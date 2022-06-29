DougCo debuts household waste program Friday

Mike McKibbin

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver | June 29, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Starting Friday, Douglas County residents can arrange to have their household hazardous waste picked up for recycling or disposal under a new county program.

The Tri-County Health Department had operated an annual "pop-up" program where residents could take their household waste.

Douglas County needed a replacement program after it opted out of Tri-County last year. The county contracted with Waste Management to provide hazardous waste pick-ups at $30 per resident. Drop-off options are also available.

Dan Roberts, assistant director of operations for the county public works department, told the county commissioners Monday that the program would cost the county around $72,000 for the rest of this year.

"This program is important to water and sewer providers, too," Roberts noted.

Website lists items for pick up

Residents who schedule a pick-up get a large heavy-duty clear plastic bag that holds about 10-12 cans or bottles of waste. For an added fee, Waste Management will collect excess materials.

The county's household hazardous waste web page lists accepted and unaccepted items. Another list can help residents locate places to take other items for recycling or proper disposals, such as air conditioners, appliances, batteries and many more.

Roberts said the county is exploring adding electronic waste to the list of allowed items.

Providing hazardous waste service was one of the first things county Health Department Executive Director Michael Hill heard about from residents when he started his job earlier this year.

"This is definitely something the community wants," he said. "I'm glad public works jumped in and helped get this going."

To schedule a pick-up, call 303-663-6284. County residents are limited to one collection appointment per calendar year.

