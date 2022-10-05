DougCo reviews ARPA spending on 30+ projects and needs

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LC9h8_0iNK77Ws00
American Rescue Plan money has been designated for these seven areas and projects by the county commissioners.|Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 5, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners considered or directed more than $68 million in federal coronavirus pandemic relief-related money to seven categories and more than 30 projects this year.

The American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, money was designated for: mental and behavioral health ($9 million), broadband ($8 million), community and economic investment ($3.1 million), waste and wastewater improvements ($34.3 million), homelessness ($1.2 million), intellectual and developmental disabilities ($8 million) and wildfire suppression and mitigation ($3.6 million).

In a series of work sessions and meetings this year, the commissioners directed the money to specific projects and needs in each area.

Too much spent in one area

Special Projects Manager Dan Avery told the commissioners Monday they had approved $1.2 million more for water and wastewater projects than they had set aside. He said the commissioners could reallocate unused ARPA money from other areas or use county general fund money.

Avery added that some areas, such as mental health, were designated to receive ARPA money over three years. Others, such as intellectual and developmental disabilities, will repay ARPA money over time into a revolving loan fund.

"We also have some savings possible in broadband," Avery said. "We'll be seeking state and federal grants in several categories for that need."

That depends on county voters approving a general election ballot issue allowing the county to funnel state and federal money to private broadband companies. They would extend service to underserved areas of the county.

More ARPA money coming

Avery noted the county recently learned it will receive its final ARPA allocation. An additional $231,185.74 will come from the ARPA Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund.

According to a memo to the commissioners, the money goes to jurisdictions with federal lands that receive payments in lieu of taxes. That federal program provides cash to local governments to help offset property tax revenue losses due to nontaxable federal land within their boundaries.

Recipients of the ARPA money can use it similarly to cash generated from their revenue sources.

"We can use it for any governmental purpose, except lobbying," Avery said.

Avery also reviewed the status of ARPA expenditures, programs in progress, and a timeline for implementing more recently authorized expenses.

Some will last until 2025 and others call for annual funding.

Avery reviewed the ARPA spending decisions of other peer counties. For instance, Arapahoe County had spent only $13 million of ARPA money through July, Jefferson County just $2.3 million and El Paso County $4.4 million.

Each county had also designated different amounts to needs and projects such as homelessness, public health, economic development, etc.

Late requests denied

The commissioners also declined to fund some last-minute requests, since they had already directed where the county's ARPA money should go. Those requests included:

• Castle Country Assisted Living, deferred maintenance costs;

• Bridgewater Assisted Living, cost overruns;

• Several emergency service providers, replacement radios; and

• Woodmoor Mountain Improvement District, master planning.

"We've largely expended all our ARPA money," said Commissioner Abe Laydon. "Maybe we'll have some unused funds left over at the end of some of these projects and then we could revisit these."

Commissioner George Teal agreed.

"Everything is really over-allocated but we can continue to track things in case we find some other revenue," he said.

"I know there are lots of opportunities for grants for a lot of this kind of stuff," said Commissioner Lora Thomas.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County# commissioners# american rescue plan act# pandemic relief

Comments / 0

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
392 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock adds truck routes to deter residential street usage

The Town of Castle Rock has adopted truck routes, shown here in green. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 7, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The Town of Castle Rock will begin to post its first truck routes this month after the town council gave final approval Tuesday night.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioners again argue over ethics, civility

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas addresses fellow commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal about their allegations against her. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 6, 2022.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo to decide how to spend its share of Broncos sale money

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 6, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County wants residents to share ideas on how to spend its share of money from the sale of the Denver Broncos to benefit the county’s youth.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines city manager's contract extended with salary hike

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 30, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Castle Pines City Manager Michael Penny will receive an $18,000 raise after the city council approved an amended employment contract Tuesday night.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Regional wastewater system could get DougCo ARPA money

A regional wastewater treatment system was proposed for northwest Douglas County. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 27, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A proposal for better wastewater treatment in northwest Douglas County could receive up to $33 million in federal pass-through money.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo health department on track; county not liable for PERA payment

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 23, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Public Health Department is on track to provide all required health programs and services by the end of this year for the same amount of local money spent with the Tri-County Health Department.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock balances 2023 budget with reserves

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 22, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The Town of Castle Rock will again dip into its reserve funds to balance the 2023 budget unanimously approved by the town council Tuesday.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock water rates to increase in 2023

Town of Castle Rock water rates will be higher in 2023. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 21, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock residents will pay an average of $4 more monthly for their water next year under an ordinance unanimously adopted by the town council Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioners won't support school mill levy, bond issues

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 20, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners on Tuesday declined to support a request from the Douglas County School District to support Nov. 8 ballot issues.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Commissioners back DougCo COVID-19 'after action' plan

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 19, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Two of Douglas County's three commissioners Monday supported a proposed pandemic action plan to guide future local officials.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Backcountry project work violates DougCo zoning

A part of the backcountry wilderness area managed by the Highlands Ranch Community Association. |Highlands Ranch Community Association. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 16, 2022.

Read full story
9 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock considers banning new front yard grass lawns

A proposed landscape ordinance would ban new front yard grass lawns and limit back yards in Castle Rock.| Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 14, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo won't ban PrideFest after 'wardrobe maulfunction'

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 13, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A nonprofit group that sponsors an annual Douglas County LGBTQ+ PrideFest celebration can continue to hold future drag queen performances at the county fairgrounds.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo applies for grants to fight homelessness

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 12, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Nearly $4.5 million in federal pass-through money could help address homelessness in Douglas County if two applications are approved.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Final steel column added to new Castle Rock library

Fransen Pittman Construction placed a signed beam in the new Cstle Rock library after a recent signing event. |Hutch Tibbetts, Douglas County Libraries. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Construction of the new $23 million Douglas County library in Castle Rock reached a milestone on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo approves spending $9 million to meet mental health needs

A screenshot of a mental health funding request of the Douglas County commissioners. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 10, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — County commissioners unanimously approved spending just under $9 million in federal pandemic-related money to serve mental health needs in Douglas County.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo health board to consider suspending pandemic order

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 9, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Saying "the pandemic is over, we've moved on," Douglas County Board of Health President Doug Benevento proposed the board suspend the county public health order declaring a COVID-19 public health emergency at the board's October meeting.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo PrideFest incident remains unresolved

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County commissioners have yet to make an official response to the Aug. 27 PrideFest LGBTQ+ "wardrobe malfunction" incident at the county fairgrounds in Castle Rock.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock approves incentives to bring Costco to town

A Costco store is likely to locate in Castle Rock, after town council approved a $10 million economic incentive deal. |Photo by Grant Beirute on Unsplash. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 7, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy