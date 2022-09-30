Castle Pines city manager's contract extended with salary hike

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 30, 2022

[CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Castle Pines City Manager Michael Penny will receive an $18,000 raise after the city council approved an amended employment contract Tuesday night.

The 6-1 approval — Councilmember Deborah Mulvey was opposed — followed a closed session to discuss Penny's job performance. In the open session, some council comments were slightly critical of Penny's performance.

Hired nearly 5 years ago

Penny was hired as interim city manager on Feb. 20, 2018, at a salary of $9,500 per month. He became the permanent city manager on May 1, 2018, at a salary of $155,000 per year. That amount increased to $175,000 after six months on the job.

His contract was amended on Aug. 24, 2021, to an annual gross salary of $185,000 as of May 1, 2021.

This amendment includes a salary of $196,100 retroactive to July 1, 2022. It also calls for an increase on Jan. 1, 2023, to $203,000.

The amended contract also calls for the city council to review Penny's performance in each year's first and third quarters. Beginning, Jan. 1, 2024, adjustments to Penny's salary will follow the city's process as part of its August 2022 salary study.

Penny will receive most of the city's benefits. Like many city managers, Penny also receives additional benefits including:

• 25 days of accrued vacation a year;

• an $80 a month cell phone allowance;

• appropriate conference attendance and travel cost reimbursement;

• civic club membership; and

• $300 a month for using his personal auto for city business.

'Professionals disagree'

Mulvey noted she had occasional disagreements with Penny — "that's what makes organizations function; professionals disagree," she said — and had voiced concerns privately.

"At the end of last week I had real doubts" about Penny's suitability to continue in the top city position, Mulvey added. "But I appreciate the council agreeing to set a date for the next review and setting out the metrics that need to be addressed."

Mulvey said that brings accountability and incentives she felt were needed in the contract.

Mulvey said her concerns were not personal but "factual and constructive."

"Everyone has strengths and weaknesses and 90% of Mike's functions are phenomenal but there are always things we can improve upon," she added. "It's not productive to look back, so I'm committed to going forward."

Pay raise opponent now supportive

Councilmember Roger Hudson noted he had opposed a pay raise for Penny last year but supported this one.

"It's more a significant sharing of faith in the vision of where we want our city to go," he said. "We're acknowledging that with these dollars. And I think it also shows how we feel about where our city is at."

Councilmember Geoff Blue said Penny's professionalism was a big reason he returned to the city council.

"I've had a few minor disagreements but we've talked through them and that's how professionals work together," Blue added. "There are incentives in this agreement because next year you will be reviewed again and I anticipate you will take constructive feedback and improve over the next year."

Mayor Tracy Engerman said Penny's position is not easy.

"You are the leader of the administration of our city and you have to make decisions if a stakeholder's requests are legitimate needs," she stated. "That's not an easy position to be in and I think you've done an excellent job."

Penny made brief remarks thanking the council.

"I want to say thanks to all seven of you; I appreciate all your comments," he said. "I love working for all of you and this community and I'm incredibly passionate about the direction we're going."