New economic development effort in DougCo

Photo by Campaign Creators on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 11, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A regional economic development collaborative is to officially begin operation in about a month in Douglas County, after the county commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding this week.

Economic development organizations in the county earlier this year proposed the creation of the collaborative to help increase primary employment opportunities in the county, according to a memo to the commissioners. Frank Gray, chief executive officer of the Castle Rock Economic Development Corp., led the effort to form the group .

The collaborative includes towns and cities, special districts and economic development groups in the county. The group will work to let regional and national site selectors, brokers, developers and business leaders know about the business opportunities and environment in the county.

The agreement takes effect when all members sign it and will last one calendar year. It will renew automatically on Dec. 31 of each year unless earlier terminated by the members. A signing ceremony is planned for late September with each member represented.

The collaborative will “put a lot of steroids in the (county) economic development forum and help us do more as a team,” said Amy Sherman, president and CEO of the Northwest Douglas County Chamber and Economic Development Corp.

The economic development forum began in 2009 as a Partnership of Douglas County Governments subcommittee. According to the memo, it helped identify common objectives and collaborate on economic development efforts, specifically the attraction and retention of primary jobs, or those that do not require lengthy commutes.

Commissioner George Teal said he looked forward to “coming together on some really great solutions for the county and the companies that may not know they can be a Douglas County company.”

Commissioner Lora Thomas voted against the agreement.

“I’m putting on my curmudgeon hat,” she said. “I question the spending this will bring to the county, and I don’t think that needs to be in this space.”

Commissioner Abe Laydon said he was a big believer in economic development.

“When we have a healthy business climate, it benefits all of us in the county,” he stated. “I think this is a fantastic opportunity to do something that will benefit us all.”