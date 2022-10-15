DougCo clerk candidate Davis: Be an election judge if you have questions

Sheri Davis is the Republican candidate for Douglas County Clerk and Recorder in the Nov. 8 general election. | Sheri Davis

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 15, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Election deniers and others with questions about the vote-counting process should become election judges, said the Republican candidate for Douglas County clerk and recorder.

Sheri Davis has 24 years of experience in the clerk's office. In charge of the motor vehicle division since 2017, she managed county elections for 12 years and oversaw the recording division for eight years.

Davis defeated Kory Nelson in the June 28 GOP primary election. She faces Democrat Karen Lindberg Jefferson in the Nov. 8 general election. The winner will succeed term-limited Republican Clerk and Recorder Merlin Klotz for the next four years.

The latest campaign finance reports to the Colorado Secretary of State's office on July 28 show Davis had a balance of just under $4,800 and had made a $40,000 self-loan to her campaign. Jefferson's report had a balance of $5,900.

Mistrust from 2020 election

Davis said the central issue in the general election is the same as the primary election: voter confidence in U.S. election systems.

"The 2020 election is still a big part of the mistrust people have," Davis said. "Voters do bring their concerns up. Some are open to learning more but others are steadfast in believing the election was stolen."

Davis stated she can't say anything unethical or illegal happened in other states "because I don't know their rules like I do Colorado's."

"I focus on what I can control in Douglas County and the state laws and rules from the Colorado Secretary of State," Davis said.

Experience as election judge can help

If elected, Davis plans to try to work with and educate election deniers and doubters to allay their fears and concerns.

"The best way they can do that is to become an election judge," she said.

Davis noted judges and other election workers learn how checks and balances help ensure the voting process's integrity.

She said the state has safeguards and a process to become an election judge to help keep "troublemakers" from interfering with the system from the inside.

Each political party submits lists of potential election judges, she explained. Those lists are exhausted before clerks seek public applicants. Applicants must pass a background check and undergo interviews and a selection process.

"Then if we do have someone who starts to cause problems, we talk to them and then the party chairs," Davis said. "If problems continue, we remove them."

County clerks also have reserve lists of replacement judges in case of illness or personal emergencies in the last days before the election, she noted.

Davis added some counties find it challenging to get enough members of one party or another as judges and will seek applicants from other counties. Douglas County has not had that issue, she said.

Low fees, expired license letters

Davis noted seemingly unrelated issues to the clerk and recorder's office during her campaign.

"Things like inflation, safety and crime are ones where I remind them that's why they need to vote," she stated.

The clerk's office can help by working to keep fees low for things like motor vehicle registration and driver's licenses, Davis said.

Davis would also work with state officials to get lists of county residents with expired licenses.

"I'd send them courtesy letters to remind them they need to renew their licenses," she said. "Law enforcement has started to crack down on drivers with expired licenses, so that could help keep them from having to pay a fine. That goes back to inflation and higher costs."

Other differences Davis found in her primary and general election campaigns include more competition for campaign funding from the upper ticket races leaving less for those further down the ballot.

