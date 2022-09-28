DougCo health department on track; county not liable for PERA payment

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEhKC_0i7voeG000
Photo by CDC on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 23, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Public Health Department is on track to provide all required health programs and services by the end of this year for the same amount of local money spent with the Tri-County Health Department.

That message was part of a live town hall Tuesday night. The recently formed department now provides 86% of the health services previously offered by Tri-County.

The county commissioners decided in July 2021 to drop out of Tri-County after disagreements about the department's COVID-19 pandemic health orders.

County avoids PERA payment

Interim county attorney Chris Pratt said an Adams County District Court judge recently ruled the county was not liable for a share of up to $50 million Tri-County claims is owed to the Colorado Public Employees Retirement Association, or PERA.

The agency provides retirement benefits to local and state government employees. Tri-County claimed an intergovernmental agreement said the county agreed to pay for services and costs related to its withdrawal.

"We said the county, through Tri-County, was never a part of PERA so we had no financial responsibility to pay for PERA," Pratt said.

The ruling also released Arapahoe and Adams counties, the other two member counties in Tri-County, from liability.

County tax money same amount

Commissioner Lora Thomas noted the 2023 health department budget would include the same amount of local tax money paid to Tri-County this year. The department will have 41 employees. Thomas said the other two counties plan much larger and more expensive health departments.

Department Executive Director Michael Hill explained the health department budget would include nearly $1 million in fee revenue and close to $2 million in state grants.

"So, it may look like about $5 million, but only $2.5 million comes from local taxpayers," he added.

Avoiding overreach

Commissioner Al Laydon said having a local department would help the county avoid "overreach and one-size-fits-all mandates that were inequitably applied" when the pandemic started in 2020.

Laydon said the initial response to COVID outbreak case numbers was based on fear.

"We wanted to react with courage to find ways to keep people safe but not shut down the entire economy," he said. "There were those who felt we needed high restrictions when the numbers were high but they weren't looking at the severity. We disagreed with that and that created a lot of challenges."

"Our job is not to compel people to do things but to provide information and let people decide how to use it or not," said Board of Health President Doug Benevento. "We're not here to force anything on anyone."

Hill said the October board of health meeting would include a discussion of how future public health orders are issued. The board will also consider a proposal from Benevento to suspend the current COVID health order that will expire at the end of the year.

"It's not really relevant now," Hill said.

All services by end of year

Hill said the department now provides vital records such as death and birth certificates, emergency preparedness, epidemiology, disease surveillance and prevention and environmental health. The department will add the federal Women, Infants and Children program and clinical services by the end of the year. That's when the formal separation from Tri-County takes effect.

Caitlin Gappa, assistant director of environmental health, said the department had begun performing restaurant inspections every three, six or 12 months, "depending on how they're doing." She added the department oversees the estimated 14,000 septic systems in the county.

Thomas said county residents look forward to the department offering all services next year.

"After I made the motion to leave Tri-County in July of 2020, we had meetings full of angry people on both sides of COVID," she recalled. "Now our residents are looking through the windshield instead of the rear-view mirror. I think we'll provide everything they need and if there's something you think we should offer, let us know."

Laydon noted 49 of Colorado's 64 counties had local health departments before Douglas County decided to do the same.

"This is not a new animal, and the pandemic made it clear to us that it was time," he said. "I'm happy to say we're on time, on budget to continue the services without any gaps for our citizens."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County# health department# COVID# board of health# tri county health department

Comments / 0

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
390 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines city manager's contract extended with salary hike

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 30, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Castle Pines City Manager Michael Penny will receive an $18,000 raise after the city council approved an amended employment contract Tuesday night.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Regional wastewater system could get DougCo ARPA money

A regional wastewater treatment system was proposed for northwest Douglas County. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 27, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A proposal for better wastewater treatment in northwest Douglas County could receive up to $33 million in federal pass-through money.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock balances 2023 budget with reserves

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 22, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The Town of Castle Rock will again dip into its reserve funds to balance the 2023 budget unanimously approved by the town council Tuesday.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock water rates to increase in 2023

Town of Castle Rock water rates will be higher in 2023. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 21, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock residents will pay an average of $4 more monthly for their water next year under an ordinance unanimously adopted by the town council Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioners won't support school mill levy, bond issues

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 20, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners on Tuesday declined to support a request from the Douglas County School District to support Nov. 8 ballot issues.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Commissioners back DougCo COVID-19 'after action' plan

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 19, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Two of Douglas County's three commissioners Monday supported a proposed pandemic action plan to guide future local officials.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Backcountry project work violates DougCo zoning

A part of the backcountry wilderness area managed by the Highlands Ranch Community Association. |Highlands Ranch Community Association. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 16, 2022.

Read full story
9 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock considers banning new front yard grass lawns

A proposed landscape ordinance would ban new front yard grass lawns and limit back yards in Castle Rock.| Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 14, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo won't ban PrideFest after 'wardrobe maulfunction'

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 13, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A nonprofit group that sponsors an annual Douglas County LGBTQ+ PrideFest celebration can continue to hold future drag queen performances at the county fairgrounds.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo applies for grants to fight homelessness

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 12, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Nearly $4.5 million in federal pass-through money could help address homelessness in Douglas County if two applications are approved.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Final steel column added to new Castle Rock library

Fransen Pittman Construction placed a signed beam in the new Cstle Rock library after a recent signing event. |Hutch Tibbetts, Douglas County Libraries. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Construction of the new $23 million Douglas County library in Castle Rock reached a milestone on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo approves spending $9 million to meet mental health needs

A screenshot of a mental health funding request of the Douglas County commissioners. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 10, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — County commissioners unanimously approved spending just under $9 million in federal pandemic-related money to serve mental health needs in Douglas County.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo health board to consider suspending pandemic order

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 9, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Saying "the pandemic is over, we've moved on," Douglas County Board of Health President Doug Benevento proposed the board suspend the county public health order declaring a COVID-19 public health emergency at the board's October meeting.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo PrideFest incident remains unresolved

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County commissioners have yet to make an official response to the Aug. 27 PrideFest LGBTQ+ "wardrobe malfunction" incident at the county fairgrounds in Castle Rock.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock approves incentives to bring Costco to town

A Costco store is likely to locate in Castle Rock, after town council approved a $10 million economic incentive deal. |Photo by Grant Beirute on Unsplash. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 7, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Sedalia, CO

Sedalia water district gets DougCo ARPA money

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 31, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fewer than 100 people served by the Sedalia Water & Sanitation District in northwestern Douglas County frequently lose water service due to leaks in the aging pipelines and distribution system.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Shaded wildfire fuel break project targeted in DougCo

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 30, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A long, slender section of southern Douglas County could be the site of a multi-year wildfire mitigation project.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines voters asked to OK broadband question

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 27, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Voters in Castle Pines will decide on a ballot measure this fall to allow the city to help improve high-speed internet service.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo adopts home occupations zone changes

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug.26, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — After almost a year of hearings and thousands of resident comments, the Douglas County Commissioners this week adopted zoning regulations related to home-based businesses, called home occupations in the county zoning code.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy