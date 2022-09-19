Commissioners back DougCo COVID-19 'after action' plan

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zep6_0i1xRCd100
Photo by Anastasiia Chepinska on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 19, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Two of Douglas County's three commissioners Monday supported a proposed pandemic action plan to guide future local officials.

Commissioner George Teal attended an out-of-state meeting. But commissioners Abe Laydon and Lora Thomas endorsed the plan from county Board of Health President Doug Benevento.

Benevento proposed the plan and a move to suspend the county's COVID-19 pandemic health order at this month's board meeting.

County health department Executive Director Michael Hill told the commissioners such an "after action" plan would apply to the county and other entities inside and outside the county, such as hospitals.

"So people in the geographic county know what's happening if and when another pandemic occurs," he said.

"I like the idea and look forward to seeing what this will look like," Thomas said.

Look at how pandemic progressed

Benevento said the plan would focus on what happened when the pandemic first appeared in 2020 and as it progressed.

"Did we get the information we needed to make decisions?" he asked. "I don't want to do any finger pointing but we need an honest look at best practices that worked and what didn't work."

Benevento said the county might be the only local government in Colorado — and maybe the nation — to develop such a plan.

"I think the most significant potential solution we'll find is how important local control is," Laydon said. "I think having our own health department (which did not exist when the pandemic began) is a key. Being prepared and thoughtful in our decision making makes a lot of sense."

Money source unknown

Hill and Benevento agreed the county should hire a preparedness and response consultant to oversee the plan's development.

Benevento said money for a consultant and the plan could come from the county, grants or other sources. Hill said he was unaware of state or federal money for such a project. No cost estimate was mentioned.

"We want to leave a list of questions to be answered, a record of how coordination worked or didn't work, how vaccine and (personal protective equipment) was distributed," Benevento added. "I don't want to leave any stone unturned just because it might make someone look bad. We should capture the good, the bad and the ugly."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County# COVID 19# pandemic plan# commissioners# health

Comments / 2

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
388 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock balances 2023 budget with reserves

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 22, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The Town of Castle Rock will again dip into its reserve funds to balance the 2023 budget unanimously approved by the town council Tuesday.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock water rates to increase in 2023

Town of Castle Rock water rates will be higher in 2023. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 21, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock residents will pay an average of $4 more monthly for their water next year under an ordinance unanimously adopted by the town council Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Backcountry project work violates DougCo zoning

A part of the backcountry wilderness area managed by the Highlands Ranch Community Association. |Highlands Ranch Community Association. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 16, 2022.

Read full story
9 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock considers banning new front yard grass lawns

A proposed landscape ordinance would ban new front yard grass lawns and limit back yards in Castle Rock.| Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 14, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo won't ban PrideFest after 'wardrobe maulfunction'

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 13, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A nonprofit group that sponsors an annual Douglas County LGBTQ+ PrideFest celebration can continue to hold future drag queen performances at the county fairgrounds.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo applies for grants to fight homelessness

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 12, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Nearly $4.5 million in federal pass-through money could help address homelessness in Douglas County if two applications are approved.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Final steel column added to new Castle Rock library

Fransen Pittman Construction placed a signed beam in the new Cstle Rock library after a recent signing event. |Hutch Tibbetts, Douglas County Libraries. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Construction of the new $23 million Douglas County library in Castle Rock reached a milestone on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo approves spending $9 million to meet mental health needs

A screenshot of a mental health funding request of the Douglas County commissioners. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 10, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — County commissioners unanimously approved spending just under $9 million in federal pandemic-related money to serve mental health needs in Douglas County.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo health board to consider suspending pandemic order

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 9, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Saying "the pandemic is over, we've moved on," Douglas County Board of Health President Doug Benevento proposed the board suspend the county public health order declaring a COVID-19 public health emergency at the board's October meeting.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo PrideFest incident remains unresolved

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County commissioners have yet to make an official response to the Aug. 27 PrideFest LGBTQ+ "wardrobe malfunction" incident at the county fairgrounds in Castle Rock.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock approves incentives to bring Costco to town

A Costco store is likely to locate in Castle Rock, after town council approved a $10 million economic incentive deal. |Photo by Grant Beirute on Unsplash. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 7, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Sedalia, CO

Sedalia water district gets DougCo ARPA money

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 31, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fewer than 100 people served by the Sedalia Water & Sanitation District in northwestern Douglas County frequently lose water service due to leaks in the aging pipelines and distribution system.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Shaded wildfire fuel break project targeted in DougCo

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 30, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A long, slender section of southern Douglas County could be the site of a multi-year wildfire mitigation project.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines voters asked to OK broadband question

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 27, 2022. [CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Voters in Castle Pines will decide on a ballot measure this fall to allow the city to help improve high-speed internet service.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo adopts home occupations zone changes

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug.26, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — After almost a year of hearings and thousands of resident comments, the Douglas County Commissioners this week adopted zoning regulations related to home-based businesses, called home occupations in the county zoning code.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo attorney resigns, nationwide search to begin

Douglas County Attorney Lance Ingalls. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Lance Ingalls submitted his resignation Tuesday after serving for nearly two decades as Douglas County attorney.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo puts open space tax extension on November ballot

Hidden Mesa open space in Douglas County. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 24, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A 15-year extension of a Douglas County sales and use tax for parks, trails, historic preservation and open space will be before county voters on Nov. 8.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo voters to decide broadband ballot measure

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 23, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A ballot question allowing Douglas County to help improve high-speed internet service to isolated county areas was unanimously approved Tuesday for the Nov. 8 general election.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy