lindberg Jefferson's 71,993 votes, a margin of close to 30,000 votes.

Davis, a 24-year veteran in the clerk's office, will succeed term-limited Republican clerk Melvin Klotz.

In a Facebook post on her campaign page, Jefferson noted that elections in Colorado are "safe, secure, free and fair."

"We trust the outcome and I wish Sheri the best of luck as clerk and recorder and beyond," Jefferson wrote. "I'd like to thank those who voted for me for putting your trust in me. We knew it would be a long shot because a Democrat hasn't yet been elected countywide here. It will happen before long. "