DougCo offers $750K+ property tax rebate for company to relocate

Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver | July 18, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County could provide more than $75,000 in annual property tax rebates to a Centennial-based technology services company considering relocating to the county.

The county commissioners agreed Monday to provide a letter of intent to Open Technology Solutions offering to return 100% of the company's property taxes over 10 years if they move to Douglas County.

The company is considering relocating from a 14,000-square-foot facility in Centennial to a 30,000-square-foot site in the metro Denver area with a long-term lease, the company wrote in a June 7 letter.

Company spokesman Gary Held told the commissioners they are considering a site at 9191 S. Jamaica St. and another at 8636 Peoria St. to house the company's data center. Both are in Englewood, just inside the Douglas County border.

The company — which began in 2002 — provides technical support to three credit unions in Colorado, Maryland and New York. Their services include:

• Application and software development

• Infrastructure

• Data and technical assistance

• Information security

• Portfolio, program and project management.

Held said the company has doubled its staff to 160 people over the past three years and plans to expand to 200 within the next two years.

He added that the company hoped to decide on a new site by late October.

The commissioners had few questions about the company.

"I hope this letter of intent will help entice you guys to move south of the county line," Commissioner George Teal said. "We want you to be part of the Douglas County community."

The county can offer such rebates, fee waivers and other economic development assistance under state statutes. Eligible businesses are those locating or expanding in the county, undertaking primary job creation or capital improvement projects.