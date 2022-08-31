Sedalia water district gets DougCo ARPA money

Sedalia Water & Sanitation District

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 31, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fewer than 100 people served by the Sedalia Water & Sanitation District in northwestern Douglas County frequently lose water service due to leaks in the aging pipelines and distribution system.

The county commissioners recently awarded $2.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to help the struggling unincorporated community and district, 8 miles northwest of Castle Rock. The award is contingent on district property owners approving a property tax hike.

The issue is the same many such districts face across the country: Aging infrastructure but not enough money to maintain and expand to meet growth needs.

The district will use the county money to help cover rapidly increasing repair costs of their deteriorating pipelines and distribution system.

Breaks lead to more breaks

The district has had more and more water breaks in recent years. District engineer Mary Kasal said the district spent $115,000 on water breaks between 2020 and 2021. That compares to $34,000 for all of the previous seven years.

The district's annual budget is slightly over $100,000, and it has approximately 94 customers. Despite its name, the district does not provide sanitary sewer services. Residents use septic systems.

Voters formed the district in 1958 to assume ownership of the existing water system infrastructure installed by the Denver & Rio Grande Railway more than a century ago.

Kasal said when leaks occur, either half or the entire community loses its water supply. She recalled a recent leak due to a "paper thin pipe with holes all over it."

"When we finally fixed that leak and turned the water back on, the pressure caused another leak about three feet away," she said.

A third leak took two days to repair, a "huge expense" to the small district, Kasal added.

Grants, loans also sought

Kasal said the district is seeking an $8.3 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant and loan. She added that the district is also considering a November ballot question to increase its mill levy. It would need to double property tax revenue to help repay about $4.8 million of that loan.

"We know our customers can't afford that and we're working with Castle Rock and Louviers to see if there's any way to help us," Kasal said. "But these systems are different so it's really hard and expensive to join them together."

Former county commissioner Steve Boand is working with the district on its financial needs. The district would have to seek a mill levy of between 35 and 70.3 mills, depending on other funding sources obtained, Boand said. The district's current mill levy is 13.085 mills and it has no debt.

Residents could pay between $13 to $28 more a month, or $465 to $1,000 more a year, in property taxes, Boand said. He added that the district's 36 businesses would pay between $4,100 to $9,100 more in annual property taxes under various scenarios.

"Our ARPA request would help us handle the cost of the leaks and help our businesses cope with something like this," Boand said.

"We know we have an uphill battle to convince so few property owners in our district to pay that kind of tax," said board president James Green.

Plan B = higher rates

If voters reject a property tax hike, Kasal said the district would have to increase its water rates significantly.

"That would have to be a tremendous increase, way more than the tax increase," she added.

Kasal noted the community is home to primarily low-income residents. The poor condition of the water system has prevented businesses from locating in the community, she added.

Voter approval of a tax hike is also part of the conditions for the district receiving $3 million of the federal grant, Kasal noted.

Commissioner George Teal sympathized with district officials.

"I know I'd have a hard time taking that increase to my property taxes," he said. "This could make Sedalia a ghost town if they don't get it approved. So I think we can pay now as the county or we can pay more later when the district dissolves."