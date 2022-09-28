DougCo health department on track; county not liable for PERA payment

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 23, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Public Health Department is on track to provide all required health programs and services by the end of this year for the same amount of local money spent with the Tri-County Health Department.

That message was part of a live town hall Tuesday night. The recently formed department now provides 86% of the health services previously offered by Tri-County.

The county commissioners decided in July 2021 to drop out of Tri-County after disagreements about the department's COVID-19 pandemic health orders.

County avoids PERA payment

Interim county attorney Chris Pratt said an Adams County District Court judge recently ruled the county was not liable for a share of up to $50 million Tri-County claims is owed to the Colorado Public Employees Retirement Association, or PERA.

The agency provides retirement benefits to local and state government employees. Tri-County claimed an intergovernmental agreement said the county agreed to pay for services and costs related to its withdrawal.

"We said the county, through Tri-County, was never a part of PERA so we had no financial responsibility to pay for PERA," Pratt said.

The ruling also released Arapahoe and Adams counties, the other two member counties in Tri-County, from liability.

County tax money same amount

Commissioner Lora Thomas noted the 2023 health department budget would include the same amount of local tax money paid to Tri-County this year. The department will have 41 employees. Thomas said the other two counties plan much larger and more expensive health departments.

Department Executive Director Michael Hill explained the health department budget would include nearly $1 million in fee revenue and close to $2 million in state grants.

"So, it may look like about $5 million, but only $2.5 million comes from local taxpayers," he added.

Avoiding overreach

Commissioner Al Laydon said having a local department would help the county avoid "overreach and one-size-fits-all mandates that were inequitably applied" when the pandemic started in 2020.

Laydon said the initial response to COVID outbreak case numbers was based on fear.

"We wanted to react with courage to find ways to keep people safe but not shut down the entire economy," he said. "There were those who felt we needed high restrictions when the numbers were high but they weren't looking at the severity. We disagreed with that and that created a lot of challenges."

"Our job is not to compel people to do things but to provide information and let people decide how to use it or not," said Board of Health President Doug Benevento. "We're not here to force anything on anyone."

Hill said the October board of health meeting would include a discussion of how future public health orders are issued. The board will also consider a proposal from Benevento to suspend the current COVID health order that will expire at the end of the year.

"It's not really relevant now," Hill said.

All services by end of year

Hill said the department now provides vital records such as death and birth certificates, emergency preparedness, epidemiology, disease surveillance and prevention and environmental health. The department will add the federal Women, Infants and Children program and clinical services by the end of the year. That's when the formal separation from Tri-County takes effect.

Caitlin Gappa, assistant director of environmental health, said the department had begun performing restaurant inspections every three, six or 12 months, "depending on how they're doing." She added the department oversees the estimated 14,000 septic systems in the county.

Thomas said county residents look forward to the department offering all services next year.

"After I made the motion to leave Tri-County in July of 2020, we had meetings full of angry people on both sides of COVID," she recalled. "Now our residents are looking through the windshield instead of the rear-view mirror. I think we'll provide everything they need and if there's something you think we should offer, let us know."

Laydon noted 49 of Colorado's 64 counties had local health departments before Douglas County decided to do the same.

"This is not a new animal, and the pandemic made it clear to us that it was time," he said. "I'm happy to say we're on time, on budget to continue the services without any gaps for our citizens."