DougCo explores water conservation steps

Photo by Victor Furtuna on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 26, 2022



[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners want to look at water conservation measures similar to — if not as strict as — those recently approved by Castle Rock and Aurora.

On Monday, the commissioners — with Commissioner Lora Thomas absent — agreed to a request from the county community development department to develop a water conservation initiative.

Castle Rock will start banning front yard turf grass and limiting the size of backyard lawns in new development in 2023. Aurora is taking similar steps to ban new lawns, ornamental water features and golf courses.

County regulations less restrictive

A memo to the commissioners states county zoning regulations require a "sustainable landscape plan" with a site improvement plan application. Environment-appropriate, water-conserving plant materials are required, with exceptions. The rules aim to conserve water, reduce runoff and enhance water quality, among other benefits.

The memo continued that the county traditionally has not regulated development standards of private residential properties. Instead, it addresses conservation planning through comprehensive master plan goals, policies and objectives that support water conservation. That includes encouraging water-efficient landscaping, utilizing water-saving technologies, public education and awareness.

Property rights a concern

"I'm all for water conservation measures," Commissioner Abe Laydon said. "Where it gets a little dicey for me is when it gets prescriptive and regulatory to the point of telling people what they can and can't do with their own property."

However, Laydon said he liked the idea of giving incentives to developers to refrain from including turf grass in their landscaping. Castle Rock will offer fee reductions to developers who take such steps.

The county would consult with water districts as the initiative is developed, said Community Development Director Terence Quinn.

"A lot of districts don't want to see very restrictive steps against using water on grass because if they don't use their water, they can lose it," he added. "Some of (Castle Rock's) ColoradoScape are kind of extreme examples of what you can do. There are ways to save 12-13% on water instead of 50 or 100% on your outdoor use."

Photo by explorenation # on Unsplash

Commissioner George Teal said he could support prohibiting grass on irrigated street medians. He could also back ColoradoScape or xeriscaping in commercial development unless developers prove they will use reusable or gray water sources.

Teal said the county's initiative might spur other municipalities in the county to consider their own water conservation measures.

"If we can do something more sweeping as a county, we can really lead on this," Laydon added. "As long as we retain the rights of property owners to do with their property as they see fit."

Rain barrel workshops

The commissioners also agreed to explore hosting rain barrel workshops to help educate residents about the capture of rain for landscaping and non-consumptive needs.

"It's a real no-brainer to me," Teal said. "When you do the math, this shouldn't even be an issue."

A 2016 law allows single-family homes that use tap water to have up to two rain barrels to store up to 110 gallons for outdoor uses.

Colorado State University Extension and the county could co-host the workshops.