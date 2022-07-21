DougCo extends contract with health company Colorado fired

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChCek_0go5OVTs00
A COVID-19 vaccine bottles mockup (does not depict actual vaccine). |Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver | July 21, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County officials stand behind a $3.5 million contract with a healthcare company that Colorado officials suspended from performing similar COVID-19 pandemic-related work.

The county commissioners approved a $1.5 million contract with Jogan Health Solutions on Dec. 1, 2021, using state pass-through money for COVID-19 protection services support. On June 14, the commissioners approved a $2 million contract amendment that runs through the end of this year.

State funding covered costs for the first half of the year. The amendment used additional state funding to pay Jogan for the remaining six months.

Meanwhile, state health officials suspended their contract with Jogan after questions surfaced about their application and learning ex-employees said the company failed to pay them.

A Douglas County local government watchdog then questioned the county's contract with Jogan.

County officials "meet regularly with (state health officials) to assess the performance of Jogan consistent with our grant deliverables and Jogan has always been found to be in compliance by the state," according to a statement.

Numbers cited by Jogan, DougCo differ

Jogan Health's website states the company provides healthcare staffing, such as vaccines and testing, emergency and core staffing. It also lists public health and epidemiological services, including contact tracing and case investigation. The site adds that "services can be implemented independently or to complement and assist local public health agencies."

In a June 6 news release, Jogan Health claimed it:
• Administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses;
• Set up more than 4,000 mobile clinics; and
• Helped staff more than 200 facilities in Colorado, Oregon, New Mexico and Washington.

Jogan cited numbers from Colorado Public Health and Environment as "one example of a successful private-public partnership."

"In Douglas County alone, Jogan Health was able to maintain a minimum 90% COVID-19 case contact rate, respond to over 34,000 cases of COVID-19 and manage 63 outbreaks of COVID-19," according to the Jogan release.

The county said Jogan Health managed 45,395 COVID-19 cases, contacted 99.02% of those cases and managed 83 outbreaks of COVID-19 since Nov. 22, 2021. The numbers are for Douglas County reported to the Colorado Electronic Disease Reporting System.

A Jogan spokesman said he could not arrange an interview with company officials about the discrepancies and the county contract. The company emailed a statement instead:

"Jogan Health is proud of the things we accomplished as a private healthcare company partnering with government agencies to help save lives and serve communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the healthcare professionals we employ, we were able to help our partners in public health have greater success in managing healthcare during times of need. Jogan Health's mission is to care for caregivers and care for communities. That mission is something we focus on every day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A19qY_0go5OVTs00
A laboratory worker takes a swab test in this mockup photo. |Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Health order forces county to act alone

The county contract followed an Oct. 8, 2021, Douglas County public health order the Tri-County Health Department deemed limited its ability to address masking, quarantine and isolation related to the pandemic.

Tri-County viewed the order as "precluding their ability to do their job" and gave Douglas County five days' notice of termination of COVID protection services, according to a written timeline attributed to Jon Surbeck, the county's manager of emergency preparations and disease surveillance.

The county denied requests by NewsBreak Denver for interviews with county officials and supplied written information instead.

A June 21 email from Robert Marshall, a local government watchdog and Democratic candidate for the state legislature in a Douglas County district, to the commissioners and board of health questioned the Jogan contract.

Earlier this year, Marshall sued the Douglas County School District for violations of the Colorado Open Records Act by four conservative school board members.

Marshall's email to the county focused on a June 19 Denver7 story that said Jogan told state health officials they had worked for three companies on the state's application for COVID-19-related services. However, all three companies denied awarding any work to Jogan.

State health officials admitted not conducting reference checks but insisted they extensively investigated the company before awarding a $72 million contract to Jogan in March 2021.

The story also said many former Jogan employees claimed they were owed thousands of dollars in back pay. Meanwhile, Jogan owner Dan Dietrich purchased multi-million-dollar homes, including one in Parker.

Nine months after the state awarded Jogan the contract, it stopped sending the company work. The state's contract with Jogan officially ended on June 30.

Jogan Health replied to the Denver7 story on the station's YouTube channel on June 21:

"Jogan Health is incredibly proud of our work for the communities of Colorado and the nation. In a time of massive crisis we teamed up with industry veterans and we were able to vaccinate, test and provide care for millions of people. Our mission is to care and we carry out that mission every day. Our commitment to communities in need and our dedicated caregivers, in addition to the lives we continue to save, speak for themselves."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeQR3_0go5OVTs00
Photo by DICSON on Unsplash

Two companies submit proposals

Surbeck noted between the time Tri-County gave five days' notice and Nov. 22, 2021, contractual and policy discussions occurred between the county and Tri-County. The scope and transition date frequently changed during this time.

County staff used this time to understand the activities and systems required to provide COVID-19 protection services and identify companies that provide those services, Surbeck continued.

The county contacted eight such companies, but only a few provided the services previously offered by Tri-County. Randstad USA and Jogan submitted proposals for county review.

The county approved the Jogan contract as an emergency purchase rather than through its competitive bid process.

"Jogan Health offered an on-site staffing solution within Douglas County that we could easily visit/monitor, and utilized secure computers rather than personal devices," Surbeck wrote. "The county was aware of Jogan Health's services through a state contract where Jogan provided COVID testing and vaccinations at a Douglas County-owned facility. Finally, Jogan Health (provided) professional services to (Tri-County) and (state health department) and was recommended by both organizations for their services."

'Incompetence and questionable business practices'

Marshall's email said the state cut off any further work with Jogan "due to its incompetence and questionable business practices."

"Yet DougCo's commissioners and amateur board of health continues to tolerate this shady business for public health matters," Marshall wrote. "Why? Does it have anything to do with Jogan being a local contractor who bought a 22,000-square-foot home in Parker for millions of dollars? Jogan did not have ANY of the experience they claimed in contracting for public health."

Surbeck responded to Marshall's email on June 21, calling the Denver7 story "negative" and that it had "no bearing or relationship with the contract we have in place for COVID-19 protection services."

"Our experience with Jogan Health has been favorable and their work products have consistently met our requirements, as well as (the state health department), for the underlying body of works," Surbeck wrote. "There are multiple performance validations and grant deliverable associated with the contract they are governed by. Daily, weekly and monthly deliverables are completed in a timely and high quality fashion. None of the alleged elements contained within the Channel 7 report have been encountered in our relationship with the vendor."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# douglas county# covid 19# contract questions# jogan health# pandemic

Comments / 5

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
302 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock may impose voluntary water restrictions

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Continued hot and dry weather may mean Castle Rock residents, businesses and other water users will be asked to use less water in the coming weeks. The town council Tuesday gave Water Director Mark Marlowe permission to issue a stage 1 advisory — if conditions warrant — over the new two weeks.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Open space tax extension another step closer to DougCo ballot

Dawson Butte open space and trail. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A measure to extend the Douglas County open space sales and use tax for 20 years moved closer to the Nov. 8 general election ballot on Monday.

Read full story

DougCo offers $750K+ property tax rebate for company to relocate

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County could provide more than $75,000 in annual property tax rebates to a Centennial-based technology services company considering relocating to the county.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo home occupations changes still unknown

L-R: Douglas County commissioners George Teal, Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] More than nine months after taking up changes to Douglas County’s zoning regulations regarding home occupations, the county commissioners are not ready to give birth.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock project: 6,000 jobs, 6,000 homes, plus restaurant, retail space

Castle Rock Economic Development Corp. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] A $3.3 billion, more than 2,000-acre development would add close to 6,000 homes and apartments, 3.2 million square feet of commercial, office, restaurant, retail and industrial space and generate more than 87,000 daily vehicle trips to Castle Rock.

Read full story
18 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock identifies uses for TABOR surplus

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] A new fire station and road projects will receive most of Castle Rock's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights surplus funds. On Tuesday night, the Town Council unanimously approved spending $14.6 million in surplus money for police, fire/emergency medical services and roads. A 10-year TABOR "time out" ballot measure, approved by town voters last fall by a 53% to 47% margin, included the categories.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo seeks homeless shelter site, but not in Castle Rock

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] If Douglas County finds a location for a homeless shelter, Commissioner Abe Laydon told town council members it would not be in Castle Rock. Laydon spoke at length Tuesday night about the county's efforts that led them to suggest a site next to the county detention and justice center in Castle Rock earlier this year. When the plan met strong opposition from the town council and residents, the county dropped it.

Read full story
7 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo health department provides contagious disease services

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] As of Friday, communicable disease investigation and prevention services are available at the Douglas County Health Department. It was one of many services previously provided by the Tri-County Health Department. Douglas County cut ties with Tri-County in 2020 over opposition to mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioners set priorities to spend $68 million

Seven areas of need and how much federal money to allocate to them were recently considered by the Douglas County comissioners. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] More than half of the $68.2 million in federal money Douglas County received to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic could go to water and wastewater projects.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo debuts household waste program Friday

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Starting Friday, Douglas County residents can arrange to have their household hazardous waste picked up for recycling or disposal under a new county program.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo pay raises coming in July after commissioners OK plan

Wage information presented to the Douglas County Commissioners, who approved a salary hike and monthly stipends for county employees. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Douglas County employees will see a 4% salary hike in their July paychecks, plus a $200 monthly stipend through the end of the year.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

As state legislator, Hartsook wants to reduce governor's power

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] A "classic Reagan Republican" wants to shrink state government so Colorado's governor can't order things like mask mandates and business closures. Anthony Hartsook faces Terry Dodd in House District 44 on the June 28 Republican primary election ballot. Republican Kim Ransom, who holds the seat, is term-limited.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

DougCo threat to confiscate Denver park faces three challenges

A bison in Denver's Daniels Park. A Douglas County commissioner's plan to acquire the park faces three obstacles.| Denver Mountain Parks Foundation. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] One Douglas County commissioner wants the county to take Denver's 1,000-acre Daniels Park to retaliate for the city's move to ban people from carrying legally concealed weapons in city parks. But his proposal faces three significant hurdles: cost, the Denver city charter and Mayor Michael Hancock.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Volunteer wants to use experience to serve DougCo in Colorado House

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Deciding to seek office was a "natural evolution" for one of two Republican candidates for state House District 43 on the June 28 primary election ballot.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo voters to decide on continuing open space tax this fall

The Columbine Open Space and Trail is managed by the Douglas County Open Space & Natural Resources Department.Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] The Douglas County Commissioners plan to ask voters to extend the current 0.17% open space portion of the county's 1% sales and use tax this fall.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo spends $200K to buy temporary housing for homeless

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Douglas County will purchase temporary housing shelters for those experiencing homelessness after the county commissioners approved spending over $206,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

New Castle Rock fire station, more police mean likely tax hike

A screenshot from a Town of Castle Rock presentation on the likely need to ask voters for a tax hike to meet police and fire needs.Town of Castle Rock/Facebook. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] Due to the town's growth, Castle Rock voters will likely face a tax hike in 2024 to help meet police and fire department needs.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Wildfire mitigation help proposed for DougCo landowners

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Private property owners in unincorporated Douglas County could get help — including money — to mitigate their wildfire risk under a proposal presented Monday to the county commissioners.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Davis touts experience in quest to become DougCo clerk

This story was amended to add information about election fraud in Douglas County from Clerk and Recorder Merlin Klotz. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Sheri Davis thinks she's more than ready to head up the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder's office.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy