Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock approves incentives to bring Costco to town

Mike McKibbin

A Costco store is likely to locate in Castle Rock, after town council approved a $10 million economic incentive deal. |Photo by Grant Beirute on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 7, 2022

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The Town of Castle Rock is spending $10 million to attract a "unicorn" among large retailers. It expects to see town coffers grow by more than that amount over time.

The town council voted 6-1 Tuesday night, with Councilmember Laura Cavey opposed, to approve a $10 million economic incentive for the Dawson Ridge Metropolitan District. The district will use the money for land and infrastructure improvements for a 158,000-square-foot Costco warehouse and gas station on the northwest corner of the Interstate 25-Crystal Valley interchange.

The site is part of the massive Dawson Trails planned development.

The agreement calls for the town to pay $3.5 million to the metro district from the town's economic development fund or commercial use tax. Another $6.5 million will come from a 33% sales tax shareback anticipated to end after 2 to 3 years of Costco operations.

In return, the town expects to receive $4 million in sales tax revenue from Costco, increasing to $6 million a year after the shareback ends.

Town expects long-term benefits

"They are such a significant retailer they can require these types of things in order to have them locate" in a community, said Town Manager David Korliss. "Costco will be this town's single largest sales tax generator by a large amount."

Korliss said the town estimates Costco will have around $200 million in sales each year, most of it subject to the town's 4% sales tax.

"It's a common requirement for municipalities to share sales tax revenue with Costco in Colorado," Korliss noted.

He also pointed to the town's earlier economic incentives for the Promenade project.

That agreement called for a 27.5% sales tax shareback that was reduced to 13.75% and will end in 2039 or when the Promenade metro district bonds are retired. The town also rebated up to $4.45 million in development fees for the project.

Korliss said no such rebates are in the Costco agreement, which he estimated at $1.6 million.

The town plans to use the Costco revenue to hire 32 police and firefighters and three general government full-time employees between 2023-24 to meet growth needs.

Without the Costco income, Korliss said the town would have to reduce those hiring plans by 18 public safety employees.

Small businesses make better use of incentives

Cavey said she opposed the incentives because Costco is a $230 billion company that makes $417 million daily.

"I'd rather see incentives for the little guy and helping small businesses," she said. "I understand the need for more police and firefighters, but you're robbing Peter to pay Paul and that's not the right thing to do."

Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Bracken responded that the incentives are paid to the metro district, not Costco, to "build roads to get to Costco."

"These are taxpayer dollars, but we're not handing Costco $10 million," he added.

Mayor Jason Gray said he understood the difficulty of giving incentives to "big, giant companies, it doesn't feel right."

"But this is a unicorn, they can go anywhere they want," he stated. "This will benefit Costco but not directly."

Gray also noted around 35,000 Castle Rock residents already have Costco memberships and are shopping at Costcos outside the town.

"If we can help keep them in town, it can only benefit Castle Rock," Gray added.

