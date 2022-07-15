Castle Rock, CO

Dawson Trails hearing canceled in Castle Rock

Mike McKibbin

Town of Castle Rock

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver | July 13, 2022

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] Castle Rock officials canceled a public hearing for a major planned development project that could add thousands of homes, apartments and jobs to the town.

The proposed Dawson Trails planned development is just over 2,000 acres. Zoning would allow just under 6,000 dwelling units to include single-family, townhomes, condominiums and apartments. Up to 3.2 million square feet of commercial, office, retail, restaurant and industrial uses would be allowed.

The town planning commission planned to hold a Thursday night hearing on the project, but a notice from town officials said it would reschedule the hearing later.

It's the second delay in the last two weeks for the project. The developer cancelled a July 8 hearing before the planning commission.

Dawson Trails I, LLC, is proposing to rezone land that includes a significant portion of the Westfield Trade Center and almost all the Dawson Ridge planned developments. They were approved as far back as 1984.

The property is in the town’s southwest quadrant, west of Interstate 25, north and south of Territorial Road, which generally aligns with Crystal Valley Parkway on the east side of I-25. It is the future Crystal Valley Parkway/I-25 Interchange location, currently under design.

Open space and public land dedication of about 976 acres represent 47% of the total project. Also included are school sites, property for a future fire station, park and ride, water treatment and other public facilities.

Also planned are trail amenities throughout the development and sites for regional park facilities.

