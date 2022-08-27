Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines voters asked to OK broadband question

Mike McKibbin

City of Castle Pines

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 27, 2022

[CASTLE PINES, COLO.] — Voters in Castle Pines will decide on a ballot measure this fall to allow the city to help improve high-speed internet service.

The city council on Tuesday unanimously approved ballot language similar to companion measures in Douglas County and to be considered by the Lone Tree City Council on Sept. 9. All three entities want permission to opt out of a state prohibition of local governments from entering the high-speed internet, or broadband, market.

The city council decided against placing this issue before city voters in 2021.

In 2005, state lawmakers approved Senate Bill 152. It prohibits most uses of municipal or county funds for infrastructure to improve local broadband services.

If voters approve the measure, the city would be allowed to directly or indirectly provide these services through public or private sector service providers. Like the county, Castle Pines wants to act as a pass-through agency for state and federal money to private service providers.

"I see this as another tool in our tool box to help improve the quality of life for our residents and help with economic development," said Mayor Tracy Engerman.

More than 100 Colorado municipalities and 40 counties have passed these ballot initiatives.

Since this year is not a regular municipal election year for Castle Pines, the city council also approved a resolution calling for a special election on Nov. 8 to consider the broadband measure.

According to a memo from City Attorney Ken Fellman, an opt-out election does not require a city to take immediate steps to improve broadband service.

"Rather, it would enable the city to explore and decide whether to pursue a wide range of options that might include using some city assets and/or city funding in connection with a broadband project to attract private sector internet providers," Fellman wrote.

He added local governments in Colorado have acted in several ways: Some are direct service providers, some lease municipal conduits to private providers, and others engage in public-private partnerships.

