DougCo seeks homeless shelter site, but not in Castle Rock

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver | July 6, 2022

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] If Douglas County finds a location for a homeless shelter, Commissioner Abe Laydon told town council members it would not be in Castle Rock.

Laydon spoke at length Tuesday night about the county's efforts that led them to suggest a site next to the county detention and justice center in Castle Rock earlier this year. When the plan met strong opposition from the town council and residents, the county dropped it.

"We heard loud and clear that that was not the right place for any homeless shelter," Laydon said. "I can tell you we have been actively looking for locations that probably make more sense and none of them are in Castle Rock."

Laydon apologized and took responsibility for any miscommunication between the county and town over the issue.

'Functional zero' homeless goal

Laydon said he had testified at the state Capitol against so-called "tent cities" to house the homeless. He called such shelters "the last thing we need in Douglas County."

The county's goal with its homelessness initiative is to get to "functional zero" in terms of the number of homeless, Laydon said.

"Our numbers are now so low, I think we can get to functional zero," he added.

Laydon said the county's last homeless census at the start of the year was less than 75 people, one of the lowest numbers in Colorado. He also noted around 75% of the county's homeless come from outside the county.

Councilmember Desiree LaFleur wondered if functional zero was achievable.

Shelter required due to court ruling

A shelter location is needed to bring the county in line with a Larimer County legal ruling. It directed that if a county code enforcement officer wanted to remove homeless people from public property, the county must provide a bed and shelter. The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a similar case against the City of Boulder pending resolution.

"We wouldn't even be talking about a shelter if it were not required for code enforcement," Laydon said. "If we can find a legal avenue to have code enforcement and not need a shelter, I'd very much welcome that. But that's what our legal counsel has told us."

The commissioners initially approved the purchase of Pallet shelters, which Laydon compared to Tough Sheds. They would serve as overnight shelters and require case management, a job application and enforced sobriety on users. The commissioners dropped the proposal after public opposition.

Taxpayer burden?

Councilmember Laura Cavey said she heard concerns about a homeless shelter program becoming a taxpayer burden over time.

The county plans to use one-time federal money through their American Rescue Plan Act allocation to fund this and other pilot programs. Laydon said if any pilot program is deemed unsuccessful, it will not receive further county funds.

"I'm convinced that if we address the homelessness issue well, we can help maintain and improve Douglas County's positive reputation," he added. "This would be a safe, secure, clean, camouflaged shelter, not like a hotel room with free rent indefinitely."

Laydon referred to a program run by the City and County of Denver.

"I think the reasons Denver, Boulder and San Francisco have really struggled with their homeless programs is because they are victims of their own compassion," he said.

Laydon also talked about:

• The county's program to form trained teams of responders to respond to homeless calls;

• Uniform signage to discourage motorists from giving money to the homeless and the Douglas County Community Foundation;

• A reintegration officer to help released inmates return to their home counties; and

• The GOALS program in Arapahoe County. It accepts homeless people with families for shelter and services.

LaFleur questioned if the county's efforts to promote donations to the community foundation would attract more homeless people to the county.

"I wonder if a shelter and an effort like this only contributes to the giving money mentality and we end up with more homeless coming to the county," she said. "Is it taking good money and throwing it at a bad problem?"