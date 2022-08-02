DougCo commissioners order another investigation of Thomas

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a62Tx_0h2IenSw00
L-R: Douglas County commissioners Abe Laydon, Lora Thomas and George Teal.Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver | Aug. 2, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fresh on the heels of a $17,000, 12-page investigation report into actions by Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas, her two fellow commissioners directed the county attorney to investigate Thomas over her alleged release of at least part of the report to a Denver TV station.

Commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal — shortly after Thomas disconnected her online attendance at a Tuesday morning work session — acted after claiming the report was a privileged document not available to the public.

"The public release of this document could put staff and employees at risk of public exposure," Laydon said. "I think if an individual commissioner continues to choose to violate board policy, it shows why she is not fit to be chair."

Laydon and Teal removed Thomas as chair in April after learning of her alleged actions that prompted the first investigation by the Sherman & Howard law firm.

Laydon added Tuesday that he was not interested in another investigation that would cost thousands of dollars in taxpayer money. But he claimed Thomas did release a privileged document.

Teal wanted the county attorney to provide enforcement options if officials determined Thomas released the front page or entire document to CBS4. Reporter Shaun Boyd held up papers that could be a copy of the report during her July 29 story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4Fk7_0h2IenSw00
Douglas County Commissioner George Teal |Douglas County

Investigation finds no harm to others

The commissioners received the report in a July 26 closed-door meeting, then discussed one finding in open session that Thomas had misrepresented the board regarding a controversial water project.

In the CBS4 report, Thomas admitted she circulated an anonymous letter alleging misconduct at the sheriff's department at the county Republican party assembly as part of her campaign for sheriff. However, she denied writing the letter, and the investigator found it unlikely she harmed or defamed anyone by circulating it.

Thomas admitted she wrote a letter seeking the names of people who met Laydon on April 23 regarding the Renewable Water Resources project the commissioners denied earlier this year. Thomas said she thought Laydon was meeting with local farmers and ranchers. He met with project investors, including former Gov. Bill Owens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vE7rs_0h2IenSw00
Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas| Douglas County

Thomas wants report released, urges open record requests

Thomas wrote about the investigation report in her weekly Sunday email newsletter.

"County taxpayers have ponied up almost $17,000 so far to pay for the report produced by this political witch hunt," she wrote, "and as the target of this investigation, I want this report released to those who got stuck with the check--YOU!--so you can read for yourself what it says, not just the select misrepresentations, spin and opinion by Laydon and Teal."

Thomas wrote that Laydon and Teal supported other candidates for sheriff. She finished fourth among four candidates in the June 28 primary election.

Thomas also encouraged readers to make open records requests for the report to county staff to force its release.

At Tuesday's work session, County Attorney Lance Ingalls said since CBS4 apparently received a copy of the report, "there might not be a real reason" to continue to consider it a privileged document.

He also noted that Laydon read from the report during the commissioner's July 26 open session discussion.

"We should probably talk more about that," Ingalls added, alluding to another closed-door session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0X9M_0h2IenSw00
Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon| Douglas County

Teal unwilling to release report

Teal said if Ingalls feels an investigation by his office would be a potential conflict of interest, he would consider a "cost effective" outside investigation of Thomas. The county attorney is among a few staffers who the commissioners hire and supervise.

Teal also said he was unswayed by how many people asked for the report's release.

"I would let an outside agency establish if that is required," he said, alluding to the potential outcome of a legal challenge to the county's privileged document determination.

"We have nothing to hide," Laydon said. "We just want to be sure we protect personal information of our staff and employees."

"I think the public tires of one commissioner continuing to play victim while other county business awaits," he added.

Thomas hoped the continual animosity among the three commissioners ends soon.

"Know that I want all of this nonsense to stop," she wrote in her closing newsletter statement on the investigation. "The three of us don't need to like each other but we need to work together for the citizens of this wonderful county."

