DougCo commissioners won't support school mill levy, bond issues

Mike McKibbin

Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 20, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County Commissioners on Tuesday declined to support a request from the Douglas County School District to support Nov. 8 ballot issues.

The school district wants voters to approve a $60 million mill levy override and a $450 million bond issue.

District officials recently met with the commissioners twice to seek county support.

Not saying they oppose measures

"I'm not sure why we're doing this," said Commissioner Lora Thomas. "I've been opposed to this from the start. We don't ask them to get involved in our business. The community elected us to manage the county just like they did for the school district."

Thomas stressed she wasn't saying she opposes the two measures but does not think it is the county's business to tell voters how to vote on school issues.

"I'm not saying I'm for or against these measures," she said. "I just think it's inappropriate for me to use my power and authority to try to sway voters."

"I know we want to continue to support our school district colleagues on issues of common interest like school security," Commissioner Abe Laydon said. "But I understand this board does not want to support these initiatives."

Post-election general support proposed

Commissioner George Teal agreed and suggested the commissioners consider a general resolution of support after the election.

Laydon said he was unsure if the school district wanted that support.

"Time will tell if they're going to be fiscally responsible; I'm sure they will be," he added. "I do think they'd appreciate support from their colleagues in local government."

Teal said a resolution supporting the issues could be interpreted as political support for the four conservative school board majority instead of all seven members.

"So, we'd be becoming part of their advocacy of these ballot measures and that would be problematic, given our individual positions on these measures," he said. "We're supposed to be good kids and stay in our lane. I had not contemplated we would oppose the measures as a board. So if we hurt a few feelings (by not passing a resolution of support), that's not the worst thing."

Laydon noted the county accepted unsolicited letters from county municipalities supporting the county's open space sales tax extension ballot measure.

