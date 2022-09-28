Regional wastewater system could get DougCo ARPA money

A regional wastewater treatment system was proposed for northwest Douglas County. | Town of Castle Rock

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 27, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A proposal for better wastewater treatment in northwest Douglas County could receive up to $33 million in federal pass-through money.

The Town of Castle Rock, Dominion Water and Sanitation District and Plum Creek Water Reclamation Authority want to develop a regional wastewater system in Northwest Douglas County along the U.S. 85 corridor.

Castle Rock Water Director Mark Marlowe told the county commissioners Monday the system would also benefit the Louviers Water and Sanitation District. The district violates Colorado Public Health and Environment water quality regulations due to high radium levels first found in 2015.

Marlowe said the group seeks $33 million in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, money held by the county. Other funding sources include the Louviers district, Castle Rock, Sterling Ranch and the Plum Creek authority. The Sedalia Water and Sanitation District could eventually join the system.

The amount is $5.5 million more than the original 2021 request.

The system would run from Sterling Ranch to Louviers, Sedalia, Plum Creek and end in Castle Rock.

Project could help spur economic growth

Marlowe said the timeline calls for preliminary work to start in 2023 after the parties adopt intergovernmental agreements. The parties will begin design, easement acquisition and construction bids in the spring of 2024 and finish construction in 2026.

Marlowe noted the system could also support future economic development in the service area.

"With a centralized system, you can have denser growth with uses that have higher water use and demand," he said. "Septic systems are the prevalent use in this area and usually can't accommodate those higher uses."

Commissioner Abe Laydon said the centralized treatment system could attract industries such as manufacturing and aerospace.

Payback plan included

Castle Rock would own and operate the treatment system and collect system development fees from developers that would help repay the participating entities for their costs.

Marlowe said the county would have approval authority on the design, construction and payments "so you will have a guarantee you get what you need."

Laydon noted the $33 million request is about half the county's total ARPA allocation. The commissioners have set aside $34 million of the county's $68 million in ARPA money for such water-related projects.

Commissioner Lora Thomas said the request represents a "great project." Still, she wanted more time to discuss it with other interested parties.

"Thirty-three million dollars is a lot of money and to decide now on this request after one 90-minute meeting is something I'm not comfortable doing," she added. "I think we really need to understand everything first."

"No one gets all they want in situations like this," Laydon said. "But we've been talking about this for months, if not decades, not just 90 minutes."

Commissioner George Teal motioned to direct county staff to work with the involved entities and develop intergovernmental agreements for adoption by each one. Then the commissioners would consider awarding the ARPA money. The motion passed 2-1 with Thomas opposed.