Castle Rock water rates to increase in 2023

Town of Castle Rock water rates will be higher in 2023. | Town of Castle Rock

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 21, 2022

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock residents will pay an average of $4 more monthly for their water next year under an ordinance unanimously adopted by the town council Tuesday.

Businesses and multi-family water users will pay between $5.85 and nearly $30 more monthly in 2023. System development fees charged on new development projects face significantly higher increases, following 22-49% increases this year. Those fees help development pay for its impacts.

According to Water Director Mark Marlowe, similar water and development rate increases are likely over the next four years.

The increases for 2023 follow what Marlowe called "very minimal" increases in the last five years.

Large water projects needed

Marlowe said the increases are needed to help pay for nearly $300 million in water projects over the next five years and pay for increased operational costs, labor shortages and higher electrical rates.

"Around 2030, we anticipate having some large debt to incur to help cover the costs of some big projects in that time period," Marlowe told the council.

The town is trying to wean itself off groundwater and onto what it calls "renewable" surface water sources.

Costs up in several areas

Marlowe noted the town's recently-introduced restriction on grass lawns for new homes allowed a $100 million reduction in long-term capital costs. Still, construction costs were up nearly 8% in the last year. Prices for long-term water increased more than construction costs or consumer price increases.

The town received a 6% electric rate increase from CORE this August. Marlowe noted those costs are the second largest in the water department.

Supply chain costs are up for meters, pipes, vehicles, parts, and chemicals, he added.

Marlowe proposed the town create five new positions in the department to handle increased demands.

An exception to the water-related increases was no change in wastewater fees for the next four years.

'Pretty reasonable' rate hike

"The total of all this is about a 3.9% increase for the typical residential customer, which seems pretty reasonable when you look at everything," Marlowe said.

He noted other large Douglas County utilities were considering water rate hikes of around 5%. Marlowe also added Castle Rock reduced its rates recently and would continue to review water rates annually.

Marlowe said the town water commission voiced support for the rate hikes, which will mean an additional $48.96 annually – or $4.08 per month – for the typical residential customer.

System development fees on new residential and commercial construction for water, water resources (capital projects), stormwater and wastewater will increase an average of 13%.