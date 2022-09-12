DougCo applies for grants to fight homelessness

Photo by ev on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 12, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Nearly $4.5 million in federal pass-through money could help address homelessness in Douglas County if two applications are approved.

County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved seeking the funds through the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative's Unsheltered Homeless Supportive Services Only and Rapid Rehousing grant programs.

The grant money would help pay for programs and services provided under the county's homelessness initiative if approved. The money comes from the federal Housing and Urban Development to seven counties in the Denver metro area.

HEART team costs covered

Rand Clark, community services manager, said the supportive services grant would not pay for individual shelter or rent for the homeless. It would be "perfect" to help cover the costs of the county's Homeless Engagement and Resource Team, or HEART, program.

That program consists of three Navigators to help law enforcement officers respond to calls regarding homelessness and provide support to homeless people they contact.

The county could use the grant money for support services for those staying in faith-based or domestic violence shelters, for a hotel paid through a voucher or a program such as Generational Opportunities to Achieve Long-term Success or GOALS.

The $3 million, three-year grant would help pay costs associated with three HEART teams and supportive services with a $752,000 local in-kind match from the county.

"We can use law enforcement costs as the in-kind match," Clark added. That would mean the grant would not need any county money.

Grant could help those leaving homelessness

The $1.3 million Rapid Rehousing grant would, if approved, also cover three years and could be used for rent and supportive services to "rapidly rehouse" those moving from homelessness. The grant would cover those costs for 36 households over the three years and includes a $337,000 local in-kind match.

Clark said the grant would be similar to an existing program that would begin next summer if approved.

"These applications undergo extensive scrutiny," he added.

County staff is working with the Manna Resource Center, the Rock Church, the Crisis Center and Family Tree to provide services. Those could include case management, therapy, benefits enrollment, employment and housing navigation.

The 2022 Point in Time Survey of Homelessness on the Front Range found 78 people experiencing homelessness in Douglas County.