Castle Pines to benefit from DougCo open space tax extension

Mike McKibbin

City of Castle Pines

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver | July 14, 2022

[CASTLE PINES, COLO.] The Castle Pines City Council supports an effort to extend the open space portion of Douglas County's 1% sales tax for another 20 years.

The council agreed Tuesday night to support a recently-formed grassroots organization called the Douglas County Open Space Initiative. The group wants to convince the county commissioners to place a measure on the Nov. 8 general election ballot to extend the 0.17% open space portion of the county's sales tax due to end by 2024.

The county created the open space program in 1994 after voters approved a 1/6 of a cent sales and use tax to protect over 63,000 acres of open space land. The tax also helps fund county parks and trails. Currently, the county owns and maintains around 72,000 acres of open space.

Population-based funding proposed

The group also proposes a "more simplified and transparent allocation of the tax," a 20% shareback for county municipalities for parks, trails and open space. The current allocation is a 14% cumulative shareback to participating cities and towns.

Jennifer Drybread, municipal outreach coordinator for the group, told the council their proposal would base allocations on population instead of motor vehicle registration.

"It's a cumbersome and difficult process for the county to administer as it is now," she said. "We wanted to simplify it and we think we can make it a good deal for the municipalities, too. And the county would not be taking any shareback money like they do now; it would be strictly for municipalities."

Their plan would also add the cities of Castle Pines and Lone Tree to receive shareback money. The two municipalities have never received shareback funds from the county since Lone Tree incorporated in 1995 and Castle Pines in 2007.

Castle Pines and Lone Tree have been granted other county money for their parks and open space.

Under the group's proposal, this year's shareback to Castle Pines would be $253,800, and Lone Tree would get $293,200. The countywide distribution would be nearly $3.4 million.

The plan would split the .017% tax revenue among open space acquisition, operation and maintenance, county parks and other designated uses included in the ballot question.

Since the open space tax began, the county has disbursed over $29 million to participating towns and cities. Under the group's plan, the county would have paid more than $42 million. Historical figures show the average shareback has dropped from 29% in 1995 to a low of 12% in 2006.

Quality of life issue

If the sales tax is allowed to sunset, all funding for county open space, municipal sharebacks, and approximately 32% of county park funding will end, "having a detrimental effect on our quality of life for residents," Drybread wrote in a June 28 letter to Castle Pines City Manager Michael Penny.

The group's board and membership include members of the county open space and parks advisory committees, the Douglas Land Conservancy and the Trust for Public Lands. Citizens who successfully led the 1994 effort for voter approval of the tax, and supporters of county parks, trails and open spaces, are also involved.

The county commissioners will consider the group's plan Monday at a 1:30 p.m. work session in the county offices, 100 3rd St., in Castle Rock. The group hopes to have representatives of county municipalities present to show support. Castle Pines Mayor Tracy Engerman said she planned to attend.

The commissioners could decide to place the issue before voters on Aug. 9.

Commissioners Abe Laydon and Lora Thomas have voiced support for referring the question to the ballot this year or in 2023.

