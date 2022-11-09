DougCo commissioners Thomas, Laydon argue over newsletter content

A screenshot of a 2021 photo provided by Douglas County resident Sarah Geving led to another argument between two county commissioners. | Sarah Geving

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 8, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — About a month ago, the Douglas County Commissioners adopted an updated ethics policy to usher in a new era of civility and goodwill among the three Republican commissioners.

On Tuesday, another dispute between commissioners Abe Laydon and Lora Thomas surfaced.

Laydon and fellow Commissioner George Teal this year often publicly criticized and accused Thomas of improper actions. They removed her as board chair and called for investigations into some of her activities.

At the end of an administrative work session Tuesday, Laydon said he wanted to remind Thomas and Teal of their new policy and the call for civility.

"I was contacted by a couple of conservative Republicans who took exception to a photo you included in your (weekly) newsletter," Laydon said as he looked toward Thomas. "When we talk about a board member without talking to the rest of us first, I have a problem."

"As I told you two earlier, there is a difference between the governance we do in this room and the politics that take place outside this room," Thomas said in defense. "What we do out there is fine."

Photo claim by Laydon denied by Thomas

The information in Thomas' newsletter that apparently led to Laydon's comment concerned a NewsBreak article about two county residents who accused Laydon of censoring their comments by blocking them on his social media accounts.

The article mentioned a photo that Laydon allegedly sent one of the residents. Laydon said it showed Thomas in a reelection photo for Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

Thomas said the photo was taken at a 2021 bill signing, and she did not support Polis' reelection.

"Yet once again, I am forced to correct yet another Laydon Lie about me," Thomas wrote in her newsletter. "I am NOT involved in campaigning for Gov. Polis, and if you also directly or indirectly received this message from Laydon, his implication is patently FALSE."

Thomas noted that the event happened during the second year of the pandemic, so she is shown wearing a mask.

"I have no control over how the governor chooses to use official photos taken at official functions," she added.

Thomas investigation remains open

The Tuesday argument between Laydon and Thomas ended quickly when Laydon said he had to get to another meeting.

"Of course you do," Thomas said.

Laydon's and Teal's previous confrontations with Thomas resulted in a memo from former county attorney Lance Ingalls that said Thomas "arguably" might have violated state law. Thomas allegedly provided a document that wasn't designated public record at the time to a Denver TV reporter. Thomas felt it vindicated some of her earlier actions.

That memo and an investigatory report — authorized by Laydon and Teal — were provided to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's office and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department for further consideration. Last week, both agencies told NewsBreak that their investigations into the accusation against Thomas remained open.