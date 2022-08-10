Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock council, mayor seats up for election

Mike McKibbin

Town of Castle Rock

Aug. 10, 2022

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Residents interested in running for two Castle Rock Town Council member seats and the mayor in the town's Nov. 8 general election can now pick up petitions at town hall.

The open seats are in council districts 3 and 5, now held by Kevin Bracken and Caryn Johnson, plus Mayor Jason Gray.

Candidates must return petitions with the required number of signatures of registered town voters by Aug. 29.

The town website noted elections for mayor and town council are held in November of even-numbered years. The mayor and councilmembers serve four-year terms. Seats are up for election on an alternating basis, so the election for districts 1, 2, 4 and 6 will be held in 2024.

Town council elections are nonpartisan. Candidates must live within the district in which they are running, within the district boundaries throughout their term of office and cannot be town employees.

Candidates must also be U.S. citizens, registered to vote in Castle Rock and have lived in town for at least 12 months before the November election date.

Those interested in becoming candidates can pick up nomination petitions between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the town hall, 100 N. Wilcox St. If you cannot pick up a petition during those hours, email the town clerk to schedule an alternative pick-up time and date.

A candidate committee must be registered with the town before accepting or spending campaign funds. Additional details, committee registration forms and candidate orientation packets are available online.

The deadline to turn in nomination petitions with the town clerk is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29. Petitions must contain signatures from at least 25 registered electors in the candidate's district. Mayoral candidates must obtain the signatures of at least 10 registered electors from each of the town's six election districts. A map of the election districts is available online.

Registered voters may sign only one mayor candidate's nominating petition and one councilmember candidate's petition. Additionally, candidates must personally circulate their own nominating petitions.

More information is online, email the town clerk's office or call 303-660-1394 with questions.

