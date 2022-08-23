DougCo voters to decide broadband ballot measure

Photo by Ilya Pavlov on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 23, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A ballot question allowing Douglas County to help improve high-speed internet service to isolated county areas was unanimously approved Tuesday for the Nov. 8 general election.

During several work sessions and live town halls over the last few months, the county commissioners discussed the proposal.

The ballot question addresses a 2005 legislatively-approved measure that prevents local governments from operating communication facilities. The bill allows local entities to seek voter approval to opt out of the prohibition.

The county plans to act as a pass-through for state and federal grant money to private service providers who agree to expand and improve access and speeds in the county.

Growing need due to pandemic

Holly Carrell, special projects manager for the county, told the commissioners Tuesday that high-speed internet, or broadband, services have become regarded as "basic infrastructure."

"The county has had many pleas for better internet service and some have said they would relocate" over the issue, she said.

Carrell added the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many people to work from their homes, disproportionately affected rural areas.

More than 140 Colorado local governments have submitted ballot questions to their voters and seen those measures approved.

County won't provide services

Commissioner George Teal stressed that the first part of the ballot measure notes that no tax increase is associated with the issue.

"There is absolutely no intent to increase taxes," he said. "We want to be able to leverage state and federal grants to help public and private partners increase broadband service to rural parts of the county."

Teal added that no "department of broadband" would be created, and the county had no intent to own any needed infrastructures.

"We only want to help connect the dots so we can all benefit from what is really a defacto essential utility," he said.

Commissioner Abe Laydon agreed and called the service "our fourth utility." He noted that improved internet service could help more residents work from home and reduce traffic congestion.

Voters in Castle Pines could see a similar ballot measure this fall. Earlier this year, the Castle Rock Town Council declined to ask their voters the same question.