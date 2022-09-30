Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines city manager's contract extended with salary hike

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1U6D_0iHIKSb000
City of Castle Pines

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 30, 2022

[CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Castle Pines City Manager Michael Penny will receive an $18,000 raise after the city council approved an amended employment contract Tuesday night.

The 6-1 approval — Councilmember Deborah Mulvey was opposed — followed a closed session to discuss Penny's job performance. In the open session, some council comments were slightly critical of Penny's performance.

Hired nearly 5 years ago

Penny was hired as interim city manager on Feb. 20, 2018, at a salary of $9,500 per month. He became the permanent city manager on May 1, 2018, at a salary of $155,000 per year. That amount increased to $175,000 after six months on the job.

His contract was amended on Aug. 24, 2021, to an annual gross salary of $185,000 as of May 1, 2021.

This amendment includes a salary of $196,100 retroactive to July 1, 2022. It also calls for an increase on Jan. 1, 2023, to $203,000.

The amended contract also calls for the city council to review Penny's performance in each year's first and third quarters. Beginning, Jan. 1, 2024, adjustments to Penny's salary will follow the city's process as part of its August 2022 salary study.

Penny will receive most of the city's benefits. Like many city managers, Penny also receives additional benefits including:

• 25 days of accrued vacation a year;

• an $80 a month cell phone allowance;

• appropriate conference attendance and travel cost reimbursement;

• civic club membership; and

• $300 a month for using his personal auto for city business.

'Professionals disagree'

Mulvey noted she had occasional disagreements with Penny — "that's what makes organizations function; professionals disagree," she said — and had voiced concerns privately.

"At the end of last week I had real doubts" about Penny's suitability to continue in the top city position, Mulvey added. "But I appreciate the council agreeing to set a date for the next review and setting out the metrics that need to be addressed."

Mulvey said that brings accountability and incentives she felt were needed in the contract.

Mulvey said her concerns were not personal but "factual and constructive."

"Everyone has strengths and weaknesses and 90% of Mike's functions are phenomenal but there are always things we can improve upon," she added. "It's not productive to look back, so I'm committed to going forward."

Pay raise opponent now supportive

Councilmember Roger Hudson noted he had opposed a pay raise for Penny last year but supported this one.

"It's more a significant sharing of faith in the vision of where we want our city to go," he said. "We're acknowledging that with these dollars. And I think it also shows how we feel about where our city is at."

Councilmember Geoff Blue said Penny's professionalism was a big reason he returned to the city council.

"I've had a few minor disagreements but we've talked through them and that's how professionals work together," Blue added. "There are incentives in this agreement because next year you will be reviewed again and I anticipate you will take constructive feedback and improve over the next year."

Mayor Tracy Engerman said Penny's position is not easy.

"You are the leader of the administration of our city and you have to make decisions if a stakeholder's requests are legitimate needs," she stated. "That's not an easy position to be in and I think you've done an excellent job."

Penny made brief remarks thanking the council.

"I want to say thanks to all seven of you; I appreciate all your comments," he said. "I love working for all of you and this community and I'm incredibly passionate about the direction we're going."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# castle pines# city manager# salary hike# city council# mike penny

Comments / 0

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
391 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Douglas County, CO

DougCo reviews ARPA spending on 30+ projects and needs

American Rescue Plan money has been designated for these seven areas and projects by the county commissioners.|Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 5, 2022.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Regional wastewater system could get DougCo ARPA money

A regional wastewater treatment system was proposed for northwest Douglas County. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 27, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A proposal for better wastewater treatment in northwest Douglas County could receive up to $33 million in federal pass-through money.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo health department on track; county not liable for PERA payment

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 23, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Public Health Department is on track to provide all required health programs and services by the end of this year for the same amount of local money spent with the Tri-County Health Department.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock balances 2023 budget with reserves

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 22, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The Town of Castle Rock will again dip into its reserve funds to balance the 2023 budget unanimously approved by the town council Tuesday.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock water rates to increase in 2023

Town of Castle Rock water rates will be higher in 2023. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 21, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock residents will pay an average of $4 more monthly for their water next year under an ordinance unanimously adopted by the town council Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioners won't support school mill levy, bond issues

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 20, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners on Tuesday declined to support a request from the Douglas County School District to support Nov. 8 ballot issues.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Commissioners back DougCo COVID-19 'after action' plan

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 19, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Two of Douglas County's three commissioners Monday supported a proposed pandemic action plan to guide future local officials.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Backcountry project work violates DougCo zoning

A part of the backcountry wilderness area managed by the Highlands Ranch Community Association. |Highlands Ranch Community Association. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 16, 2022.

Read full story
9 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock considers banning new front yard grass lawns

A proposed landscape ordinance would ban new front yard grass lawns and limit back yards in Castle Rock.| Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 14, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo won't ban PrideFest after 'wardrobe maulfunction'

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 13, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A nonprofit group that sponsors an annual Douglas County LGBTQ+ PrideFest celebration can continue to hold future drag queen performances at the county fairgrounds.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo applies for grants to fight homelessness

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 12, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Nearly $4.5 million in federal pass-through money could help address homelessness in Douglas County if two applications are approved.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Final steel column added to new Castle Rock library

Fransen Pittman Construction placed a signed beam in the new Cstle Rock library after a recent signing event. |Hutch Tibbetts, Douglas County Libraries. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Construction of the new $23 million Douglas County library in Castle Rock reached a milestone on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo approves spending $9 million to meet mental health needs

A screenshot of a mental health funding request of the Douglas County commissioners. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 10, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — County commissioners unanimously approved spending just under $9 million in federal pandemic-related money to serve mental health needs in Douglas County.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo health board to consider suspending pandemic order

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 9, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Saying "the pandemic is over, we've moved on," Douglas County Board of Health President Doug Benevento proposed the board suspend the county public health order declaring a COVID-19 public health emergency at the board's October meeting.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo PrideFest incident remains unresolved

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County commissioners have yet to make an official response to the Aug. 27 PrideFest LGBTQ+ "wardrobe malfunction" incident at the county fairgrounds in Castle Rock.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock approves incentives to bring Costco to town

A Costco store is likely to locate in Castle Rock, after town council approved a $10 million economic incentive deal. |Photo by Grant Beirute on Unsplash. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 7, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Sedalia, CO

Sedalia water district gets DougCo ARPA money

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 31, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fewer than 100 people served by the Sedalia Water & Sanitation District in northwestern Douglas County frequently lose water service due to leaks in the aging pipelines and distribution system.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Shaded wildfire fuel break project targeted in DougCo

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 30, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A long, slender section of southern Douglas County could be the site of a multi-year wildfire mitigation project.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines voters asked to OK broadband question

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 27, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Voters in Castle Pines will decide on a ballot measure this fall to allow the city to help improve high-speed internet service.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy