DougCo reviews ARPA spending on 30+ projects and needs

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 5, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners considered or directed more than $68 million in federal coronavirus pandemic relief-related money to seven categories and more than 30 projects this year.

The American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, money was designated for: mental and behavioral health ($9 million), broadband ($8 million), community and economic investment ($3.1 million), waste and wastewater improvements ($34.3 million), homelessness ($1.2 million), intellectual and developmental disabilities ($8 million) and wildfire suppression and mitigation ($3.6 million).

In a series of work sessions and meetings this year, the commissioners directed the money to specific projects and needs in each area.

Too much spent in one area

Special Projects Manager Dan Avery told the commissioners Monday they had approved $1.2 million more for water and wastewater projects than they had set aside. He said the commissioners could reallocate unused ARPA money from other areas or use county general fund money.

Avery added that some areas, such as mental health, were designated to receive ARPA money over three years. Others, such as intellectual and developmental disabilities, will repay ARPA money over time into a revolving loan fund.

"We also have some savings possible in broadband," Avery said. "We'll be seeking state and federal grants in several categories for that need."

That depends on county voters approving a general election ballot issue allowing the county to funnel state and federal money to private broadband companies. They would extend service to underserved areas of the county.

More ARPA money coming

Avery noted the county recently learned it will receive its final ARPA allocation. An additional $231,185.74 will come from the ARPA Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund.

According to a memo to the commissioners, the money goes to jurisdictions with federal lands that receive payments in lieu of taxes. That federal program provides cash to local governments to help offset property tax revenue losses due to nontaxable federal land within their boundaries.

Recipients of the ARPA money can use it similarly to cash generated from their revenue sources.

"We can use it for any governmental purpose, except lobbying," Avery said.

Avery also reviewed the status of ARPA expenditures, programs in progress, and a timeline for implementing more recently authorized expenses.

Some will last until 2025 and others call for annual funding.

Avery reviewed the ARPA spending decisions of other peer counties. For instance, Arapahoe County had spent only $13 million of ARPA money through July, Jefferson County just $2.3 million and El Paso County $4.4 million.

Each county had also designated different amounts to needs and projects such as homelessness, public health, economic development, etc.

Late requests denied

The commissioners also declined to fund some last-minute requests, since they had already directed where the county's ARPA money should go. Those requests included:

• Castle Country Assisted Living, deferred maintenance costs;

• Bridgewater Assisted Living, cost overruns;

• Several emergency service providers, replacement radios; and

• Woodmoor Mountain Improvement District, master planning.

"We've largely expended all our ARPA money," said Commissioner Abe Laydon. "Maybe we'll have some unused funds left over at the end of some of these projects and then we could revisit these."

Commissioner George Teal agreed.

"Everything is really over-allocated but we can continue to track things in case we find some other revenue," he said.

"I know there are lots of opportunities for grants for a lot of this kind of stuff," said Commissioner Lora Thomas.