DougCo commissioners Thomas, Laydon argue over newsletter content

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhXVM_0j3oYyHA00
A screenshot of a 2021 photo provided by Douglas County resident Sarah Geving led to another argument between two county commissioners. |Sarah Geving

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 8, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — About a month ago, the Douglas County Commissioners adopted an updated ethics policy to usher in a new era of civility and goodwill among the three Republican commissioners.

On Tuesday, another dispute between commissioners Abe Laydon and Lora Thomas surfaced.

Laydon and fellow Commissioner George Teal this year often publicly criticized and accused Thomas of improper actions. They removed her as board chair and called for investigations into some of her activities.

At the end of an administrative work session Tuesday, Laydon said he wanted to remind Thomas and Teal of their new policy and the call for civility.

"I was contacted by a couple of conservative Republicans who took exception to a photo you included in your (weekly) newsletter," Laydon said as he looked toward Thomas. "When we talk about a board member without talking to the rest of us first, I have a problem."

"As I told you two earlier, there is a difference between the governance we do in this room and the politics that take place outside this room," Thomas said in defense. "What we do out there is fine."

Photo claim by Laydon denied by Thomas

The information in Thomas' newsletter that apparently led to Laydon's comment concerned a NewsBreak article about two county residents who accused Laydon of censoring their comments by blocking them on his social media accounts.

The article mentioned a photo that Laydon allegedly sent one of the residents. Laydon said it showed Thomas in a reelection photo for Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

Thomas said the photo was taken at a 2021 bill signing, and she did not support Polis' reelection.

"Yet once again, I am forced to correct yet another Laydon Lie about me," Thomas wrote in her newsletter. "I am NOT involved in campaigning for Gov. Polis, and if you also directly or indirectly received this message from Laydon, his implication is patently FALSE."

Thomas noted that the event happened during the second year of the pandemic, so she is shown wearing a mask.

"I have no control over how the governor chooses to use official photos taken at official functions," she added.

Thomas investigation remains open

The Tuesday argument between Laydon and Thomas ended quickly when Laydon said he had to get to another meeting.

"Of course you do," Thomas said.

Laydon's and Teal's previous confrontations with Thomas resulted in a memo from former county attorney Lance Ingalls that said Thomas "arguably" might have violated state law. Thomas allegedly provided a document that wasn't designated public record at the time to a Denver TV reporter. Thomas felt it vindicated some of her earlier actions.

That memo and an investigatory report — authorized by Laydon and Teal — were provided to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's office and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department for further consideration. Last week, both agencies told NewsBreak that their investigations into the accusation against Thomas remained open.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County# commissioners# laydon# lora thomas# argument

Comments / 1

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
422 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Sedalia, CO

Sedalia voters OK tax hike for better water service

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 10, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Voters in the small Douglas County enclave of Sedalia agreed to increase their property taxes to improve water service in Tuesday's general election.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo open space tax extended in landslide vote

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 10, 2022. The Dawson Butte Open Space and Trail. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Micki Clark thought the Douglas County open space tax extension ballot question would pass in Tuesday's general election. Still, she didn't expect to see this kind of result.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock voters return one incumbent, defeat the other

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock voters Tuesday opted to give Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Backen another four-year term. And they chose challenger Max Brooks over incumbent Caryn Johnson.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Laydon, Davis win DougCo posts for commissioner, clerk & recorder

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Republicans easily won two of Douglas County's contested races in Tuesday's general election. Unofficial election results posted on the county clerk and recorder's website early Wednesday morning showed Commissioner Abe Laydon in District 1 leading Democratic challenger Kari Solberg by nearly 25,000 votes. Laydon had 99,021 to Solberg's 74,495.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Commissioners continue search for new DougCo attorney

Former Douglas County attorney Lance Ingalls. A search for his successor has been continued by the county commissioners. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners decided Monday to continue a search for the next county attorney.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock may condemn land for new interchange

A map shows the parcel of land the Town of Castle Rock may condemn for the Crystal Valley interchange project. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 3, 2022.

Read full story
6 comments
Douglas County, CO

Laydon accused of free speech violations on social media

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 31, 2022. This story was updated to clarify a photo of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, that shows Republican Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas in the background was taken at a 2021 bill signing and not at a reelection event for Polis. Thomas added she has never attended such an event for Polis.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

Commissioners spend $255K to give DougCo fairgrounds a close look

The Douglas County Fairgrounds at night. |Douglas County Fair & Rodeo/Facebook. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Fairgrounds will undergo a thorough review to potentially improve operations and expand after the county commissioners awarded a $255,030 contract for a master plan on Tuesday.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo explores water conservation steps

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 26, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners want to look at water conservation measures similar to — if not as strict as — those recently approved by Castle Rock and Aurora.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Infighting over for DougCo commissioners?

L-R: Douglas County commissioners George Teal, Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 24, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners' days of public infighting and sometimes personal arguments may be behind them after they recently adopted an amended governance policy and code of conduct.

Read full story
3 comments

Growth creates need for more employees in DougCo

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 21, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Community Development Department needs to spend more than $1.3 million to add more than a dozen new employees to meet growth and increasing demands.

Read full story
5 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock moves forward on Brickyard rec center

Castle Rock is moving forward with a third recreation center. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 20, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — A third recreation center in Castle Rock moved a step closer Tuesday night with the town council's approval.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo health board rescinds COVID-19 order

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 19, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Board of Health last week rescinded the only public health order it has issued.

Read full story
6 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock council candidates ID top issues

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Five candidates are seeking two Castle Rock Town Council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. Mayor Jason Gray is unopposed for reelection.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Broadband issues before voters in DougCo, Castle Pines, Lone Tree

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 17, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Voters in Douglas County, Castle Pines and Lone Tree will decide identical ballot questions in the Nov. 8 general election that could improve local high-speed internet, or broadband, service.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo open space tax could get 15-year extension

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 17, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Voters will decide whether to approve a 15-year extension of the Douglas County .17% sales and use tax for parks, trails, open space, and historic resources in the Nov. 8 general election.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo clerk candidate Davis: Be an election judge if you have questions

Sheri Davis is the Republican candidate for Douglas County Clerk and Recorder in the Nov. 8 general election. |Sheri Davis. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 15, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Election deniers and others with questions about the vote-counting process should become election judges, said the Republican candidate for Douglas County clerk and recorder.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo plans pay and health rate hikes, adds holiday

Proposed 2023 salary hikes for Douglas County employees recently presented to the county commissioners. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 14, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County will pay its employees 6% more in 2023 than this year, but employees will see a 4% rate hike for health insurance next year.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Laydon defends health department move, touts civility among commissioners

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon is seeking his second four-year term in the Nov. 8 general election. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 14, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy