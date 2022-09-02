DougCo fair makes money, expansion possible

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 2, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — This year's Douglas County Fair and Rodeo brought in just over $79,000 more than its 2022 budget, helped by the highest attendance in four years.

The fair ran for 10 days, July 29 – Aug. 7.

At a post-fair work session with the county commissioners, Fairgrounds Manager LuAnn Lee said preliminary attendance figures showed 62,456 people attended, the most since 2018. She credited including two weekends in the fair schedule with helping boost attendance.

"It was busy all the days we were open," Lee added. "And we really lucked out with the rain."

Lee did not know how many total tickets were sold by Ticketmaster. But she said the opening night concert, featuring Josh Turner, had 4,400-4,500 tickets sold online. She added every rodeo event sold out with more than 13,000 tickets each.

Lee noted the carnival brought in $35,000, which is more than in years past. The junior livestock sale of 118 animals resulted in close to $36,000, and sponsorships totaled $306,640. Total revenue from this year's fair was $918,687.

And while not a direct economic indicator, 387 4-H exhibitors brought 2,105 livestock and general projects to the fair.

Inflation, high prices addressed

Lee and Fair Board President Dean Elliott answered email questions from NewsBreak. They said higher prices led the county to allocate more money for judges and stock contractor fees. Costs also increased for personnel and travel. However, those changes still allowed the fair to stay within its budget of $839,606.

"All services were affected to include contractors and equipment rentals," Lee and Elliott added. "We are evaluating ticket prices for rodeos and general admission, as well as entry fees for mutton bustin' and the Hometown Rodeo for 2023."

Lee and Elliott added an economic impact study on what the fair means to the county economy had not been undertaken. They said such information "could be valuable, and the county will look into this in the future."

Events attracted newcomers

During the work session, Elliott called the attendance figure "phenomenal."

"There was some discussion at one time that the first weekend may detract from attendance on the second weekend," he said. "I would say the data supports that it worked well in conjunction and did not detract from our our second weekend."

Tim Hallmark, facilities manager for the county, said different events on the first and second weekends seemed to attract more people.

"There was definitely a little bit different feel to the demographic of people that were there in that first weekend," he said. "We had a lot of people tell us 'I didn't even know this was here, I've never been here before.' So it helped having those different types of activities."

Commissioner George Teal said the event is a good example of bridging what some call the urban/rural divide.

"Last year, we kind of talked a lot about what can we do to pull in people that are nontraditional attendees. I really think we're starting to crack that code," he said. "What can we do to make sure that support system is there and kind of knock down this rural/urban divide that actually seems very prevalent throughout our state?"

Fairgrounds expansion proposed

"I'd like us to look at capital improvements to the fairgrounds," Teal said. "Let's make investments to be able to fill the demand. I don't know if we've done the analysis to determine how big — how much without getting out over our skis — but I would be interested in plans along those lines."

Teal said improvements could include the fairgrounds and event center space.