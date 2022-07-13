DougCo home occupations changes still unknown

L-R: Douglas County commissioners George Teal, Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon. | Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver | July 12, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] More than nine months after taking up changes to Douglas County’s zoning regulations regarding home occupations, the county commissioners are not ready to give birth.

The commissioners Tuesday continued consideration of proposed changes to class 2 home occupations in certain rural residential and agricultural districts until their Aug. 9 public hearing.

Before then, the county planning commission — which Monday night asked the commissioners to delay approval for more study — will consider the latest changes at their Aug. 1 meeting.

In a 1 1/2-hour-long Wednesday public hearing, the commissioners made several motions regarding the wording of the zoning regulations that apply to parcels of 4.5 acres or larger.

Regulations now require a permit and limit the use of a home to 50% of its first floor and up to 5,000 square feet of a detached structure for a home-based business. Retail businesses are not allowed. The regulations also allow up to two non-resident employees to be present when working.

Modifications proposed to key areas

Commissioner George Teal initially urged his fellow commissioners to resolve issues that would allow them to proceed.

“I’m sure that after nine months, we can get this right and we can do it right now,” he said.

Teal made several motions to remove proposed language related to limits on the number of vehicle trips and the size of accessory buildings for storage connected to a business.

Teal said the proposed changes had led to confusion that the character of rural residential areas would change. He suggested a 3,000 square foot limit for accessory buildings to be dropped and revert to the original wording with a 1,500 square foot limit.

Another proposed change to limit vehicle round trips to four per day was also targeted for removal by Teal.

“I don’t see this as substantial changes to the amendment,” he said. “It’s reverting back to the original wording.”

Continuation unanimously approved

Commissioner Lora Thomas called for the continuation of the issue several times, pointing to legal advice in the wake of the planning commission’s action to urge further changes.

“I suggest we go back to our conference room, work it out and send it to the planning commission so we get it right the first time,” she said.

Teal was initially opposed based on mistaken “alternate reasons why this is gonna happen.”

“’It’s a bad idea, it’s something we cooked up behind closed doors’ is what I hear,” he said. “We need to do this now in public.”

Commissioner Abe Laydon agreed with Thomas on the need for further study.

“I’d caution this board against drafting from the dais,” he said. “I think we’re awfully close but the devil’s in the details so I’d like our attorney and planning staff to come back with something we can consider in a public work session.”

Proposed changes listed

The proposed changes would:

• Allow a resident to work “from” home instead of “at” home;

• Increase the size of an accessory building that can be used for a business from 1,500 to 3,000 square feet;

• Allow one sign of not more than 4 square feet in size; and

• Limit the size of vehicles to 26,000 lbs., 40,000 lbs. with a trailer. There are currently no vehicle trip or weight limits.

The county has received hundreds of public comments on the proposal in several hearings, meetings and two live town halls since June 2021.

Comments included opposition to signage, increased traffic on residential streets, and allowing existing but technically illegal home occupations to become legal.

Visit the county’s YouTube channel to view Wednesday’s meeting and past home occupations events.