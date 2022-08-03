DougCo targets massage businesses in human trafficking crackdown

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver | Aug. 3, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County will begin requiring licenses from massage businesses in unincorporated areas of the county to crack down on illegal activities like prostitution and human trafficking.

Colorado statutes define two kinds of human trafficking: labor trafficking and sex trafficking.

"Sex trafficking exists within diverse and unique sets of venues and businesses," according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation website, "including fake massage businesses, escort services, residential brothels, in public on city streets and in truck stops, strip clubs, hostess clubs, hotels and motels, and elsewhere."

New law allows county to act

The county commissioners this week unanimously directed the county attorney's office to refine a draft ordinance in response to a new law that takes effect in mid-August. It allows counties to establish massage business license regulations and requirements.

Casey Brown in the county attorney's office prepared a draft ordinance based partly on a similar law adopted by the City of Aurora.

The county's ordinance includes a license application procedure, background check requirements, inspection provisions and criteria that can lead to application denial.

It also prohibits license holders from offering certain acts and services, refusing an inspection and failing to report sexual misconduct to the sheriff's department.

Sheriff's department supports effort

In a memo from Brown to the commissioners, the sheriff's department supported the move.

"There would be good value in your efforts of permitting and regulating massage businesses. We are always concerned that illegal activity could and will be present," the department said.

"These types of investigations are considered high priority for follow-up, as it could jeopardize community safety if it isn't addressed immediately," the memo quoted the department.

Complaints about massage businesses are received occasionally. The memo continued that department investigators monitor those establishments, their websites, and online directories known to advertise sexual acts.

Approximately 25 massage businesses operate in the county, mainly in Highlands Ranch.

Brown's memo noted many of those would likely qualify for licensing exemptions. Examples are beauty salons, barber shops, medical facilities and athletic clubs that also offer massage services. That leaves 10-15 massage businesses subject to annual licensing and inspections.

Complaints to the sheriff's department would also lead to inspections.

'Outstanding beginning'

Commissioner Abe Laydon said the ability to set up a licensing procedure follows years of discussions among county officials and mayors of towns and cities in the county. He noted many human trafficking victims are young and do not speak English.

"I think this is an outstanding beginning," Laydon said.

The county ordinance sets fines for violators of $300 for a first offense, $600 for a second violation by the same person or license holder and $1,000 for a third violation. License holders can also be subject to an injunction if a county court judge declares a public nuisance.