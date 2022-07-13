DougCo home occupations changes still unknown

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a62Tx_0gdYMUf600
L-R: Douglas County commissioners George Teal, Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon. |Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver | July 12, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] More than nine months after taking up changes to Douglas County’s zoning regulations regarding home occupations, the county commissioners are not ready to give birth.

The commissioners Tuesday continued consideration of proposed changes to class 2 home occupations in certain rural residential and agricultural districts until their Aug. 9 public hearing.

Before then, the county planning commission — which Monday night asked the commissioners to delay approval for more study — will consider the latest changes at their Aug. 1 meeting.

In a 1 1/2-hour-long Wednesday public hearing, the commissioners made several motions regarding the wording of the zoning regulations that apply to parcels of 4.5 acres or larger.

Regulations now require a permit and limit the use of a home to 50% of its first floor and up to 5,000 square feet of a detached structure for a home-based business. Retail businesses are not allowed. The regulations also allow up to two non-resident employees to be present when working.

Modifications proposed to key areas

Commissioner George Teal initially urged his fellow commissioners to resolve issues that would allow them to proceed.

“I’m sure that after nine months, we can get this right and we can do it right now,” he said.

Teal made several motions to remove proposed language related to limits on the number of vehicle trips and the size of accessory buildings for storage connected to a business.

Teal said the proposed changes had led to confusion that the character of rural residential areas would change. He suggested a 3,000 square foot limit for accessory buildings to be dropped and revert to the original wording with a 1,500 square foot limit.

Another proposed change to limit vehicle round trips to four per day was also targeted for removal by Teal.

“I don’t see this as substantial changes to the amendment,” he said. “It’s reverting back to the original wording.”

Continuation unanimously approved

Commissioner Lora Thomas called for the continuation of the issue several times, pointing to legal advice in the wake of the planning commission’s action to urge further changes.

“I suggest we go back to our conference room, work it out and send it to the planning commission so we get it right the first time,” she said.

Teal was initially opposed based on mistaken “alternate reasons why this is gonna happen.”

“’It’s a bad idea, it’s something we cooked up behind closed doors’ is what I hear,” he said. “We need to do this now in public.”

Commissioner Abe Laydon agreed with Thomas on the need for further study.

“I’d caution this board against drafting from the dais,” he said. “I think we’re awfully close but the devil’s in the details so I’d like our attorney and planning staff to come back with something we can consider in a public work session.”

Proposed changes listed

The proposed changes would:

• Allow a resident to work “from” home instead of “at” home;

• Increase the size of an accessory building that can be used for a business from 1,500 to 3,000 square feet;

• Allow one sign of not more than 4 square feet in size; and

• Limit the size of vehicles to 26,000 lbs., 40,000 lbs. with a trailer. There are currently no vehicle trip or weight limits.

The county has received hundreds of public comments on the proposal in several hearings, meetings and two live town halls since June 2021.

Comments included opposition to signage, increased traffic on residential streets, and allowing existing but technically illegal home occupations to become legal.

Visit the county’s YouTube channel to view Wednesday’s meeting and past home occupations events.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# douglas county# commisioners# home occupation# zoning regulations# opposition

Comments / 0

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
283 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock project: 6,000 jobs, 6,000 homes, plus restaurant, retail space

Castle Rock Economic Development Corp. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] A $3.3 billion, more than 2,000-acre development would add close to 6,000 homes and apartments, 3.2 million square feet of commercial, office, restaurant, retail and industrial space and generate more than 87,000 daily vehicle trips to Castle Rock.

Read full story
18 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock identifies uses for TABOR surplus

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] A new fire station and road projects will receive most of Castle Rock's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights surplus funds. On Tuesday night, the Town Council unanimously approved spending $14.6 million in surplus money for police, fire/emergency medical services and roads. A 10-year TABOR "time out" ballot measure, approved by town voters last fall by a 53% to 47% margin, included the categories.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo seeks homeless shelter site, but not in Castle Rock

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] If Douglas County finds a location for a homeless shelter, Commissioner Abe Laydon told town council members it would not be in Castle Rock. Laydon spoke at length Tuesday night about the county's efforts that led them to suggest a site next to the county detention and justice center in Castle Rock earlier this year. When the plan met strong opposition from the town council and residents, the county dropped it.

Read full story
7 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo health department provides contagious disease services

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] As of Friday, communicable disease investigation and prevention services are available at the Douglas County Health Department. It was one of many services previously provided by the Tri-County Health Department. Douglas County cut ties with Tri-County in 2020 over opposition to mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioners set priorities to spend $68 million

Seven areas of need and how much federal money to allocate to them were recently considered by the Douglas County comissioners. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] More than half of the $68.2 million in federal money Douglas County received to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic could go to water and wastewater projects.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo debuts household waste program Friday

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Starting Friday, Douglas County residents can arrange to have their household hazardous waste picked up for recycling or disposal under a new county program.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo pay raises coming in July after commissioners OK plan

Wage information presented to the Douglas County Commissioners, who approved a salary hike and monthly stipends for county employees. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Douglas County employees will see a 4% salary hike in their July paychecks, plus a $200 monthly stipend through the end of the year.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

As state legislator, Hartsook wants to reduce governor's power

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] A "classic Reagan Republican" wants to shrink state government so Colorado's governor can't order things like mask mandates and business closures. Anthony Hartsook faces Terry Dodd in House District 44 on the June 28 Republican primary election ballot. Republican Kim Ransom, who holds the seat, is term-limited.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

DougCo threat to confiscate Denver park faces three challenges

A bison in Denver's Daniels Park. A Douglas County commissioner's plan to acquire the park faces three obstacles.| Denver Mountain Parks Foundation. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] One Douglas County commissioner wants the county to take Denver's 1,000-acre Daniels Park to retaliate for the city's move to ban people from carrying legally concealed weapons in city parks. But his proposal faces three significant hurdles: cost, the Denver city charter and Mayor Michael Hancock.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Volunteer wants to use experience to serve DougCo in Colorado House

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Deciding to seek office was a "natural evolution" for one of two Republican candidates for state House District 43 on the June 28 primary election ballot.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo voters to decide on continuing open space tax this fall

The Columbine Open Space and Trail is managed by the Douglas County Open Space & Natural Resources Department.Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] The Douglas County Commissioners plan to ask voters to extend the current 0.17% open space portion of the county's 1% sales and use tax this fall.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo spends $200K to buy temporary housing for homeless

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Douglas County will purchase temporary housing shelters for those experiencing homelessness after the county commissioners approved spending over $206,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

New Castle Rock fire station, more police mean likely tax hike

A screenshot from a Town of Castle Rock presentation on the likely need to ask voters for a tax hike to meet police and fire needs.Town of Castle Rock/Facebook. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] Due to the town's growth, Castle Rock voters will likely face a tax hike in 2024 to help meet police and fire department needs.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Wildfire mitigation help proposed for DougCo landowners

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Private property owners in unincorporated Douglas County could get help — including money — to mitigate their wildfire risk under a proposal presented Monday to the county commissioners.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Davis touts experience in quest to become DougCo clerk

This story was amended to add information about election fraud in Douglas County from Clerk and Recorder Merlin Klotz. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Sheri Davis thinks she's more than ready to head up the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder's office.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo COVID cases close to state numbers

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Cases of the coronavirus in Douglas County residents currently mirror those of the state, public health department Executive Director Michael Hill told the county board of health Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

High-speed internet help for rural DougCo heads to ballot

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Voters in Douglas County will likely consider a ballot measure in the Nov. 8 general election to allow the county to help improve high-speed internet services.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

STEM School shooting grant money spending at nearly $6M

A screenshot shows how a portion of more than $13 million in Douglas County school safety funds were spent after the STEM School shooting.| Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Schools in Douglas County have spent close to $5.8 million on safety and mental health measures since the county approved over $13 million in grants in 2019.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy