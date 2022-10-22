Growth creates need for more employees in DougCo

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 21, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Community Development Department needs to spend more than $1.3 million to add more than a dozen new employees to meet growth and increasing demands.

The county commissioners are developing the 2023 county budget and recently listened to requests for 14 new positions from department leaders.

The department includes several divisions: parks, trails and building grounds; community services; economic development; historic preservation; planning services; water; and zoning.

Staff overworked due to demands

Terence Quinn, community development director, said the popularity of county parks adds to maintenance costs. Other department areas, such as grants and project processing, have also had more demands.

Overall, the current staff is working 50% under staffed. For example, parks managers have had to mow some parks due to a lack of seasonal workers, Quinn noted.

"We're able to do that periodically but over time it becomes more problematic," he said.

Quinn added hiring independent contractors and relying on volunteers does not fully address the needs.

"We've had some training shortfalls because our managers are having to clean bathrooms," he said.

Quinn noted that a lack of workers leads to morale problems and burnout.

"We have high standards and we want to be great," he said. "But right now, we're not set up for success."

Seasonal workers lacking too

Steven Koster, assistant director of planning services, noted three million visitors to county parks and open space in the last year, a 15% increase over the previous year.

Koster told the commissioners there is a need for eight new maintenance workers.

He added the parks division only filled six of 25 seasonal positions this year. That was despite reducing the eligible age to 17 and increasing the starting pay to $18 an hour.

Koster added that technology has helped with things like sanding parking lots in the winter and other cost-efficient efforts. County parks workers also handle snow removal for all county buildings.

But the division is looking at paying up to $3,000 in overtime this year.

Position salaries listed

Koster said eight new maintenance workers could cost the county $856,000 in salary and benefits next year. He also requested $106,820 for a parks specialist.

Other requested positions and their proposed salaries and benefits included:

• a historic preservation specialist at $103,000 a year;

• a planning technician at $61,000 a year;

• a site development administrator at $105,000;

• a community services supervisor at $127,000; and

• a grant support specialist at $84,000.

Most of the proposed new positions also each call for $2,500 in office technology costs.

"I'm confident we are being efficient," said Commissioner Lora Thomas. "I know you guys are lean and mean and that when you come to us like this, we know you need help."

The commissioners will decide on the additional staff requests as the budget process continues through the rest of the year.