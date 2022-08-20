DougCo commissioners don't want more commissioners

L-R: Douglas County commissioners George Teal, Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon. | Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 20, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — "The last thing Douglas County needs is more county commissioners."

That was the only comment by the three county commissioners this past week when considering how the county could add two more county commissioners. The issue apparently will not be considered any further, as the commissioners gave no direction to county staff on how to proceed.

Commissioner Lora Thomas said she asked the subject be placed on a work session agenda after being contacted by "several residents."

Thomas has been the target of several public verbal attacks and arguments from fellow commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal this year. With two other commissioners present, the theory is Thomas might avoid more such attacks.

Laydon made the comment critical of adding more commissioners.

Voter approval needed to start process

County special projects manager Dan Avery, in a memo to the commissioners, cited state statutes that allow counties of 70,000 citizens or more to have either three or five commissioners. The increase needs county voter approval and can be placed on the ballot by either a resolution or a citizen petition.

Avery noted a petition would require the signatures of at least eight percent of the total number of county electors who voted in the 2018 Colorado Secretary of State race. That would be approximately 14,000 signatures, he added.

Voters would consider a two-part question: The first would ask whether the county should expand to five commissioners. The second question would ask voters to choose the preferred composition and method of election from at least two of four options:

• Three commissioners elected by voters in their districts and two commissioners elected by all county voters;

• Three commissioners in districts and two "at-large" commissioners, all elected by all county voters;

• Five commissioners in districts elected by voters in their district; and

• Five commissioners in districts elected by all county voters.

Avery noted if voters approve the change, commissioner districts might be redrawn before the increased number of commissioners is put on the next general election ballot.

For example, Avery wrote that if county voters approve such a question this November, four commissioner seats would be on the 2024 ballot. One of those seats would be for a two-year term.

If voters approve the question to expand in 2024, three commissioner seats would be on the 2026 ballot, one of which would be for a two-year term.

Five commissioners rare in Colorado

Avery added that currently a dozen Colorado counties meet the population threshold that allows five commissioners. Six of the 12 are statutory counties that continue to be governed by three commissioners: Boulder, Douglas, Jefferson, Larimer, Mesa and Pueblo.

Avery also noted Boulder County voters rejected expansion to five commissioners at least four times, and Jefferson County voters did the same at least two times.

Three statutory counties have expanded from three to five commissioners: Adams in 2012, Arapahoe in 1997, and El Paso in 1976.

Two home rule counties, Weld and Pitkin, have five commissioners as provided in their home rule charters.