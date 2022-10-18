Broadband issues before voters in DougCo, Castle Pines, Lone Tree

Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 17, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Voters in Douglas County, Castle Pines and Lone Tree will decide identical ballot questions in the Nov. 8 general election that could improve local high-speed internet, or broadband, service.

The county commissioners agreed to send ballot question 1B to county voters. The respective town and city councils did the same for ballot questions 2A in Castle Pines and 2B in Lone Tree.

None of the measures raise taxes. They seek local voter approval to opt-out of a 2005 state prohibition of local governments from entering the high-speed internet, or broadband, arena.

If the questions are approved, the local governments do not plan to compete with private companies. They could serve as financial pass-through agencies for federal and state grant money. The local governments would not be required to act immediately but could at some time.

The companies that work with the local governments would use the money to help fill in service gaps in the county and the two municipalities.

More than 100 Colorado municipalities and 40 counties have passed these ballot initiatives.