Growth creates need for more employees in DougCo

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rv59E_0iiT2Man00
Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 21, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Community Development Department needs to spend more than $1.3 million to add more than a dozen new employees to meet growth and increasing demands.

The county commissioners are developing the 2023 county budget and recently listened to requests for 14 new positions from department leaders.

The department includes several divisions: parks, trails and building grounds; community services; economic development; historic preservation; planning services; water; and zoning.

Staff overworked due to demands

Terence Quinn, community development director, said the popularity of county parks adds to maintenance costs. Other department areas, such as grants and project processing, have also had more demands.

Overall, the current staff is working 50% under staffed. For example, parks managers have had to mow some parks due to a lack of seasonal workers, Quinn noted.

"We're able to do that periodically but over time it becomes more problematic," he said.

Quinn added hiring independent contractors and relying on volunteers does not fully address the needs.

"We've had some training shortfalls because our managers are having to clean bathrooms," he said.

Quinn noted that a lack of workers leads to morale problems and burnout.

"We have high standards and we want to be great," he said. "But right now, we're not set up for success."

Seasonal workers lacking too

Steven Koster, assistant director of planning services, noted three million visitors to county parks and open space in the last year, a 15% increase over the previous year.

Koster told the commissioners there is a need for eight new maintenance workers.

He added the parks division only filled six of 25 seasonal positions this year. That was despite reducing the eligible age to 17 and increasing the starting pay to $18 an hour.

Koster added that technology has helped with things like sanding parking lots in the winter and other cost-efficient efforts. County parks workers also handle snow removal for all county buildings.

But the division is looking at paying up to $3,000 in overtime this year.

Position salaries listed

Koster said eight new maintenance workers could cost the county $856,000 in salary and benefits next year. He also requested $106,820 for a parks specialist.

Other requested positions and their proposed salaries and benefits included:

• a historic preservation specialist at $103,000 a year;
• a planning technician at $61,000 a year;
• a site development administrator at $105,000;
• a community services supervisor at $127,000; and
• a grant support specialist at $84,000.

Most of the proposed new positions also each call for $2,500 in office technology costs.

"I'm confident we are being efficient," said Commissioner Lora Thomas. "I know you guys are lean and mean and that when you come to us like this, we know you need help."

The commissioners will decide on the additional staff requests as the budget process continues through the rest of the year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County# budget# staffing shortages# commissioners# growth

Comments / 5

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
404 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Douglas County, CO

DougCo explores water conservation steps

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 26, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners want to look at water conservation measures similar to — if not as strict as — those recently approved by Castle Rock and Aurora.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Infighting over for DougCo commissioners?

L-R: Douglas County commissioners George Teal, Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 24, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners' days of public infighting and sometimes personal arguments may be behind them after they recently adopted an amended governance policy and code of conduct.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock moves forward on Brickyard rec center

Castle Rock is moving forward with a third recreation center. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 20, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — A third recreation center in Castle Rock moved a step closer Tuesday night with the town council's approval.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo health board rescinds COVID-19 order

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 19, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Board of Health last week rescinded the only public health order it has issued.

Read full story
6 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock council candidates ID top issues

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Five candidates are seeking two Castle Rock Town Council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. Mayor Jason Gray is unopposed for reelection.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Broadband issues before voters in DougCo, Castle Pines, Lone Tree

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 17, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Voters in Douglas County, Castle Pines and Lone Tree will decide identical ballot questions in the Nov. 8 general election that could improve local high-speed internet, or broadband, service.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo open space tax could get 15-year extension

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 17, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Voters will decide whether to approve a 15-year extension of the Douglas County .17% sales and use tax for parks, trails, open space, and historic resources in the Nov. 8 general election.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo clerk candidate Davis: Be an election judge if you have questions

Sheri Davis is the Republican candidate for Douglas County Clerk and Recorder in the Nov. 8 general election. |Sheri Davis. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 15, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Election deniers and others with questions about the vote-counting process should become election judges, said the Republican candidate for Douglas County clerk and recorder.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo plans pay and health rate hikes, adds holiday

Proposed 2023 salary hikes for Douglas County employees recently presented to the county commissioners. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 14, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County will pay its employees 6% more in 2023 than this year, but employees will see a 4% rate hike for health insurance next year.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Laydon defends health department move, touts civility among commissioners

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon is seeking his second four-year term in the Nov. 8 general election. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 14, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Sedalia, CO

Sedalia faces crucial water system tax hike

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fewer than 100 people in the unincorporated community of Sedalia could face a property tax increase to help ensure they have better water service.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Solberg fights uphill battle to become DougCo commissioner

Kari Solberg is the Democratic candidate for Douglas County Commissioner on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. |Kari Solberg. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Election security top concern for DougCo clerk candidate

Karen Lindberg Jefferson is the Democratic candidate for Douglas County Clerk and Recorder in the Nov. 8 general election. |Karen Lindberg Jefferson. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock adds truck routes to deter residential street usage

The Town of Castle Rock has adopted truck routes, shown here in green. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 7, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The Town of Castle Rock will begin to post its first truck routes this month after the town council gave final approval Tuesday night.

Read full story

DougCo commissioners again argue over ethics, civility

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas addresses fellow commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal about their allegations against her. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 6, 2022.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo to decide how to spend its share of Broncos sale money

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 6, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County wants residents to share ideas on how to spend its share of money from the sale of the Denver Broncos to benefit the county’s youth.

Read full story
1 comments

DougCo reviews ARPA spending on 30+ projects and needs

American Rescue Plan money has been designated for these seven areas and projects by the county commissioners.|Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 5, 2022.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines city manager's contract extended with salary hike

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 30, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Castle Pines City Manager Michael Penny will receive an $18,000 raise after the city council approved an amended employment contract Tuesday night.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Regional wastewater system could get DougCo ARPA money

A regional wastewater treatment system was proposed for northwest Douglas County. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 27, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A proposal for better wastewater treatment in northwest Douglas County could receive up to $33 million in federal pass-through money.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy