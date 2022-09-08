DougCo PrideFest incident remains unresolved

Photo by Dustin Humes on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — The Douglas County commissioners have yet to make an official response to the Aug. 27 PrideFest LGBTQ+ "wardrobe malfunction" incident at the county fairgrounds in Castle Rock.

One commissioner said he had a second vote to ban the event from county facilities.

The commissioners met with the county attorney and other staff in closed session Tuesday but took no action in open session, saying they wanted more information.

The incident at an event billed as family-friendly involved a performer in drag who displayed fake breasts.

In an Aug. 29 Facebook post , Commissioner George Teal said he believed the incident violated county zoning rules.

"Exotic adult entertainment is not an allowed use at the fairgrounds," he wrote. "Doesn't matter if the accidental (as asserted by this weekend's event organizers) or a group of military veterans having a party where a scantily clad young lady jumps out of a cake... It's just not allowed at our publicly funded fairgrounds."

Teal added, "I do believe I have a second vote to ban the return of PrideFest in the future. There is substantial evidence the organizers allow or at least are unable to prevent participants from performing acts of exotic adult entertainment."

No support from fellow commissioners

However, Teal may be alone in his intent. On social media, fellow commissioners Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon separately said they do not favor such a move.

In her Sept. 4 weekly email newsletter, Thomas wrote, "The county cannot, nor do we want to, censor speech, assembly, religion or any other right by choosing what groups are able to rent our facilities."

Thomas added she had watched videos of the incident and received an email from PrideFest organizers acknowledging the incident and apologizing. The organizers also assured Thomas the performer would not be allowed at future county PrideFest events.

She also noted, "Parents in attendance voluntarily chose to bring their children to PrideFest. The county has no right to tell parents what is acceptable in parenting their own children."

While some online and email commentors have claimed the incident broke state laws, Thomas stated, "all credible legal information at hand advises that exposing silicone costumes that look like female breasts does not satisfy the elements required for any crime to have been committed."

Discrimination lawsuits likely if PrideFest banned

Thomas added that banning PrideFest from using the county's facilities places the county at risk of a discrimination lawsuit.

"One of my responsibilities is to be fiscally prudent with your tax dollars, and placing the county in a situation where it will likely be sued for discrimination and face serious legal costs and damages is not only imprudent, but irresponsible ..."

"Ugly posts/attacks on social media are counter-productive to our endeavors for resolution...," she added.

Laydon tweeted a short statement on his Twitter account.

"I will not use the power of government to support thinly veiled bigotry and anti-gay rhetoric," he wrote. "I am often reminded and encouraged that there are a huge number of compassionate Republicans and Christians ... who support liberty, affirm love and would not appreciate me wielding the power of government to discriminate against people. I represent everyone in this county and will continue to respect the rights of all people."

Laydon's Democratic challenger in this fall's general election, Kari Solberg, also tweeted about Teal's proposal.

"If we're going to go the route of banning things like PrideFest on county property, the ban better include religious events and far-right groups as well," Solberg wrote. "I won't ever tolerate discrimination. We all belong in Douglas County."

Teal doesn't back down

In a Sept. 7 tweet, Teal doubled down on his stance and criticized Thomas on hers.

"I'm still good with banning PrideFest. If only Lora Thomas didn't shrink in fear of litigation."

Thomas responded: "It's not fear of litigation, but a real, informed and educated concern that we will LOSE. And give everyone yet ANOTHER reason to consider our county a laughingstock..."