Castle Rock OKs employee raises and stipends

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver | July 20, 2022

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The Town of Castle Rock can be added to a growing list of local governments boosting employee salaries due to inflation and staffing issues.

The town council Tuesday night unanimously approved a mid-year market salary increase of either 3% or $1 an hour, whichever is higher. Employees earning less than $70,000 a year will also receive a $250 monthly stipend through the rest of this year.

These increases are on top of annual merit raises of 3% to 4.5% for most town workers and 7.5% for police and firefighters.

The increases will cost the town over $1.6 million through the end of 2022 and take effect retroactively on July 9.

Inflation spurs several moves

Town Manager Dave Corliss told the council inflation had "really hit our organization and our employees."

"I have a lot of concerns about the economy going forward and our ability to attract and retain quality employees," he said.

Corliss noted the town had hired a recruiter to help find applicants for more than 1,000 full- and part-time positions. He added that Castle Rock has historically reclassified positions each year as needed and had increased that activity in response to other local government actions.

"We have a lot of competitors paying more for an entry level position than we pay a supervisor," Corliss stated.

Entry-level positions include snowplow drivers and water treatment workers, Corliss added.

"Those are the kinds of positions where we're struggling so that's where this is geared toward," he said.

Castle Rock also had more employees leave their positions than in previous years and open positions remain unfilled longer, Corliss said.

Strong sales tax increases

Castle Rock's action follows similar decisions in the county:

Douglas County approved a 4% mid-year market adjustment for its employees and a monthly stipend;



Lone Tree increased employee salaries;



Parker gave employees a 2% raise; and



the Parker Water & Sanitation District approved a $3 hourly increase.



Corliss said the town could afford the increases due to salary savings from unfilled positions and double-digit sales tax growth.

Asked what the town might do if sales tax revenue drops in a recession, Corliss said Castle Rock has been conservative in its budgeting and would be nimble in responding.

"But if a recession is as bad as inflation has been, we will have to make changes," he warned.

Action better than no action

Mayor Jason Gray noted many town employees left in the 2008 recession.

"That's why I'd much rather we make a lot of adjustments now even though it may not look great on the horizon," he said. "I'd hate to lose a lot of good employees because we didn't implement something like this."

Councilmember Caryn Johnson added the town has obligations to its citizens to provide services, and these increases will help the town do that.