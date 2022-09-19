Commissioners back DougCo COVID-19 'after action' plan

Photo by Anastasiia Chepinska on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 19, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Two of Douglas County's three commissioners Monday supported a proposed pandemic action plan to guide future local officials.

Commissioner George Teal attended an out-of-state meeting. But commissioners Abe Laydon and Lora Thomas endorsed the plan from county Board of Health President Doug Benevento.

Benevento proposed the plan and a move to suspend the county's COVID-19 pandemic health order at this month's board meeting.

County health department Executive Director Michael Hill told the commissioners such an "after action" plan would apply to the county and other entities inside and outside the county, such as hospitals.

"So people in the geographic county know what's happening if and when another pandemic occurs," he said.

"I like the idea and look forward to seeing what this will look like," Thomas said.

Look at how pandemic progressed

Benevento said the plan would focus on what happened when the pandemic first appeared in 2020 and as it progressed.

"Did we get the information we needed to make decisions?" he asked. "I don't want to do any finger pointing but we need an honest look at best practices that worked and what didn't work."

Benevento said the county might be the only local government in Colorado — and maybe the nation — to develop such a plan.

"I think the most significant potential solution we'll find is how important local control is," Laydon said. "I think having our own health department (which did not exist when the pandemic began) is a key. Being prepared and thoughtful in our decision making makes a lot of sense."

Money source unknown

Hill and Benevento agreed the county should hire a preparedness and response consultant to oversee the plan's development.

Benevento said money for a consultant and the plan could come from the county, grants or other sources. Hill said he was unaware of state or federal money for such a project. No cost estimate was mentioned.

"We want to leave a list of questions to be answered, a record of how coordination worked or didn't work, how vaccine and (personal protective equipment) was distributed," Benevento added. "I don't want to leave any stone unturned just because it might make someone look bad. We should capture the good, the bad and the ugly."