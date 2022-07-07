Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock identifies uses for TABOR surplus

Mike McKibbin

Photo by 金 运 on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver | July 7, 2022

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] A new fire station and road projects will receive most of Castle Rock's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights surplus funds.

On Tuesday night, the Town Council unanimously approved spending $14.6 million in surplus money for police, fire/emergency medical services and roads. A 10-year TABOR "time out" ballot measure, approved by town voters last fall by a 53% to 47% margin, included the categories.

TABOR is a 1992 state constitutional amendment that limits government spending. It also requires voter approval of all tax increases and government debt and for governments to keep and spend revenue above a limit that includes inflation and growth. Without voter approval, surplus revenue must be refunded to taxpayers.

The council directed $6 million toward the future construction of Fire Station 156 near the Terrain and Cobblestone Ranch areas and $5.6 million for road projects, including the Crystal Valley/Interstate 25 interchange. Other uses are $2 million to renovate surplus space at police headquarters to accommodate staff growth and $1 million for wildfire mitigation initiatives.

Could be one-time surplus

Town Manager David Corliss told the council this surplus could be a one-time situation that may not repeat until the ballot measure expires in 2031.

"But our sales tax revenue is performing well so far this year, so we'll have to see what happens the rest of this year and beyond," he added.

The town's TABOR webpage explains various factors contribued to the surplus, including solid sales tax, housing growth and open space share-back funds from Douglas County for park improvements. The site also notes all eligible revenue received during 2021 contributed to the surplus.

Corliss said the one-time surplus possibility was why town staff did not recommend using surplus money for items that need future funds to continue.

"If we hire more police officers, we want to base it on a continuing revenue source, same with firefighters," he said. "So, we think the best uses are for capital" expenditures such as new construction and building maintenance.

Projects to address growth

Corliss said construction of the new fire station could start in 2024-25 and the town will collect fire impact fees on new development to repay the general fund.

He also noted the police department build-out would add locker rooms and showers for men and women as the town hires additional officers and staff due to growth.

The council will consider a budget amendment to allocate the TABOR surplus funds at a future meeting.

Published by

As an editor and bureau reporter, I have won numerous Colorado Press Association and Associated Press awards.

Denver, CO
274 followers

