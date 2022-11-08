Commissioners continue search for new DougCo attorney

Former Douglas County attorney Lance Ingalls. A search for his successor has been continued by the county commissioners. | Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners decided Monday to continue a search for the next county attorney.

After an hour-long closed session to discuss applicants for the position, the commissioners cited a less-than-robust response to advertisements for applicants. The post has been vacant since late August when longtime county attorney Lance Ingalls resigned.

"It maybe wasn't as robust a response as we hoped to get," said Commissioner George Teal in a brief public session. "That's not to say there weren't some that might be worthy of consideration. But I think it's worth doing a wider search."

Commissioner Abe Laydon agreed and noted the position requires "a high level of local government expertise."

Commissioner Lora Thomas added the county needs an attorney to direct the board of commissioners on legal issues.

Chris Pratt, who worked under Ingalls in the county attorney's office, was appointed interim county attorney shortly after Ingalls' resignation.

Ad outlines salary range, qualifications

An online ad for the county attorney position lists a pay range between $163,000 and $240,000 a year.

The county attorney manages an office of 16 full-time workers and a $2.6 million budget. The county attorney directly supervises six staff members.

"The ideal candidate is an experienced public sector attorney and innovative leader with strong communication skills and the ability to perform with confidence and integrity," the ad stated. "With a proven track record for developing creative solutions to complex problems, the ideal candidate will serve as an objective and impartial advisor to the board of commissioners."

Other attributes mentioned were communication skills and mentorship.

"The ideal candidate must embrace working in a conservative county while demonstrating political savvy, psychological toughness, and flexibility in a complex and autonomous environment," according to the ad.

Competitive candidates were also to have demonstrated experience applying and evaluating changes in laws and legislation, along with familiarity with Douglas County and Colorado issues.

The county accepted applications through Oct. 14. The commissioners did not specify any changes to the ad or a time frame to accept more applications in their public remarks.