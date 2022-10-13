Election security top concern for DougCo clerk candidate

Mike McKibbin

Karen Lindberg Jefferson is the Democratic candidate for Douglas County Clerk and Recorder in the Nov. 8 general election. |Karen Lindberg Jefferson

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Cybersecurity is the most significant risk to election security as the Nov. 8 general election approaches, said the Democratic candidate for Douglas County Clerk and Recorder.

And Karen Lindberg Jefferson said the county's voting system is safe and secure. Jefferson is running against Republican Sheri Davis to replace term-limited Clerk and Recorder Merlin Klotz.

Jefferson is a Colorado native who grew up in southeast Denver and moved to Douglas County in 2019. She is a small business owner.

Jefferson said as a recent county resident, she doesn't seem to have good name recognition among voters.

"But people don't seem to know who Sheri is either," she said of her opponent.

The latest campaign finance report to the Colorado Secretary of State on July 28 shows Jefferson with $5,900. Davis had $4,800.

'Democracy needs protecting'

"I thought it wasn't the time to let the county elections office go uncontested," Jefferson said of why she decided to seek the office. "Democracy itself needs protecting."

Her only work experience in the clerk and recorder's office is as an election judge.

Jefferson said she is confident she can "shepherd the election cycles safely" and believes the 2020 election was "free and fair."

She added that cybersecurity — protecting voting machines, voter registration and related systems from online attacks — is more of a risk to elections than voter fraud.

"So I want to make sure there are thorough reviews in place," Jefferson said. "Colorado elections are the gold standard, and I know the office staff does a great job."

"I want to make sure things are done in a bipartisan and collaborative way so everyone can have every confidence in how the elections are run."

Supports county voting system

Jefferson said the county's use of the ClearCount voting system instead of the state-preferred Dominion voting system is acceptable. Douglas County is one of just two Colorado counties that does not use Dominion machines.

"I don't think there's one solution or reason to go to the added expense of replacing it just because everyone else uses something else," she added. "What Douglas County has seems to work fine. Everything works really well."

Staff knows what's going on

The office also oversees motor vehicle registration, records property and other public documents, issues marriage and civil union licenses, and operates a limited-service state driver's license office in Castle Rock.

Jefferson said she's talked to each of the office deputy managers in charge of each division and they all know what they're doing.

"As the clerk, I'd want to see how each of the teams work and what can be done to improve things," she stated.

Jefferson thinks the county wants a change in its elected leaders and she offers a balanced approach.

"I'm thoughtful, I weigh things before deciding," she said. "I'm relatively conservative and will only spend money when it's needed."

Find out more about Jefferson on her campaign website and read about Davis here.

